Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Roseville
California snowpack levels updated April 2025

Staff
By Staff

Updated April 2025

Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to water resources, the northern Sierra Nevada snowpack is a harbinger of abundance or scarcity for 40 million California residents and businesses. The 2024-25 snow season has arrived and early snow brought optimism for a good year. Thanks to a strong start and spring storms, California is currently at 96 percent of average to date.

Regardless of this year’s precipitation, redoubling efforts in conservation and planning for the future remains the pragmatic option for the Golden State and The West.

California Snowpack Water Content: April 2025

RegionWater Content
(in inches)		% Avg to Date
Northern Sierra30.6118%
Central Sierra25.391%
Southern Sierra18.984%
Statewide25.196%

source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack Water Content – April 26, 2024

RegionWater Content
(in inches)		% Avg to Date
Northern Sierra25.10108
Central Sierra20.3089
Southern Sierra16.9095
Statewide20.8096
source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack Water Content – July 7, 2023

RegionWater Content
(in inches)		% Avg to Date
Northern Sierra2.5727
Central Sierra1.9471
Southern Sierra1.30412
Statewide1.90381
source: CA Dept of Water Resources

California Snowpack – Updated March 3, 2022

RegionWater Content
(in inches)		% Avg to Date% Avg
year ago
Northern Sierra14.805763
Central Sierra17.006566
Southern Sierra14.106344
Statewide15.506360
source: CA Dept of Water Resources

