Roseville Christmas at the Movies: What’s Playing?

Christmas is Biggest Movie Day of the Year

Roseville, Calif. – It’s the most wonderful time of the year for movie fans and Christmas is also the busiest day of the year for fans of the silver screen.

Here’s what playing at the four local movie theaters in Roseville and Rocklin this Christmas Day. Locally, most movie theaters will be showing the same exact movies with just a few exceptions.

For showtimes and the most up to date info just click on the name of your preferred theater below!

Roseville

Cinemark at Galleria Gladiator II (R) Homestead (PG-13) Kraven The Hunter (R) Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (PG-13) Moana 2 (PG) Mufasa: The Lion King (PG) Red One (PG-13) Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (PG) The Fire Inside(PG-13) Wicked (PG)

Cinema West (fomerly Regal UA Olympus Pointe) A Complete Unknown (R) Babygirl (R) Gladiator II (R) Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (PG-13) Moana 2 (PG) Mufasa: The Lion King (PG) Nosferatu (R) Red One (PG-13) Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (PG) The Fire Inside(PG-13) Wicked (PG)

Rocklin

Studio Movie Grill A Complete Unknown (R) Gladiator II (R) Kraven The Hunter (R) Moana 2 (PG) Mufasa: The Lion King (PG) Nosferatu (R) Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (PG) The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (PG-13) Wicked (PG)