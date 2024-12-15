Subscribe
Sunday, June 8, 2025
Santa Hustle Roseville
Roseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Santa Hustle Roseville and Kids Dash on Vernon Street Town Square

Staff
By Staff
SourcePress Release

Downtown Roseville Holiday Tradition

Roseville, Calif. – The Santa Hustle Race Series returns to Roseville on Sunday, December 15, 2024 for another fun and festive holiday-themed event. The start and finish happens in Downtown Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square.

Dress like Santa and choose between a 5K or 10K or the Kids Dash as Roseville transforms into a winter wonderland.

The Santa Hustle wouldn’t be complete without the colorful holiday swag! All 5k and 10k participants will receive a cozy hoodies, Santa Hustle Beanie and Finisher Medal!

For the youngsters, the Kids Rudolph Run at the Santa Hustle is recommended for ages 2-10 years old.

Official Charity

Stand Up Placer is once again the local charity of choice for the Roseville race and participant’s registration will benefit survivors seeking help from abuse.

Registration

It’s not too late to sign up, experience the magic and start a holiday tradition everyone in your family is sure to enjoy.

Register online for Santa Hustle Roseville

Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 kicks off downtown holiday fun on Dec 5th

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

