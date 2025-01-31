Subscribe
Thursday, May 8, 2025
66.5 F
Roseville
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville passport office makes international travel easier

Staff
By Staff
City of Roseville

Downtown Roseville facility features new location, longer hours and expanded services

Roseville, Calif. – The Roseville passport facility is located at 316 Vernon Street, Suite 190, across the street from the Roseville Civic Center.

The facility has expanded its hours and is open Monday to Friday, 7:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The office is closed for lunch from 12:00- 12:30. They may also be reached at (916) 774-5399

Quick Steps

1- Complete and Print Application Online

2- Passport Photo (Costco is one quick and easy option if available)

3- Schedule your appointment.
Walk-in service is available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis.

4- Passport mailed to you!

Map & Directions

Boosts Roseville General Fund

The expanded passport facility is operated by the City and is expected to generate about $750,000 a year to the City’s General Fund. The General Fund pays for police, fire, parks and recreation, public works, economic development, development services, and general government services.

The Roseville City Clerk has been accepting passport applications since 2005 and has generated more than $1,261,000 for the General Fund with limited staffing and hours. Demand has increased steadily since that time due to the reduction or elimination of passport services by local postal facilities and other government agencies.

For more information, to schedule an appointment and to get important information you need about applying for a passport, visit Roseville.ca.us/passports.

Support local sports!

May 9 & 10 in Rocklin!

Car Reviews

Sorento Plug-In Hybrid offers considerable upside

Roseville, Calif.- Having the ability to identify subtle differences to arrive at an informed decision gets put to the test when shopping for a Kia Sorento.
Local Business and Community

Via Roma Pizzeria in Lincoln

Via Roma Pizzeria in Lincoln
Local Business and Community

Via Roma Pizzeria in Rocklin

Via Roma Pizzeria authentic Italian restaurant
Local Business and Community

S & G Carpet and more in Rocklin

S&G Carpet Rocklin provides the widest selection of carpet, hardwood floors, laminate flooring, and vinyl floor, tile and area rugs in the Rocklin area.
Roseville News

Find the lowest gas prices in Roseville, Rocklin, & Lincoln

Roseville, Calif. - Gas prices remain volatile higher this week as oil prices moved below the $60 a barrel mark as recession concerns mount due to tariffs.

Local Travel

Hiking Avery’s Pond Trail in Placer County among best spring hikes

Newcastle, Calif.-  On a Tuesday morning, with a balmy, sunny 70+ degrees in the forecast and a few hours of early morning work already completed, the outdoors beckoned. We decided to take the call.
Roseville News

Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for May

Roseville, Calif. - Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).
Local Business and Community

Final Gravity in Roseville

Final Gravity. We have 26 craft beers on tap and 300+ bottles to choose from (or purchase to go!)

