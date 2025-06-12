Subscribe
Friday, June 13, 2025
Roseville technology domains
Roseville News
2 min.Read

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 3

Staff
By Staff
SourceIvan Farkas -Guest Contributor

Roseville’s Recent Achievements

Roseville, Calif. – Today in part 3 of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville’s pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas highlights Roseville’s recent tech achievements and awards.

In case you missed the previous installments, read part 1 or part 2. Now, on to part 3…

Open Data portal provides free, current city data

Roseville has achieved significant tech updates over the past year, including significant expansions of the Roseville Open Data portal that provides free and open data about civic departments, projects, and services.

Roseville Utilities Advanced Metering Infrastructure upgrades meters citywide

The past year also saw a major revamp of the Roseville Utilities Advanced Metering Infrastructure, upgrading more than 120,000 water and electricity meters for commercial and residential customers. The modernized meters wirelessly transmit readings and essential data, allowing more accurate monitoring to ascertain usage patterns and reduce waste while offering personalized support.
Roseville makes outreach easy via myRSVL

Roseville has opened various virtual avenues to facilitate public accessibility. This includes the myRSVL program which allows people to view, track, and report non-emergency issues by sending images, videos, and descriptions.

It can be accessed via multiple means, including smartphone app, web browser, or Roseville’s very own chatbot, the eponymous Rosie. Geo-location data automatically pinpoints the reported concerns.

Need info? Say “hello” to Rosie, Roseville’s chatbot civic servant

Embracing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) era, Roseville rolled out the Rosie chatbot in 2023. Employed as a digital public servant, Rosie is a text-able chatbot that provides information and assists in reporting issues. Talking to Rosie simply requires texting the word “hello” to 866-25-ROSIE (76743).

Recognizing Tech-Cellence: Roseville Honored with Multiple Awards

Thanks to diverse tech initiatives, business-forward advancements, and public satisfaction, it’s no wonder that Roseville has earned multiple excellence-in-innovation awards.

These local, national, and international awards include the global OnCon Top 10 Technology Team Awards, naming Roseville’s tech team as a worldwide standout. This award is based on public votes and recognizes excellence in IT, Human Resources (HR), legal counsel, cybersecurity, and finance.

Roseville’s tech teams have been recognized for their exceptional leadership, community impact, and organizational clarity, among other factors.

On the national scene, Roseville has also earned inclusion in the Digital Cities Survey top ten. Roseville has placed 4th in the 125,000-to-250,000 category in 2024, making it 11 out of 16 years that Roseville has achieved a top ten finish. This award recognizes Roseville for its efforts to improve digital equity, solve social challenges, enhance civic services, and strengthen cybersecurity.

Statewide honors abound as well, as Roseville has received recognition from the Municipal Information Systems Association of California (MISAC). This is the ninth consecutive year that Roseville received a MISAC Excellence in Information Technology Practices award for citywide IT excellence in governance, implementation, and development.

Roseville’s Exciting Technological Future

Even the most advanced technologies flounder without skilled technicians, trusted partnerships, and efficient, equitable governance. By fostering public and departmental collaboration and communication, Roseville fortifies the tech-forward team spirit and educational opportunities for a future as exciting as its past.

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

