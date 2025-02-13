Subscribe
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Roseville News
4 min.Read

❤️ 7 wonderfully fun spring break destinations in California

Todd Schofield
By Todd Schofield

Hidden Gems and Classic California locales for spring getaways

Roseville, Calif. – We ❤️ California! Exploring the breadth and length of the magnificent Golden State is life’s never ending journey. With exciting travel opportunities and variety in all directions, Roseville enjoys a premium and convenient location to fuel those adventures.

With kids off from school and weather regularly hovering near perfection, Spring Break is one of the ideal times to experience some of California’s endless treasures. Below are few ideas to act as starting point to begin your search. Share your ideas and travel destinations with us. We’re always on the hunt for new adventures!

7 Family Friendly Spring Break Destinations

1- Palm Desert & Coachella Valley

A unplanned visit years ago that became an annual family tradition generates excitement all winter long. The warm rays of the sun pelt your skin, a desert in feverish bloom and amazing scenery is a wonderful way to kick off the season. Coachella Valley and the Palm Springs region is snowbird nirvana. From Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, La Quinta to Palm Desert and several other awesome communities to choose, Coachella Valley is a perennial favorite. An abundance of entertainment options and outdoor exploration for the whole family.
RAVE: Living Desert Zoo or experience a real desert oasis.

Civic Center Park in Palm Desert
Civic Center Park and Aquatic Center in Palm Desert is a destination in itself!

2- Mendocino

When you prefer a less crowded destination with more chill vibes, Mendocino is tough to beat. A spectacular stretch of California’s coastline, majestic redwoods, scrumptious dining, craft beer, and and wine. Be sure to explore the amazing wine country beauty of Anderson Valley!

Great for couples!

Consider exploring the Big River by outrigger canoe, dining with a view at MacCallum House or spending the night in comfort at Brewery Gulch Inn. There’s much to see and do in this outdoor lover’s paradise.

Mendocino Coast

3- Monterey

Fun in all seasons, Monterey may not fit the stereotypical version of spring break, but that’s ok with us. A playground for all ages, there’s countless activities from the epic Aquarium and Cannery Row to offbeat and casual eats and funky shops. A traditional to eclectic escape nestled perfectly against the magnificent Pacific Ocean and Monterey Bay. Bring some beach chairs and a book. RAVES: Two Wheel Tours, Melville Tavern, Revival Ice Cream

4- Bay Area

An abundance of culture, recreation, and entertainment, the Bay Area is renown for its unlimited variety and opportunity for whatever your style of fun demands. Palo Alto, home to Stanford University has a vibrant downtown and remains one of our favorite cities in America to visit. Driving Skyline Boulevard on a clear day offers views of the Pacific and San Francisco Bay. The Marin Headlands offer postcard perfect snaps above the Golden Gate and S.F. skyline. For couples looking for something special, check out The Clement and Nobu Palo Alto.

Stanford University occupies nearly 13 square miles!

The East Bay also offers up excellent choices from upscale shopping in beautiful Walnut Creek, the wildly impressive Oakland Zoo, and the often unheralded gem of Concord.

Concord, Calif.
Restaurants, pubs and more to explore around Todos Santos Plaza

5- Lake Tahoe

Be a contrarian! Hit the slopes, build a snowman or play games with the family around a crackling fire. The scenery is stunning and entertainment options run 24/7. Ideal for both day trips and extended stays, every season at Lake Tahoe offers something for the whole family to love. Weather permitting, an early morning kayak on Lake Tahoe is an experience you’ll never forget.

6- Sonoma

The best of both world. A winter visit reminds us just how action-packed the Sonoma region is! Explore this heavenly slice of the California coast and small inland communities at a slightly slower pace. Hit the Charles Schulz Museum on the way, explore The Barlow before making your way over to explore some of nature’s finest work. TOP PICKS: Bodega Bay Lodge and ANY red wine from Alexander Valley!

Bodega Bay Lodge view at night

7- Stay-cation

Are you under budget or time constraints, yet still wish to experience a little spring break action? The affordable family stay-cation for the win! Stay home or book a night in your city or local town and act like a tourist. Picnic and play at local parks, explore your local museums and hit a free to less expensive concert to theater event. Book a hotel with a pool or head over to a public pool, your kids will thank you! Visit your local Farmers Market and plan a family lunch or dinner together.

Stay-cation top pick: The Tribe Happy Hour

When its time to bring your tribe together, consider the family /tribe happy hour.

  • Head to the grocery store and have each person choose their favorite healthy happy hour foods and drink to share
  • Have each person choose a handful of their favorite songs and add them all to a single playlist
  • Choose a game or two that everyone enjoys playing
  • Start the tunes on shuffle, pour a drink, prep your food together, converse and play games!

Reconnect

We’ve learned that happy hour is an amazing tool to reconnect with the tribe for a few hours to discuss life’s triumphs and trials while enjoying plenty of laughter along the way. Best of all, since everything is tailored to the needs of your own tribe, the connections become more meaningful!

Happy Spring Break, welcome to the brighter side!

💀⚡🌹 9.13.25

Destination Windsor!

From Rocklin to the World »»

Mendocino 2025

Natural Wellness

Memory Matters: Take Charge of Your Brain Health

Sacramento, Calif.- According to a 60 Minutes (CBS) story, 2 out of every 5 U.S. seniors who reach the age of 85 will develop Alzheimer’s disease. The program left me with the impression that developing Alzheimer’s and dementia is merely random. But is that true
Roseville News

Purpose-driven life may protect the brain from dementia

Sacramento, Calif. - Research into Blue Zones - regions of the world where people tend to live longer - shows that having a sense of purpose in life may help people live longer.
Local Business and Community

Hyatt Place Sacramento Roseville

Book your stay at Hyatt Place Sacramento / Roseville. Enjoy easy access to attractions like Thunder Valley Casino when you stay at our hotel in Roseville, CA.
Local Business and Community

Summerfield of Roseville Memory Care

Everything You Love and Need in Memory Care and Assisted Living in Roseville, CA. Summerfield of Roseville is an elegantly furnished assisted living community with 56 memory care units.
Local Business and Community

Jimmy John’s on Douglas Blvd in Roseville

With gourmet sub sandwiches made from ingredients that are always Freaky Fresh®, Jimmy John’s is the ultimate local sandwich shop for you. Order online today for delivery or pick up in-store from your local Jimmy John’s at 1927 Douglas Blvd in Roseville, CA.

Car Reviews

Unappreciated Hyundai Sonata deserves better fate

Roseville, Calif. - The increased popularity of small SUVs and some stiff competition from two longtime rivals have combined to drastically minimize sales of the Hyundai Sonata over the past decade.
Auburn

Placer County awards $1.6 million to French Meadows Ecological Forest Restoration Project

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved $1.6 million in contract award agreements to complete the French Meadows Ecological Forest Restoration Project, a multi-year collaborative effort
Auburn

7th season: Success in the Sierra with French Meadows Partnership

French Meadows, Calif. - With California's fire seasons growing hotter and drier, crews are returning to the high country for the seventh season of work on the French Meadows Forest Restoration Project (Project)-a pioneering public-private effort

Local Spotlight

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

