Roseville appoints Scott Pettingell as Finance Director

City cites experience and proven track record

Roseville, Calif.- Assistant City Manager Dennis Kauffman recently announced the appointment of Scott Pettingell as Finance Director, effective February 8, 2025, following an internal recruitment process.

Pettingell has over 24 years of municipal finance and leadership experience. He began his career in the budget office for the Mayor of Los Angeles in 2000. In 2005, he joined the Sacramento Finance Department on its budget team, before working for eight years in the Sacramento Police Department with oversight over all administrative functions. Pettingell joined the Roseville Finance Department as Budget Manager in 2018 and then promoted to Assistant Finance Director in 2022.

- Advertisement - 2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

“Scott’s proven track record over the past six years in the department, particularly as Assistant Finance Director, was a key factor in his promotion. Scott’s municipal finance background and leadership experience will continue to be an asset to Roseville and the City’s leadership team. Scott is passionate about fiscal sustainability, collaboration, and customer service,” said Kauffman.

Scott oversees a team of staff responsible for budgeting, investing and cash management, debt management, accounting, accounts payable, payroll, Enterprise Resource Planning, special district administration, purchasing and central stores.

Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology/economics from Occidental College, and he recently served as the President of the Fiscal Officers Department of the League of California Cities.

related