Roseville Fire Kids Camp offers a five day adventure this June

Activities include rappelling, rescue techniques, firefighting, auto extrication, and more!

Roseville, Calif.- Join us for an exciting five-day adventure from June 9-13, where campers will dive into the world of firefighting! Camp runs daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Friday, families are invited to a special muster event where campers can showcase the skills they’ve learned throughout the week while competing against other teams.

Camp activities include: rappelling, rescue techniques, firefighting, auto extrication, water safety, first aid, CPR, babysitting basics, and fitness.

This camp is a fantastic opportunity to challenge yourself, work as a team, and make new friends!

General Camp Info:

Camp is held Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Campers and Junior Counselors must commit to attending all days.

Camp is located at the Roseville Fire Training Center, 2030 Hilltop Circle, Roseville, CA

On Monday, parents are asked to stay when dropping off their participants for a quick parent meeting where our camp directors will go over the camp expectations and an overview of the week.

On Thursday, campers are to be dropped off at Sunsplash and transported via City buses to Folsom Lake where State Parks Lifeguards will teach water safety. In the afternoon, campers will be transported back to Sunsplash where they will be provided lunch and finish out the day enjoying the water slides. Pick up will be at Sunsplash at 4:30 p.m.

Lunch and snacks are provided each day.

On Friday afternoon (time TBD) families are invited to come out and support their participants as they participate against different teams in the Muster Challenge.

Each participant will receive two team shirts. Campers are required to wear their team shirt each day

A water bottle will be provided for each participant.

Rigorous physical activity

Roseville Fire Kids Camp involves rigorous physical activity, including wearing appropriate Fire PPE (Turnout Jackets, Helmets, Leather Gloves, and Eye Protection). Campers will also be placed in situations where it is necessary for Campers to listen closely to instructions, process information, and quickly obey directions.

As part of the application process, potential campers and junior counselors are asked to submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher, coach, scout leader, or leader in their life, and a one page essay on why they want to attend Roseville Fire Kids Camp.

Applications can be found here:

Camper Application

Junior Counselor Application

Scholarship opportunities are available for those who qualify. Information about eligibility and how to apply are at the bottom each application linked above. If you have any questions please contact (916) 774-5800 or [email protected].