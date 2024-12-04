Subscribe
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Roseville News
Roseville to welcome Santa to the neighborhood before final North Pole preparations

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Santa Claus annual Roseville visit

Roseville, Calif. – Ever since Santa decided to scale back on the eggnog this holiday season, Mrs. Claus has agreed to to allow Santa to return to Roseville neighborhoods this year to spread extra holiday cheer before the big day.

Although Santa lives in the North Pole, he doesn’t want to risk getting sick before Christmas so all visits are weather permitting. The City of Roseville in coordination with Santa’s elves has mapped out the routes. Click on your area below for a PDF route map.

Roseville Neighborhood Santa Schedule

Roseville Neighborhood Santa

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Roseville News

Roseville Fall Family Fest at Vernon Town Square and Royer Park

Roseville, Calif. - The annual return of Roseville Family Fall Fest and community picnic happens Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square and Royer Park.
Auburn

Rocklin: Placer County adding hub for public safety and government services

Rocklin, Calif. - Placer County is expanding its footprint in West Placer with the acquisition and development of two buildings in Rocklin, creating a new hub for public safety and essential government services.

