Subscribe
Monday, June 9, 2025
93.4 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville Fire Station 8 exterior view
Roseville News
2 min.Read

Roseville Fire Station 8 to receive grand opening celebration this Saturday

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Guided tours at this family-friendly event

Roseville, Calif.- This Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM the City of Roseville and the Roseville Fire Department will host a grand opening celebration of Fire Station 8.

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with community leaders, a dedication of the station to retired Captain Tracy Chimenti and guided tours of the new facility. This is a family friendly event open to the community. 

Map & Directions

Fire Station 8 highlights

  • Opened: January 10, 2025
  • Total Square Footage: 12,411 sq ft
  • Personnel: 24 total assigned (8 per shift on A, B, C shifts)
  • Units Assigned:
    o Engine 8 (3 personnel)
    o Truck 8 (4 personnel)
    o Battalion 2 (1 personnel)
    o Rescue 8 (cross-staffed)
    Highlights of some of the design features of the station:
  • Vestibules – Installed in all areas leading to the apparatus bay to reduce contaminants entering the station.
  • Plyomovent Exhaust Removal System – Reduces vehicle exhaust emissions within the apparatus bay.
  • Separate Decontamination Area – Features a dedicated decontamination area with a separate locker room and 2 full bathrooms, separated from living quarters.
  • Specialized Washing Machine – Designed specifically to clean firefighter turnout gear and remove contaminants like soot and chemicals, ensuring the gear remains clean and safe for use.
  • SCBA Cylinder Refilling Station – On-site for refilling self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) cylinders.
  • Private Dorm Rooms – Each crew member has a private dorm room to improve sleeping conditions and rest quality.
  • Heart Healthy Station Alerting System – Soft-start LED lighting and audio alerts to notify firefighters of emergency situations.
  • Noise-Reducing Panels – Placed throughout the apparatus bay and day room to reduce noise and create a more comfortable environment.
  • Opticom Traffic Signal Control – Improves safety by controlling traffic signal when vehicles exit the station for emergency responses.
  • Energy-Efficient LED Lighting – Installed throughout the station for energy conservation.
  • Water-Efficient Landscaping Design – Focuses on minimizing water usage and promoting sustainability.

About Fire Captain Tracy Chimenti (retired)

Fire Captain Tracy Chimenti (ret.) died on December 27, 2014, at the age of 54, after a courageous battle with job-related pancreatic cancer.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

Captain Chimenti began his career with the City of Roseville Fire Department as a Firefighter in 1982. He was promoted to Engineer in 1987 and then to Captain in 1996. He served the citizens of Roseville for 28 years before retiring in December of 2010.

Captain Chimenti was known for his kind nature and dedication to the job. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman and, in his off hours, served as a Boy Scout leader. Captain Chimenti is survived by his wife, Karen, and son Ben.

About the Roseville Fire Department

The Roseville Fire Department has been serving the community since 1907. Its mission is to protect life, property, and the environment through prevention, education, and emergency response. The department operates nine stations strategically located throughout the community and a 3-acre training facility with a six-story training tower. In 2024, the department responded to 20,368 calls.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Local Business and Community

Lucky Strike in Rocklin

Strikes Unlimited will be renaming to Lucky Strike.
Local Business and Community

Taste of Izumi Sushi in Rocklin

Taste of Izumi Sushi in Rocklin
Local Business and Community

Ruhkala Monument Co in Rocklin

Ruhkala Monument Company in Rocklin, Calif. Contact us today at 916-441-2846 or 916-624-1176 in Sacramento, CA and Rocklin CA for more information about our monuments
Local Business and Community

Johnson Pool in Roseville to reopen

Johnson Pool in Roseville. Reopening with June 14, 2025 celebration following a year of major upgrades.
Car Reviews

Sporty Subaru BRZ an old-school sports car

Exciting ride and affordable Roseville, Calif.- Looking for an entry-level...

Topics

Local Business and Community

Lucky Strike in Rocklin

Strikes Unlimited will be renaming to Lucky Strike.
Local Business and Community

Taste of Izumi Sushi in Rocklin

Taste of Izumi Sushi in Rocklin
Local Business and Community

Ruhkala Monument Co in Rocklin

Ruhkala Monument Company in Rocklin, Calif. Contact us today at 916-441-2846 or 916-624-1176 in Sacramento, CA and Rocklin CA for more information about our monuments
Local Business and Community

Johnson Pool in Roseville to reopen

Johnson Pool in Roseville. Reopening with June 14, 2025 celebration following a year of major upgrades.
Car Reviews

Sporty Subaru BRZ an old-school sports car

Exciting ride and affordable Roseville, Calif.- Looking for an entry-level...
Concert Venues

Folsom Concerts at City Lions Park

Folsom, Calif.- FREE open-air concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Folsom City Lions Park at the corner of Natoma and Stafford streets.
Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!