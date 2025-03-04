Roseville Fire Station 8 to receive grand opening celebration this Saturday

Guided tours at this family-friendly event

Roseville, Calif.- This Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM the City of Roseville and the Roseville Fire Department will host a grand opening celebration of Fire Station 8.



The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with community leaders, a dedication of the station to retired Captain Tracy Chimenti and guided tours of the new facility. This is a family friendly event open to the community.

Map & Directions

Fire Station 8 highlights

Opened: January 10, 2025

Total Square Footage: 12,411 sq ft

Personnel: 24 total assigned (8 per shift on A, B, C shifts)

Units Assigned:

o Engine 8 (3 personnel)

o Truck 8 (4 personnel)

o Battalion 2 (1 personnel)

o Rescue 8 (cross-staffed)

Highlights of some of the design features of the station:

o Engine 8 (3 personnel) o Truck 8 (4 personnel) o Battalion 2 (1 personnel) o Rescue 8 (cross-staffed) Highlights of some of the design features of the station: Vestibules – Installed in all areas leading to the apparatus bay to reduce contaminants entering the station.

Plyomovent Exhaust Removal System – Reduces vehicle exhaust emissions within the apparatus bay.

Separate Decontamination Area – Features a dedicated decontamination area with a separate locker room and 2 full bathrooms, separated from living quarters.

Specialized Washing Machine – Designed specifically to clean firefighter turnout gear and remove contaminants like soot and chemicals, ensuring the gear remains clean and safe for use.

SCBA Cylinder Refilling Station – On-site for refilling self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) cylinders.

Private Dorm Rooms – Each crew member has a private dorm room to improve sleeping conditions and rest quality.

Heart Healthy Station Alerting System – Soft-start LED lighting and audio alerts to notify firefighters of emergency situations.

Noise-Reducing Panels – Placed throughout the apparatus bay and day room to reduce noise and create a more comfortable environment.

Opticom Traffic Signal Control – Improves safety by controlling traffic signal when vehicles exit the station for emergency responses.

Energy-Efficient LED Lighting – Installed throughout the station for energy conservation.

Water-Efficient Landscaping Design – Focuses on minimizing water usage and promoting sustainability.

About Fire Captain Tracy Chimenti (retired)

Fire Captain Tracy Chimenti (ret.) died on December 27, 2014, at the age of 54, after a courageous battle with job-related pancreatic cancer.

- Advertisement - 2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Captain Chimenti began his career with the City of Roseville Fire Department as a Firefighter in 1982. He was promoted to Engineer in 1987 and then to Captain in 1996. He served the citizens of Roseville for 28 years before retiring in December of 2010.

Captain Chimenti was known for his kind nature and dedication to the job. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman and, in his off hours, served as a Boy Scout leader. Captain Chimenti is survived by his wife, Karen, and son Ben.

About the Roseville Fire Department

The Roseville Fire Department has been serving the community since 1907. Its mission is to protect life, property, and the environment through prevention, education, and emergency response. The department operates nine stations strategically located throughout the community and a 3-acre training facility with a six-story training tower. In 2024, the department responded to 20,368 calls.

related