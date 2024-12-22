Subscribe
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
62.8 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville Christmas light displays
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville Christmas light displays: Where to see some of the best

Staff
By Staff

Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow

Roseville, Calif.- Nothing says the holiday season quite like a home or neighborhood decked out with colorful holiday decorations set aglow by a kaleidoscope of colors to awaken the night and stir the spirit!

Christmas light displays gained widespread popularity back in the 1960s as residents began modestly outlining their homes with lights. Over the ensuing decades, light displays would expand far beyond faith-based symbolism to widespread commercialism and cultural adoption. From those humble, decorative beginnings to today’s elaborate displays which regularly include computer-controlled and synchronized shows, Christmas and holiday light displays can be enjoyed by all.

Thankfully, many Roseville area residents who take their holiday decor seriously help provide the community with these annual and highly entertaining displays. Great displays are in almost every neighborhood we’ve encountered. Below are a just a few locations we’ve visited or are known for having some extra special holiday displays!

Roseville light displays

  • Parada Ct
  • Bickleigh Loop (multiple homes synchronized)
  • North Hayden Park neighborhoods
  • Kingswood Drive
  • West Park neighborhoods (neighborhoods around Westbrook Blvd.)
  • Palomino Ct
  • Hatton Court
  • Hillsford Ct
  • Falcon Way
  • Diamond Woods Cir
  • Hovey Way
  • Festersen Park surrounding neighborhoods
  • Pebble Creek Dr. (Rocklin) (great for young kids!)
  • Grider Dr
  • Devon Drive (Rocklin) (synchronized to music)
  • Redmond Drive (Rocklin)
  • Brisbane Ct (Rocklin)

Whether you celebrate the season for religious reasons or cultural ones, it’s always a good season to throw a little extra light in the world!

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays!

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Brighter Side

Trending

Local Business and Community

Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Roseville

Tommy's Express Car Wash in Roseville. Get pricing, hours, and contact information for 2990 Foothills Blvd. in Roseville. Visit us for an exceptional car wash experience.
Local Business and Community

Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Roseville

Green Acres Nursery & Supply has seven Sacramento area garden centers, offering annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, pottery, lighting, irrigation & drainage parts, pond supplies and fountains.
Local Business and Community

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin, Calif. Filipino dishes and desserts, plus bubble tea.
California News Updates

Lakes Basin: California Outdoor Recreation Paradise

Plumas County, Calif. - Encompassing heavily forested terrain, sweeping valleys, soaring peaks and pristine alpine lakes, the Lakes Basin Recreation Area is an outdoor lover's paradise. If escaping the day-to-day grind is on your to-do list
Local Business and Community

BW Auto Dismantlers in Roseville

BW Auto Dismantlers auto parts in Roseville, Calif.

Topics

Local Business and Community

Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Roseville

Tommy's Express Car Wash in Roseville. Get pricing, hours, and contact information for 2990 Foothills Blvd. in Roseville. Visit us for an exceptional car wash experience.
Local Business and Community

Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Roseville

Green Acres Nursery & Supply has seven Sacramento area garden centers, offering annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, pottery, lighting, irrigation & drainage parts, pond supplies and fountains.
Local Business and Community

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin, Calif. Filipino dishes and desserts, plus bubble tea.
California News Updates

Lakes Basin: California Outdoor Recreation Paradise

Plumas County, Calif. - Encompassing heavily forested terrain, sweeping valleys, soaring peaks and pristine alpine lakes, the Lakes Basin Recreation Area is an outdoor lover's paradise. If escaping the day-to-day grind is on your to-do list
Local Business and Community

BW Auto Dismantlers in Roseville

BW Auto Dismantlers auto parts in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

Pause Coffee House in Rocklin

Pause Coffee House in Rocklin, Calif.
Local Business and Community

Hayes Auto Sales in Roseville

Hayes Auto Sales in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

Sushi Kuma in Roseville

Sushi Kuma in Roseville, Calif.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

NorCal Solar and Gutter Cleaning in Roseville: Keeping Your Home Safe and Efficient

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - NorCal Solar and Gutter Cleaning, founded in 2019 by Brian Rykhlyuk shortly after graduating from Roseville High School, has quickly become a trusted name in the community for gutter cleaning and solar panel maintenance services.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!