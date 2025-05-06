Subscribe
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
79.4 F
Roseville
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for May

Staff
By Staff
City of Roseville

Mark your calendar for May cleaning events

Roseville, Calif. – Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).

Seize the chance to declutter your space, reclaim your garage, and dispose of unwanted items at no cost.

These organized events are strategically planned to include locations within or near your neighborhood association.

2025 dates & event locations

Spring clean-up days are scheduled on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

  • May 17: St John’s Church, 2351 Pleasant Grove Blvd
  • May 31: Bridgeway Church, 8150 Industrial Avenue

Remember

Assemble your unwanted items the night before, ensuring that they only include acceptable materials. See this list for unacceptable items.

Items not accepted at the clean-up events can be delivered to the Western Placer Waste Management Authority Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) for a fee. Visit wpwma.ca.gov for details, fees, and hours of operation.

This is an RCONA event with support from the City of Roseville. Please contact RCONA by email at [email protected] or by phone at (916) 248-4878 for questions or more information.

Support local sports!

May 9 & 10 in Rocklin!

