Roseville Christmas light displays: Where to see some of the best

Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow
Roseville, Calif.- Nothing says the holiday season quite like a home or neighborhood decked out with colorful holiday decorations set aglow by a kaleidoscope of colors to awaken the night and stir the spirit!
Christmas light displays gained widespread popularity back in the 1960s as residents began modestly outlining their homes with lights. Over the ensuing decades, light displays would expand far beyond faith-based symbolism to widespread commercialism and cultural adoption. From those humble, decorative beginnings to today’s elaborate displays which regularly include computer-controlled and synchronized shows, Christmas and holiday light displays can be enjoyed by all.
Thankfully, many Roseville area residents who take their holiday decor seriously help provide the community with these annual and highly entertaining displays. Great displays are in almost every neighborhood we’ve encountered. Below are a just a few locations we’ve visited or are known for having some extra special holiday displays!
Roseville light displays
- Parada Ct
- Bickleigh Loop (multiple homes synchronized)
- North Hayden Park neighborhoods
- Kingswood Drive
- West Park neighborhoods (neighborhoods around Westbrook Blvd.)
- Palomino Ct
- Hatton Court
- Hillsford Ct
- Falcon Way
- Diamond Woods Cir
- Hovey Way
- Festersen Park surrounding neighborhoods
- Pebble Creek Dr. (Rocklin) (great for young kids!)
- Grider Dr
- Devon Drive (Rocklin) (synchronized to music)
- Redmond Drive (Rocklin)
- Brisbane Ct (Rocklin)
Whether you celebrate the season for religious reasons or cultural ones, it’s always a good season to throw a little extra light in the world!
Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays!
