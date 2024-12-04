Roseville to welcome Santa to the neighborhood before final North Pole preparations

Santa Claus annual Roseville visit

Roseville, Calif. – Ever since Santa decided to scale back on the eggnog this holiday season, Mrs. Claus has agreed to to allow Santa to return to Roseville neighborhoods this year to spread extra holiday cheer before the big day.

Although Santa lives in the North Pole, he doesn’t want to risk getting sick before Christmas so all visits are weather permitting. The City of Roseville in coordination with Santa’s elves has mapped out the routes. Click on your area below for a PDF route map.

Roseville Neighborhood Santa Schedule

Roseville Neighborhood Santa

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!