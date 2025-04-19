Placer County Youth Commission accepting applications for 2025-26 term

Deadline is April 30: For Ages 14-18

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Youth Commission is now accepting applications from local youth who wish to serve as one of 21 formally appointed members for the 2025-26 term.

PCYC is a group of motivated young people from across the community who identify and advocate for issues important to Placer County youth. They are an advisory board to the Placer County Board of Supervisors, consisting of at least two youth representatives from each of the five supervisor districts.

PCYC strives to appoint youth that represent a variety of backgrounds, experiences and skill sets.

“PCYC has allowed me to connect to and engage with my community in exciting ways. I’ve learned so much about Placer County from it, and it’s been amazing to meet new people and discover the area I live in,” said youth commissioner and Granite Bay High School student Aleeza Siddique.

Role

PCYC advises decision-makers on youth-related issues, serves as a community forum to discuss youth concerns and ideas, raises the profile of Placer County youth, encourages youth engagement and prepares youth to be active citizens. The PCYC experience has helped many students attain opportunities, awards and scholarships.

Requirements

Youth commissioners facilitate bi-monthly meetings, set priorities, conduct research and create action plans. PCYC may sponsor special activities and host open forums or events, such as their annual 5k event. The commission also presents an annual report at the Board of Supervisors meeting in June.

Applicants must be Placer County residents between the ages of 14 (or ninth grade) and 18 (or twelfth grade) years.

Deadline

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30. Commissioner appointment is a competitive process consisting of both a written application and an interview.

To apply and learn more visit www.placeryouth.com.

About Placer Youth Commission

The Placer County Youth Commission’s goal is to Enable youth in Placer County to create long and lasting change in the community through positive actions and engagement.

You may reach the PYC directly via email, phone or text at the following [email protected] or 530-537-4840 (call/text)