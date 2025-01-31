Roseville passport office makes international travel easier

Downtown Roseville facility features new location, longer hours and expanded services

Roseville, Calif. – The Roseville passport facility is located at 316 Vernon Street, Suite 190, across the street from the Roseville Civic Center.

The facility has expanded its hours and is open Monday to Friday, 7:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The office is closed for lunch from 12:00- 12:30. They may also be reached at (916) 774-5399

Quick Steps

1- Complete and Print Application Online

2- Passport Photo (Costco is one quick and easy option if available)

3- Schedule your appointment.

Walk-in service is available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis.

4- Passport mailed to you!

Map & Directions

Boosts Roseville General Fund

The expanded passport facility is operated by the City and is expected to generate about $750,000 a year to the City’s General Fund. The General Fund pays for police, fire, parks and recreation, public works, economic development, development services, and general government services.

The Roseville City Clerk has been accepting passport applications since 2005 and has generated more than $1,261,000 for the General Fund with limited staffing and hours. Demand has increased steadily since that time due to the reduction or elimination of passport services by local postal facilities and other government agencies.

For more information, to schedule an appointment and to get important information you need about applying for a passport, visit Roseville.ca.us/passports.