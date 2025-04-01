California snowpack levels updated April 2025

Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to water resources, the northern Sierra Nevada snowpack is a harbinger of abundance or scarcity for 40 million California residents and businesses. The 2024-25 snow season has arrived and early snow brought optimism for a good year. Thanks to a strong start and spring storms, California is currently at 96 percent of average to date.

Regardless of this year’s precipitation, redoubling efforts in conservation and planning for the future remains the pragmatic option for the Golden State and The West.

California Snowpack Water Content: April 2025

Region Water Content

(in inches) % Avg to Date Northern Sierra 30.6 118% Central Sierra 25.3 91% Southern Sierra 18.9 84% Statewide 25.1 96%

source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack Water Content – April 26, 2024

Region Water Content

(in inches) % Avg to Date

Northern Sierra 25.10 108 Central Sierra 20.30 89 Southern Sierra 16.90 95 Statewide 20.80 96 source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack Water Content – July 7, 2023

Region Water Content

(in inches) % Avg to Date

Northern Sierra 2.5 727 Central Sierra 1.9 471 Southern Sierra 1.30 412 Statewide 1.90 381 source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack – Updated March 3, 2022

Region Water Content

(in inches) % Avg to Date % Avg

year ago Northern Sierra 14.80 57 63 Central Sierra 17.00 65 66 Southern Sierra 14.10 63 44 Statewide 15.50 63 60 source: CA Dept of Water Resources

