Roseville DMV Office opening on Saturday, May 3, for REAL ID Appointments

Electronic sharing of your data

Roseville, Calif. – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced the Roseville office at 7200 Galilee Road will offer appointments on Saturday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., to accommodate customers who want to get a REAL ID before the May 7 federal enforcement date. The office will provide REAL ID processing by appointment only and will not provide other DMV services.

“We’re pleased to offer appointments on May 3 to Californians who need to get their REAL ID,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “But if you already have a current U.S. passport or don’t need to fly within the U.S. in the next few months, you can wait to get your REAL ID until you renew your California driver’s license or ID.”

Deadline

May 7, 2025 is the date the federal government will start enforcing the REAL ID Act, which requires people to show either a REAL ID or another approved federal document, such as a current U.S. passport, to board domestic flights and access secure federal facilities. Californians can continue to apply for their REAL ID after May 7.

Californians should visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov, to apply for a REAL ID by filling out the online application and uploading their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring physical copies of their uploaded documents to complete the application. The DMV strongly encourages customers to make an appointment and complete the online application beforehand to help reduce wait times. By starting the process online, it should take only about 20 to 30 minutes in the office.

Regular DMV office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, offices are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Before Going to an Office – Try Online First

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit, including simple self-service transactions that are no longer available in offices. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.