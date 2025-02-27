Subscribe
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Scott Pttingell in Roseville
Roseville News
Roseville appoints Scott Pettingell as Finance Director

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

City cites experience and proven track record

Roseville, Calif.- Assistant City Manager Dennis Kauffman recently announced the appointment of Scott Pettingell as Finance Director, effective February 8, 2025, following an internal recruitment process.

Pettingell has over 24 years of municipal finance and leadership experience. He began his career in the budget office for the Mayor of Los Angeles in 2000. In 2005, he joined the Sacramento Finance Department on its budget team, before working for eight years in the Sacramento Police Department with oversight over all administrative functions. Pettingell joined the Roseville Finance Department as Budget Manager in 2018 and then promoted to Assistant Finance Director in 2022.

“Scott’s proven track record over the past six years in the department, particularly as Assistant Finance Director, was a key factor in his promotion. Scott’s municipal finance background and leadership experience will continue to be an asset to Roseville and the City’s leadership team. Scott is passionate about fiscal sustainability, collaboration, and customer service,” said Kauffman.

Scott oversees a team of staff responsible for budgeting, investing and cash management, debt management, accounting, accounts payable, payroll, Enterprise Resource Planning, special district administration, purchasing and central stores.

Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology/economics from Occidental College, and he recently served as the President of the Fiscal Officers Department of the League of California Cities.

Roseville News

CAHIP celebrates Roseville resident's year of leadership, service, and advocacy

Roseville, Calif. - California Agents & Health Insurance Professionals (CAHIP) are expressing appreciation to Rosamaria Marrujo for her impactful term as State President.
Local Business and Community

Sushi House in Roseville

Sushi House in Roseville
Local Business and Community

The Easton Apartments in Rocklin

The Easton offers stylish apartments in Rocklin, CA, with open layouts and designer finishes, near parks, retail, and historic downtown Rocklin. Book a tour today!
Local Business and Community

Smallcakes A Cupcakery in Roseville

Smallcakes A Cupcakery in Roseville
Natural Wellness

What your poop says about your health

Sacramento, Calif.- Let's talk about poop. Everyone's favorite topic of conversation. When you think about it, poop is like your fortune (which makes you the fortune cookie).

Topics

