Wednesday, September 17, 2025
98.5 F
Roseville
Roseville Music in the Park schedule
Concert VenuesRoseville News
Roseville Music in the Park Concert series

Local musical tradition 30+ years strong

Roseville, Calif.- For over a quarter century, Roseville Music in the Park has been bringing the Roseville community terrific live music and 2025 will be no exception.

Enjoy free family friendly entertainment at Royer Park in Roseville. Music in the Park takes place on select Sunday evenings during the summer. Bring your chairs and blankets to relax on the shady lawn!

Roseville Music in the Park Schedule 2026

Bookmark this page, all shows are free at Royer Park. Shows are 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

  • Season has concluded, see ya in 2026!

Royer Park is located at 190 Park Dr, Roseville, CA

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Truckee River Bike Path: Olympic Valley Park to Tahoe City

Tahoe City, Calif. – Finally. After years of idly gazing out the car window at the scenic Truckee River Bike Path on the way to Lake Tahoe destinations and beyond, the time for spectating was over.
Car Reviews

Prius remains giant among compact hybrids

Roseville, Calif. - There was a time when this energetic hybrid was seemingly everywhere. Introduced to the U.S. market in July 2000, sales of the Toyota Prius took off almost immediately.
Auburn

Coastal & Culinary Delights: SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge & Terra Mar Kitchen

Albion, Calif. — Mornings on California’s Mendocino coast begin with the rhythmic crash of waves and a veil of cool fog drifting effortlessly along the bluffs. As the sun breaks through, golden rays illuminate
Roseville News

West Granite Bay KinderCare: Trusted by Local Families and Healthcare Heroes

Roseville, Calif. - When families in Roseville look for child care they can truly count on, many turn to West Granite Bay KinderCare. Located away from the hustle of the freeway, this center offers a safe, calm environment complete with
Mendocino - North-Coast

Mendocino’s Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa Now Offers a Bespoke Epicurean Journey

Mendocino, Calif. - Affectionately referred to as "the world's most exquisite treehouse," Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa, a part of the Enthusiast Hotel Collection, is now offering a private, one-of-a-kind dining experience

Welcome to the brighter side!