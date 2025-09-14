Roseville Music in the Park Concert series

Local musical tradition 30+ years strong

Roseville, Calif.- For over a quarter century, Roseville Music in the Park has been bringing the Roseville community terrific live music and 2025 will be no exception.

Enjoy free family friendly entertainment at Royer Park in Roseville. Music in the Park takes place on select Sunday evenings during the summer. Bring your chairs and blankets to relax on the shady lawn!

Roseville Music in the Park Schedule 2026

Bookmark this page, all shows are free at Royer Park. Shows are 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Season has concluded, see ya in 2026!

Royer Park is located at 190 Park Dr, Roseville, CA

Map & Directions

