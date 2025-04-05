Subscribe
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Roseville News
Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for April and May

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Mark your calendar for April and May cleaning events

Roseville, Calif. – Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).

Seize the chance to declutter your space, reclaim your garage, and dispose of unwanted items at no cost.

These organized events are strategically planned to include locations within or near your neighborhood association.

2025 dates & event locations

Spring clean-up days are scheduled on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

  • April 12: Saugstad Park, 100 Buljan Drive
  • April 26: Bridgeway Church, 8150 Industrial Avenue
  • May 17: St John’s Church, 2351 Pleasant Grove Blvd
  • May 31: Bridgeway Church, 8150 Industrial Avenue

Remember

Assemble your unwanted items the night before, ensuring that they only include acceptable materials. See this list for unacceptable items.

Items not accepted at the clean-up events can be delivered to the Western Placer Waste Management Authority Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) for a fee. Visit wpwma.ca.gov for details, fees, and hours of operation.

This is an RCONA event with support from the City of Roseville. Please contact RCONA by email at [email protected] or by phone at (916) 248-4878 for questions or more information.

Roseville News

Quick Guide to Roseville Golf Courses

Roseville, Calif.- The sun is shining and the spring-like weather is approaching. Looking to get a round or two of golf in with your friends? Roseville golf courses offer year-round fun with courses that vary in degree of difficulty.
Local Business and Community

Quick Quack Car Wash (Blue Oaks)

Quick Quack Car Wash in West Roseville, Calif..
Auburn

World’s best cowboys & cowgirls hit the trail for Gold Country Pro Rodeo

Auburn, Calif. - For the 94th year, the world's best cowboys and girls are converging on the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn to compete and perform at the Gold Country Pro Rodeo, April 11 - 13, 2025.
Concert Venues

Folsom Palladio Free Summer Concert Series

Folsom, Calif. - Adding to the summer's growing list of free concerts, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom welcomes the first announcement for the 2025 Free Summer Concerts Series lineup.
Folsom

Exploring Folsom: Humbug-Willow Creek Trail a suburban treasure

Folsom, Calif. - Better late than never. The arrival of spring weather along with an adventure along the Humbug-Willow Creek Trail in Folsom offers a timely antidote for those averse to more dark clouds and cooler than average weather this time of year.

▲ Rate Increase: Roseville water, sewer, and trash

Roseville, Calif.- Environmental Utilities is proposing a rate adjustment for water, wastewater (sewer), and waste services (trash and recycling), effective July 1, 2025.
Sacramento

Annual SMUD Trout derby at Rancho Seco Recreational Area this weekend

Sacramento, Calif.- SMUD's annual trout derby at Rancho Seco Recreational Area begins Saturday, April 5. Thousands of pounds of trout and prizes are up for grabs.
Roseville News

Science wizard David Hagerman in Roseville April 22 at Diamond Creek Elementary

Roseville, Calif. - Renowned science wizard David Hagerman will be returning to bring his unique blend of science and magic at Diamond Creek Elementary School, 3151 Hopscotch Way, Roseville, CA 95747 on April 22nd at 9:55 am.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

NorCal Solar and Gutter Cleaning in Roseville: Keeping Your Home Safe and Efficient

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - NorCal Solar and Gutter Cleaning, founded in 2019 by Brian Rykhlyuk shortly after graduating from Roseville High School, has quickly become a trusted name in the community for gutter cleaning and solar panel maintenance services.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

