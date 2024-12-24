Santa’s recent Roseville visit has youngsters brimming with excitement

Roseville, Calif. – Mysterious sightings in the darkened skies over Roseville and Rocklin has created quite the buzz of nervous speculation. With the timing of recent neighborhood visits from Santa, local youngsters did the math and are confident it’s just Santa getting ready for his annual visit.

The flurry of activity appears to be Santa testing new sleigh and delivery equipment powered by AI technology. Santa has long been rumored to have one of his secret workshop locations in Roseville.

The elusive sleigh has a travel trajectory that is suspected of containing physics-altering quantum technology that can only be explained by some sort of Christmas magic. Santa keeps his sleigh transponders off during testing flights to prevent Internet bloggers from tracking his location. Recent radio intercepts also indicate that Santa may be planning to arrive in the Roseville and Rocklin slightly earlier on Christmas Eve.

Once Santa’s sleigh receives it’s final Christmas tune-up and software updates, it will be ready for flight and can easily be tracked. A big snow storm is forecast around the North Pole just at about the same time as Santa’s expected departure.

Track Santa with Norad Tracker

Once Santa Claus takes flight and reaches altitude, NORAD satellites and unmanned drones begin picking up the sleighs signal and can track his location and delivery.

With only a short time to go until Christmas, the elves have been working around the clock while singing Christmas songs and drinking lots of hot chocolate. Mrs. Claus is putting the final touches on preparations while offering reminders and extra guidance to Santa before it’s time to hitch up his sleigh and reindeer.

Santa Arrival In Roseville & Rocklin

According to reports, Santa has already mapped out his stops in Rocklin, Roseville, Lincoln as well as most of Northern California. The exact timing of his arrival remains a closely guarded secret. Children are advised to listen to their parents and get to bed at an appropriate time for Santa’s visit.

NORAD’s Santa Tracker will be available online on Christmas Eve at: http://www.noradsanta.org/

