Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Roseville News
Roseville area residents turn to NORAD to track Santa

Staff
By Staff

Santa’s recent Roseville visit has youngsters brimming with excitement

Roseville, Calif. – Mysterious sightings in the darkened skies over Roseville and Rocklin has created quite the buzz of nervous speculation. With the timing of recent neighborhood visits from Santa, local youngsters did the math and are confident it’s just Santa getting ready for his annual visit.

The flurry of activity appears to be Santa testing new sleigh and delivery equipment powered by AI technology. Santa has long been rumored to have one of his secret workshop locations in Roseville.

The elusive sleigh has a travel trajectory that is suspected of containing physics-altering quantum technology that can only be explained by some sort of Christmas magic. Santa keeps his sleigh transponders off during testing flights to prevent Internet bloggers from tracking his location. Recent radio intercepts also indicate that Santa may be planning to arrive in the Roseville and Rocklin slightly earlier on Christmas Eve.

Once Santa’s sleigh receives it’s final Christmas tune-up and software updates, it will be ready for flight and can easily be tracked. A big snow storm is forecast around the North Pole just at about the same time as Santa’s expected departure.

Tracking Santa Claus

Track Santa with Norad Tracker

Once Santa Claus takes flight and reaches altitude, NORAD satellites and unmanned drones begin picking up the sleighs signal and can track his location and delivery.

With only a short time to go until Christmas, the elves have been working around the clock while singing Christmas songs and drinking lots of hot chocolate.  Mrs. Claus is putting the final touches on preparations while offering reminders and extra guidance to Santa before it’s time to hitch up his sleigh and reindeer.

Santa Arrival In Roseville & Rocklin

According to reports, Santa has already mapped out his stops in Rocklin, Roseville, Lincoln as well as most of Northern California. The exact timing of his arrival remains a closely guarded secret. Children are advised to listen to their parents and get to bed at an appropriate time for Santa’s visit.

NORAD’s Santa Tracker will be available online on Christmas Eve at: http://www.noradsanta.org/

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Roseville

Tommy's Express Car Wash in Roseville. Get pricing, hours, and contact information for 2990 Foothills Blvd. in Roseville. Visit us for an exceptional car wash experience.
Local Business and Community

Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Roseville

Green Acres Nursery & Supply has seven Sacramento area garden centers, offering annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, pottery, lighting, irrigation & drainage parts, pond supplies and fountains.
Local Business and Community

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin, Calif. Filipino dishes and desserts, plus bubble tea.
California News Updates

Lakes Basin: California Outdoor Recreation Paradise

Plumas County, Calif. - Encompassing heavily forested terrain, sweeping valleys, soaring peaks and pristine alpine lakes, the Lakes Basin Recreation Area is an outdoor lover's paradise. If escaping the day-to-day grind is on your to-do list
Local Business and Community

BW Auto Dismantlers in Roseville

BW Auto Dismantlers auto parts in Roseville, Calif.

Local Business and Community

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

