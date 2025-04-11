Amador Four Fires Festival returns May 3, 2025

Plymouth, Calf. – Where open-fire cooking meets world-class winemaking, the Amador Four Fires Festival returns for an unforgettable afternoon celebrating the legendary wine regions of France’s Rhône Valley, Italy, Spain, and Heritage California.

Set against the historic Gold Rush-era backdrop of the Amador County Fair & Events Center, the festival invites guests to immerse themselves in Amador County’s rich viticulture and culinary traditions in one extraordinary setting.

Immersive indoor-outdoor experience

Taking place from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with Premier Access beginning at 11:00 AM, Four Fires offers an immersive indoor-outdoor experience that blends the rustic elegance of Amador wine country with the excitement of open-flame cooking, hands-on experiences, and exclusive tastings.

Tickets

Tickets are available now at www.AmadorFourFires.com and start at $85 for General Admission and $125 for Premier Access.

SPECIAL OFFER

Guests will savor reserve and limited-production wines, gold medal winners, and hidden gems expertly paired with bold open-fire cuisine from top local chefs. Premier ticket holders enjoy early entry and exclusive tastings before the main gates open. In addition to wine, the festival features locally brewed beer from Amador Brewing Company, wines by the glass, a silent auction, artisan vendors, live demonstrations, and interactive sessions with winemakers and chefs.

A journey through…

Four Fires is more than a wine festival, it’s a journey through the bold flavors and pioneering spirit of Amador County, California’s first organized wine trail.

Nestled in the Sierra Foothills, Amador is defined by its rugged terroir and a diverse mix of clay and granitic soils that give rise to wines of character and depth. Known for heritage grapes like Zinfandel, Barbera, and Mission, as well as emerging varieties that push the envelope, Amador’s winemakers continue to inspire a new generation of wine lovers and critics alike.

The Amador Four Fires Festival is proudly sponsored by Amador Wine Country, City of Plymouth, BONNEY, Rail Explorers USA, Renewal by Andersen, Hotel Sutter, Domenico Winery, Helwig Winery, and Rancho Victoria Vineyard.

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind celebration of wine, food, fire, and community in one of California’s most beautiful wine regions.

Visit www.AmadorFourFires.com for tickets, participating wineries, event updates, and more

for tickets, participating wineries, event updates, and more