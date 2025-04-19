Subscribe
Sunday, April 20, 2025
79.9 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Placer County Youth Commission
AuburnLoomisRocklin News
1 min.Read

Placer County Youth Commission accepting applications for 2025-26 term

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County Youth Commission

Deadline is April 30: For Ages 14-18

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Youth Commission is now accepting applications from local youth who wish to serve as one of 21 formally appointed members for the 2025-26 term.

PCYC is a group of motivated young people from across the community who identify and advocate for issues important to Placer County youth. They are an advisory board to the Placer County Board of Supervisors, consisting of at least two youth representatives from each of the five supervisor districts.

PCYC strives to appoint youth that represent a variety of backgrounds, experiences and skill sets.

“PCYC has allowed me to connect to and engage with my community in exciting ways. I’ve learned so much about Placer County from it, and it’s been amazing to meet new people and discover the area I live in,” said youth commissioner and Granite Bay High School student Aleeza Siddique.

Role

PCYC advises decision-makers on youth-related issues, serves as a community forum to discuss youth concerns and ideas, raises the profile of Placer County youth, encourages youth engagement and prepares youth to be active citizens. The PCYC experience has helped many students attain opportunities, awards and scholarships.

Requirements

Youth commissioners facilitate bi-monthly meetings, set priorities, conduct research and create action plans. PCYC may sponsor special activities and host open forums or events, such as their annual 5k event. The commission also presents an annual report at the Board of Supervisors meeting in June.

Applicants must be Placer County residents between the ages of 14 (or ninth grade) and 18 (or twelfth grade) years.

Deadline

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30. Commissioner appointment is a competitive process consisting of both a written application and an interview.

To apply and learn more visit www.placeryouth.com.

About Placer Youth Commission

The Placer County Youth Commission’s goal is to Enable youth in Placer County to create long and lasting change in the community through positive actions and engagement.

You may reach the PYC directly via email, phone or text at the following [email protected] or 530-537-4840 (call/text)

Coming Up!

Coming Up!

Trending

Local Business and Community

West Coast Sourdough in Roseville on Blue Oaks

West Coast Sourdough located in Roseville, CA offers the freshest sourdough bread and ingredients in each sandwich we create! We also have bread bowls, salads and freshly baked cookies each day! Come try the best sandwich shop in Roseville, CA today
Rocklin News

Sierra College Foundation to establish Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund

Rocklin, Calif. - Sierra College Foundation (SCF) is humbled to announce it has received a $400,000 gift to establish the Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund to support Sierra College students pursuing degrees in computer science and related fields,
Auburn

New Colfax Water Treatment Plant: PCWA approves construction contract

Auburn, Calif. - At a special meeting on Friday, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors approved a construction contract for the new Colfax Water Treatment Plant
Natural Wellness

Can I still be healthy on Spring Break? 6 travel tips from a nutritionist

Sacramento, Calif.- After many weeks of rain and cold in the Sacramento area, it's finally time to start thinking about spring break travel!
Natural Wellness

Human Genome Project: Personalize your health

Incredibly, years ago, the entire human genome was mapped! You might be thinking, "What is that, and how does it affect me?"

Topics

Local Business and Community

West Coast Sourdough in Roseville on Blue Oaks

West Coast Sourdough located in Roseville, CA offers the freshest sourdough bread and ingredients in each sandwich we create! We also have bread bowls, salads and freshly baked cookies each day! Come try the best sandwich shop in Roseville, CA today
Rocklin News

Sierra College Foundation to establish Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund

Rocklin, Calif. - Sierra College Foundation (SCF) is humbled to announce it has received a $400,000 gift to establish the Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund to support Sierra College students pursuing degrees in computer science and related fields,
Auburn

New Colfax Water Treatment Plant: PCWA approves construction contract

Auburn, Calif. - At a special meeting on Friday, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors approved a construction contract for the new Colfax Water Treatment Plant
Natural Wellness

Can I still be healthy on Spring Break? 6 travel tips from a nutritionist

Sacramento, Calif.- After many weeks of rain and cold in the Sacramento area, it's finally time to start thinking about spring break travel!
Natural Wellness

Human Genome Project: Personalize your health

Incredibly, years ago, the entire human genome was mapped! You might be thinking, "What is that, and how does it affect me?"
Local Business and Community

California Window Fashions by Skyline in Roseville

Transform the natural light in your Roseville home with window treatments. Discover Hunter Douglas shades and blinds, shutters and drapery.
Car Reviews

2025 Genesis GV80 Coup arrives with dubious name

The new 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe. The luxury division of Hyundai, Genesis officially categorizes the vehicle as a mid-size luxury SUV. Yet there's no denying the sloping roofline is reminiscent of a coupe
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – In Folsom, gas prices have begun rising along with tariff induced recession fears. Finding the lowest gas prices in Folsom is more important than ever for many local residents.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!