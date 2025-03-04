Subscribe
Monday, June 9, 2025
Veterans Memorial Park
Placer's Veterans Services Office again surpasses records in claims awarded

Staff
By Staff
Placer County

Helping more veterans than ever

Auburn, Calif. – Fueled both by the PACT Act and by expanded outreach efforts, Placer County’s Veterans Services Office is helping more veterans than ever, handling a record 21,491 requests last year. This includes more than 10,000 in-person visits – almost double the year before.

(Roseville named one of best cities in the U.S. for military retirees)

Placer County has approximately 25,000 veterans, and the VSO offers free help with claims, healthcare, education and other benefits.

Veterans working with the VSO received $14.8 million in VA benefits in 2024, a 26% increase from 2022. Compounded, the economic impact of benefits attained through the VSO is $142 million since 2020.

“Veterans shouldn’t have to struggle to get the benefits they earned and we’re here to make that process easier,

Veterans Services Officer Steve Johnson

“Our team makes a big impact on an individual level as well as on a community level,” add Veterans Services Officer Steve Johnson.

Local Outreach

In addition to the PACT Act, which expanded benefits for those exposed to toxic substances, the VSO’s growth was also fueled by increased local outreach efforts. The VSO took part in more than 30 community events last year, and also sits on the newly-formed Greater Sacramento Veterans Workforce Collaborative.
To keep up with surging demand, the county invested more than $900,000 in office upgrades, renovating the VSO’s main lobby and adding digital signage and a check-in kiosk that debuted in 2024. The office also hired two new staff members. Still, VSO staff serve a higher caseload than similarly-sized counties.

Maintaining easy access, including walk-in availability, is important to help ensure that local veterans do not fall prey to ‘claim sharks,’ or companies that charge veterans for help filing disability claims without VA accreditation. These companies often use aggressive or misleading tactics. By contrast, Placer’s Veterans Services Office is free of charge, accredited and all staff are experienced and trained.

The VSO has regular hours in Rocklin, Auburn and Carnelian Bay. Learn more at www.placer.ca.gov/Veterans or call 916-780-3290.

VSO in Rocklin
1000 Sunset Blvd # 115
Rocklin, CA 95765

VSO in Auburn
11434 B Ave
Auburn, CA 95603

VSO in Carnelian Bay
5225 N Lake Boulevard
Carnelian Bay, CA 96140

