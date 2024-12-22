Roseville Christmas light displays: Where to see some of the best

Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow

Roseville, Calif.- Nothing says the holiday season quite like a home or neighborhood decked out with colorful holiday decorations set aglow by a kaleidoscope of colors to awaken the night and stir the spirit!

Christmas light displays gained widespread popularity back in the 1960s as residents began modestly outlining their homes with lights. Over the ensuing decades, light displays would expand far beyond faith-based symbolism to widespread commercialism and cultural adoption. From those humble, decorative beginnings to today’s elaborate displays which regularly include computer-controlled and synchronized shows, Christmas and holiday light displays can be enjoyed by all.

Thankfully, many Roseville area residents who take their holiday decor seriously help provide the community with these annual and highly entertaining displays. Great displays are in almost every neighborhood we’ve encountered. Below are a just a few locations we’ve visited or are known for having some extra special holiday displays!

Roseville light displays

Parada Ct

Bickleigh Loop (multiple homes synchronized)

North Hayden Park neighborhoods

Kingswood Drive

West Park neighborhoods (neighborhoods around Westbrook Blvd.)

Palomino Ct

Hatton Court

Hillsford Ct

Falcon Way

Diamond Woods Cir

Hovey Way

Festersen Park surrounding neighborhoods

Pebble Creek Dr. (Rocklin) (great for young kids!)

Grider Dr

Devon Drive (Rocklin) (synchronized to music)

Redmond Drive (Rocklin)

Brisbane Ct (Rocklin)

Whether you celebrate the season for religious reasons or cultural ones, it’s always a good season to throw a little extra light in the world!

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays!

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!