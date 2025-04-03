Subscribe
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Emmy-Nominated Science Wizard David Hagerman, Seen at NASA and on America's Got Talent
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Science wizard David Hagerman in Roseville April 22 at Diamond Creek Elementary

Staff
By Staff
SourcePress Release

Seen at NASA and on America’s Got Talent, to Perform Extreme Science 2.0

Roseville, Calif. – Renowned science wizard David Hagerman will be returning to bring his unique blend of science and magic at Diamond Creek Elementary School, 3151 Hopscotch Way, Roseville, CA 95747 on April 22nd at 9:55 am.

Hagerman has spent over 25 years traveling across the country, using his show to inspire children to explore careers in science and technology. His performances blend science experiments with captivating illusions, making complex STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) concepts accessible and exciting for young audiences.

Getting kids excited about STEM

“Technically, I’m a modern-day wizard, but instead of using spells, I use science to create wonder,” says Hagerman. “My goal is to get kids excited about STEM by showing them that science and math are not just subjects-they can be magical.”

Hagerman’s show isn’t just about entertainment; it’s a powerful educational tool. His visually stunning demonstrations capture students’ attention and leave them wanting to learn more. By combining educational content with the thrill of magic, Hagerman shows kids that science and math can be as exciting as any magic trick.

David Hagerman

Entertaining experiences

“My show is designed to be one of the most entertaining live experiences students will ever have related to science and math,” says Hagerman. “By the time it’s over, they’ve learned a lot without even realizing it. I’m excited to share this experience with the students of Roseville City School District.

Studies have shown that interactive and engaging shows like Hagerman’s can significantly boost interest and performance in STEM subjects, with some reports indicating as much as a 33% improvement in student test scores following similar performances.

An Emmy-nominated performer, Hagerman has brought his science-based magic to NASA, appeared on America’s Got Talent, and performed at thousands of schools nationwide. For more information or to inquire about booking a show, please visit: www.schoolscienceassemblies.com

Local Business and Community

Tommy's Express Car Wash in Roseville

Tommy's Express Car Wash in Roseville. Get pricing, hours, and contact information for 2990 Foothills Blvd. in Roseville. Visit us for an exceptional car wash experience.
Local Business and Community

Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Roseville

Green Acres Nursery & Supply has seven Sacramento area garden centers, offering annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, pottery, lighting, irrigation & drainage parts, pond supplies and fountains.
Local Business and Community

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin

Kultura Cafe in Rocklin, Calif. Filipino dishes and desserts, plus bubble tea.
California News Updates

Lakes Basin: California Outdoor Recreation Paradise

Plumas County, Calif. - Encompassing heavily forested terrain, sweeping valleys, soaring peaks and pristine alpine lakes, the Lakes Basin Recreation Area is an outdoor lover's paradise. If escaping the day-to-day grind is on your to-do list
Local Business and Community

BW Auto Dismantlers in Roseville

BW Auto Dismantlers auto parts in Roseville, Calif.

Topics

