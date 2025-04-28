Subscribe
Monday, April 28, 2025
seniors walking
AuburnRoseville News
1 min.Read

Fall Prevention class May 7th in Roseville

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Placer County launches campaign to reduce deadly senior falls

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County is rolling out a new fall prevention campaign aimed at protecting older adults who face the highest risk of deadly falls. With 369 fall-related deaths over the past five years, including 77 last year alone, Public Health is stepping up education and outreach to raise awareness, reduce hazards and promote simple steps to stay safer at home.

The county’s campaign, launching ahead of Older Americans Month, includes targeted mailers to older residents and in-person outreach to senior centers, care facilities and community groups. In addition, Public Health will be holding a fall prevention workshop on May 7 in Roseville. Older adults and their caregivers are encouraged to register for the workshop here or by emailing [email protected].

Aging population

Nearly a quarter of Placer County residents (21%) are 65 or older. Those 85 and older are at the highest risk for fall-related deaths. In addition to fatalities, thousands of older adults in Placer County visit the emergency department each year due to falls. Adults living with dementia fall at least four times per year on average – twice as often as adults without dementia – and are five times more likely to need professional care after a fall.

Preventable

“This campaign is about saving lives by sharing practical steps every family can take,” said Senior Health Education Program Coordinator Megan Sponholz. “Falls are not an inevitable part of aging – they’re preventable.”

Five key fall prevention tips include:

  • Talk with your doctor about medication and supplement side effects.
  • Stand up slowly to avoid dizziness.
  • Make your home safer by using nightlights, grab bars and securing rugs. A home safety checklist is available on Placer’s Healthy Aging website.
  • Do strength and balance exercises.
  • Get your vision & hearing checked and wear your corrective lenses.

Residents are also encouraged to take the free and confidential “falls free checkup,” a short questionnaire from the National Council on Aging. It helps identify individual risk factors and provides personalized suggestions.

For more information on fall prevention and local resources, visit placer.ca.gov/HealthyAging.

Natural Wellness

The Untold Story of Antibiotics: What Everyone Should Know

Sacramento, Calif. - Americans fill 300 million antibiotic prescriptions every year—one for every man, woman, and child. Antibiotics have undoubtedly saved countless lives, including that of my son
Roseville News

7 tips to consider for changing your landscaping

Cash incentives are being used in some areas to get homeowners to voluntarily give up their lawns. Before making drastic changes to your lawn and landscape, the National Association of Landscape Professionals offers the following tips
Roseville News

Roseville PD: How landscaping can enhance home security

Roseville, Calif. - During summer months many homeowners prepare for yard clean-up and landscaping projects. However, amidst the excitement of transforming outdoor spaces, it's crucial to consider how our landscaping choices can impact the safety of our homes.
Roseville News

Drought survival guide for landscaping recommendations

The California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA) is pleased to offer some recommendations to help you make smart choices and protect the environment using your area's mandated water reductions.
Roseville News

Roseville Cash for Grass rebate June deadline approaches

Roseville, Calif.- For a limited time, the City of Roseville residential Cash for Grass rebate. Roseville water customers may apply for this popular rebate that reimburses $1.50 per square foot for turf grass removed and replaced with

California News Updates

Where does Placer County rank? California Unemployment Rate by County 2025

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County's unemployment has dropped in the latest report from the California Economic Development Dept.
Local Business and Community

Roseville Golfland SunSplash

Welcome to Northern California’s #1 destination for family fun! We offer tons of adventure, from thrilling waterslides to award-winning mini golf.
Local Business and Community

Noah’s Bagels in Roseville on Douglas Blvd.

Visit Noah's NY Bagels Roseville for fresh-baked bagels, signature breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and delicious drinks.

Local Spotlight

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

