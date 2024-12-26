Roseville area Christmas Tree recycling and drop off locations

Christmas Tree Drop Off and Recycling

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville and Rocklin Christmas tree recycling, drop-off dates and locations have been updated for the 2023-24 holiday season. The Boy Scout pickup dates posted have been updated and confirmed.

Roseville and Rocklin both offer convenient drop off locations throughout their respective cities.

Roseville

There are three easy ways to recycle your tree.

GREEN WASTE BIN

Place unflocked trees in your green waste bin. Remove all branches and cut the trunk into sizes small enough to fit within the bin. Make sure the tree fits completely within the bin with the lid closed. This is the most cost effective disposal solution which reduces city costs and helps keep your utility rates low.

Drop Off Sites Take unflocked trees to one of the City’s Christmas tree drop-off sites. Be sure to remove all tree stands, lights and ornaments before dropping off the tree.

December 26, 2024 through January 12, 2025

Maidu Park – 1550 Maidu Dr, Roseville, CA 95661

Mahany Park – 1545 Pleasant Grove, Roseville

Saugstad Park – 100 Buljan Drive, Roseville

Roseville Boy Scouts

Community service and fundraiser, Roseville Boy Scouts of America troops will pick up Christmas trees throughout the city.

Tentative Dates (place your tree outside by 9:00 am)

Saturday – December 28, 2024

Sunday – December 29, 2024

Saturday – January 4th, 2025

Place your donation envelope on your door or securely to your porch. Please DO NOT attach the donation to the tree. Suggested donation amounts are: $10 or more. Donations of any size are welcome and appreciated. Checks are preferred. Please make your check payable to Boy Scouts of America. For more information visit the Roseville Boy Scout’s Christmas Tree pick up webpage.

Rocklin

Christmas Tree Recycling & Pickup

When it’s time to take down the Christmas tree, Rocklin residents have a couple convenient drop-off locations available.

December 26, 2024 – January 6, 2025

Johnson Springview Park on 5th Street

Twin Oaks Park on Park Drive

Auburn Transfer Station (12305 Shale Ridge Road) from Dec. 26 – Jan. 31

Foresthill Transfer Station (6699 Patent Road) Friday through Monday from Dec. 27 – Feb. 2

Granite Bay – Miners Ravine (7530 Auburn Folsom Road) from Jan. 4 – 5

Lincoln – Lincoln Airport (1420 Flightline Drive) from Dec. 26 – Jan. 7

Loomis – Del Oro High School (3315 Taylor Road) from Jan. 4 – 5

Meadow Vista Transfer Station (2950 Combie Road) Friday through Monday from Dec. 27 – Feb. 2

related

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!