Friday, June 27, 2025
Kids Fire Camp
Roseville News
2 min.Read

Roseville Fire Kids Camp offers a five day adventure this June

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Activities include rappelling, rescue techniques, firefighting, auto extrication, and more!

Roseville, Calif.- Join us for an exciting five-day adventure from June 9-13, where campers will dive into the world of firefighting! Camp runs daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Friday, families are invited to a special muster event where campers can showcase the skills they’ve learned throughout the week while competing against other teams.

Camp activities include: rappelling, rescue techniques, firefighting, auto extrication, water safety, first aid, CPR, babysitting basics, and fitness.

This camp is a fantastic opportunity to challenge yourself, work as a team, and make new friends!

General Camp Info:

  • Camp is held Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Campers and Junior Counselors must commit to attending all days.
  • Camp is located at the Roseville Fire Training Center, 2030 Hilltop Circle, Roseville, CA
  • On Monday, parents are asked to stay when dropping off their participants for a quick parent meeting where our camp directors will go over the camp expectations and an overview of the week.
  • On Thursday, campers are to be dropped off at Sunsplash and transported via City buses to Folsom Lake where State Parks Lifeguards will teach water safety. In the afternoon, campers will be transported back to Sunsplash where they will be provided lunch and finish out the day enjoying the water slides. Pick up will be at Sunsplash at 4:30 p.m.
  • Lunch and snacks are provided each day.
  • On Friday afternoon (time TBD) families are invited to come out and support their participants as they participate against different teams in the Muster Challenge.
  • Each participant will receive two team shirts. Campers are required to wear their team shirt each day
  • A water bottle will be provided for each participant.

Rigorous physical activity

Roseville Fire Kids Camp involves rigorous physical activity, including wearing appropriate Fire PPE (Turnout Jackets, Helmets, Leather Gloves, and Eye Protection). Campers will also be placed in situations where it is necessary for Campers to listen closely to instructions, process information, and quickly obey directions.

As part of the application process, potential campers and junior counselors are asked to submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher, coach, scout leader, or leader in their life, and a one page essay on why they want to attend Roseville Fire Kids Camp.

Applications can be found here:
Camper Application
Junior Counselor Application

Scholarship opportunities are available for those who qualify. Information about eligibility and how to apply are at the bottom each application linked above. If you have any questions please contact (916) 774-5800 or [email protected].

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.

Topics

