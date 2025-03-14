Free Your Mind, Free The Air 5K Awareness Run in Roseville

Placer County Youth Commission hosts at Maidu Regional Park

Roseville, Calif.- The Placer County Youth Commission is excited to announce the 5th Annual Free Your Mind, Free The Air 5K Awareness Run, taking place on March 29, 2025, at Maidu Regional Park (1550 Maidu Dr, Roseville, CA 95661) near the skate park.

This event is completely free and open to all community members. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., and the run starts at 9:00 a.m.

Promote mental health awareness and reduce nicotine use

This 5K is more than just a run-it’s a movement to promote mental health awareness and reduce nicotine use. According to the 2023 Healthy Kids Survey, 1 in 5 juniors in Placer County have used vape products at some point, highlighting the need for increased education and prevention efforts. Nicotine addiction not only harms physical health but also increases the risk of anxiety and depression. Additionally, tobacco companies disproportionately target certain minority communities, deepening health disparities.

Running and walking are powerful tools for stress relief and can help combat nicotine cravings while also keeping the air clean from secondhand vape and smoke. Join us in taking a step-literally-toward a healthier, tobacco-free future!

Sign up today at www.placeryouth.com.

About the Placer County Youth Commission

The Placer County Youth Commission is a group of dedicated youth from across Placer County who advocate for issues affecting young people in the community. Through events like the Free Your Mind, Free The Air 5K, the commission works to empower youth and promote a healthier future.