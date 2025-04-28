Fall Prevention class May 7th in Roseville

Placer County launches campaign to reduce deadly senior falls

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County is rolling out a new fall prevention campaign aimed at protecting older adults who face the highest risk of deadly falls. With 369 fall-related deaths over the past five years, including 77 last year alone, Public Health is stepping up education and outreach to raise awareness, reduce hazards and promote simple steps to stay safer at home.

The county’s campaign, launching ahead of Older Americans Month, includes targeted mailers to older residents and in-person outreach to senior centers, care facilities and community groups. In addition, Public Health will be holding a fall prevention workshop on May 7 in Roseville. Older adults and their caregivers are encouraged to register for the workshop here or by emailing [email protected].

Aging population

Nearly a quarter of Placer County residents (21%) are 65 or older. Those 85 and older are at the highest risk for fall-related deaths. In addition to fatalities, thousands of older adults in Placer County visit the emergency department each year due to falls. Adults living with dementia fall at least four times per year on average – twice as often as adults without dementia – and are five times more likely to need professional care after a fall.

Preventable

“This campaign is about saving lives by sharing practical steps every family can take,” said Senior Health Education Program Coordinator Megan Sponholz. “Falls are not an inevitable part of aging – they’re preventable.”

Five key fall prevention tips include:

Talk with your doctor about medication and supplement side effects.

Stand up slowly to avoid dizziness.

Make your home safer by using nightlights, grab bars and securing rugs. A home safety checklist is available on Placer’s Healthy Aging website.

Do strength and balance exercises.

Get your vision & hearing checked and wear your corrective lenses.

Residents are also encouraged to take the free and confidential “falls free checkup,” a short questionnaire from the National Council on Aging. It helps identify individual risk factors and provides personalized suggestions.

For more information on fall prevention and local resources, visit placer.ca.gov/HealthyAging.

