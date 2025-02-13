❤️ 7 wonderfully fun spring break destinations in California

Hidden Gems and Classic California locales for spring getaways

Roseville, Calif. – We ❤️ California! Exploring the breadth and length of the magnificent Golden State is life’s never ending journey. With exciting travel opportunities and variety in all directions, Roseville enjoys a premium and convenient location to fuel those adventures.

With kids off from school and weather regularly hovering near perfection, Spring Break is one of the ideal times to experience some of California’s endless treasures. Below are few ideas to act as starting point to begin your search. Share your ideas and travel destinations with us. We’re always on the hunt for new adventures!

7 Family Friendly Spring Break Destinations

1- Palm Desert & Coachella Valley

A unplanned visit years ago that became an annual family tradition generates excitement all winter long. The warm rays of the sun pelt your skin, a desert in feverish bloom and amazing scenery is a wonderful way to kick off the season. Coachella Valley and the Palm Springs region is snowbird nirvana. From Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, La Quinta to Palm Desert and several other awesome communities to choose, Coachella Valley is a perennial favorite. An abundance of entertainment options and outdoor exploration for the whole family.

RAVE: Living Desert Zoo or experience a real desert oasis.

Civic Center Park and Aquatic Center in Palm Desert is a destination in itself!

2- Mendocino

When you prefer a less crowded destination with more chill vibes, Mendocino is tough to beat. A spectacular stretch of California’s coastline, majestic redwoods, scrumptious dining, craft beer, and and wine. Be sure to explore the amazing wine country beauty of Anderson Valley!

Great for couples!

Consider exploring the Big River by outrigger canoe, dining with a view at MacCallum House or spending the night in comfort at Brewery Gulch Inn. There’s much to see and do in this outdoor lover’s paradise.

3- Monterey

Fun in all seasons, Monterey may not fit the stereotypical version of spring break, but that’s ok with us. A playground for all ages, there’s countless activities from the epic Aquarium and Cannery Row to offbeat and casual eats and funky shops. A traditional to eclectic escape nestled perfectly against the magnificent Pacific Ocean and Monterey Bay. Bring some beach chairs and a book. RAVES: Two Wheel Tours, Melville Tavern, Revival Ice Cream

4- Bay Area

An abundance of culture, recreation, and entertainment, the Bay Area is renown for its unlimited variety and opportunity for whatever your style of fun demands. Palo Alto, home to Stanford University has a vibrant downtown and remains one of our favorite cities in America to visit. Driving Skyline Boulevard on a clear day offers views of the Pacific and San Francisco Bay. The Marin Headlands offer postcard perfect snaps above the Golden Gate and S.F. skyline. For couples looking for something special, check out The Clement and Nobu Palo Alto.

Stanford University occupies nearly 13 square miles!

The East Bay also offers up excellent choices from upscale shopping in beautiful Walnut Creek, the wildly impressive Oakland Zoo, and the often unheralded gem of Concord.

Restaurants, pubs and more to explore around Todos Santos Plaza

5- Lake Tahoe

Be a contrarian! Hit the slopes, build a snowman or play games with the family around a crackling fire. The scenery is stunning and entertainment options run 24/7. Ideal for both day trips and extended stays, every season at Lake Tahoe offers something for the whole family to love. Weather permitting, an early morning kayak on Lake Tahoe is an experience you’ll never forget.

6- Sonoma

The best of both world. A winter visit reminds us just how action-packed the Sonoma region is! Explore this heavenly slice of the California coast and small inland communities at a slightly slower pace. Hit the Charles Schulz Museum on the way, explore The Barlow before making your way over to explore some of nature’s finest work. TOP PICKS: Bodega Bay Lodge and ANY red wine from Alexander Valley!

7- Stay-cation

Are you under budget or time constraints, yet still wish to experience a little spring break action? The affordable family stay-cation for the win! Stay home or book a night in your city or local town and act like a tourist. Picnic and play at local parks, explore your local museums and hit a free to less expensive concert to theater event. Book a hotel with a pool or head over to a public pool, your kids will thank you! Visit your local Farmers Market and plan a family lunch or dinner together.

Stay-cation top pick: The Tribe Happy Hour

When its time to bring your tribe together, consider the family /tribe happy hour.

Head to the grocery store and have each person choose their favorite healthy happy hour foods and drink to share

Have each person choose a handful of their favorite songs and add them all to a single playlist

Choose a game or two that everyone enjoys playing

Start the tunes on shuffle, pour a drink, prep your food together, converse and play games!

Reconnect

We’ve learned that happy hour is an amazing tool to reconnect with the tribe for a few hours to discuss life’s triumphs and trials while enjoying plenty of laughter along the way. Best of all, since everything is tailored to the needs of your own tribe, the connections become more meaningful!

Happy Spring Break, welcome to the brighter side!