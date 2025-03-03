Subscribe
Monday, June 9, 2025
75.6 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville News
2 min.Read

Season of Growth: RJUHSD March 2025 Update

Staff
By Staff

Recognizing and applauding contributions

Roseville, Calif. – Spring is a season of growth, and with that spirit in mind, I’m thrilled to share exciting updates that highlight the incredible people shaping our schools.

From the dedicated leaders on our Board of Trustees to the outstanding educators and counselors making a lasting impact, this month is full of reasons to celebrate. Whether through leadership, teaching, or student support, these individuals embody our district’s commitment to excellence and opportunity for all.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

Let’s take a moment to recognize and applaud their contributions!

We are proud to introduce the dedicated leaders serving on our Board of Trustees, each bringing valuable experience and a deep commitment to our students and schools. Heidi J. Hall, our Board President, provides strong leadership in Trustee Area 5. Marla Franz, as Vice President, continues to advocate for excellence in Trustee Area 4. Tiffany Coleman, appointed in January 2024 as Clerk, brings a passion for education and community service to Trustee Area 3. Pete Constant, representing Trustee Area 2, remains a steadfast champion for student success. Bill Schuetz, newly elected in November 2024, adds fresh perspectives to Trustee Area 1.

Together, this team works tirelessly to shape the future of our schools, ensuring every student has the opportunities and support they need to thrive. We are grateful for their service and dedication to our educational community.

School Site Teachers of the Year

I would also like to commend and applaud the honorees of this year’s School Site Teachers of the Year. These outstanding educators are leaving a lasting impact on their students and school community:

  • Hayden Olhiser from Antelope High School
  • Janette Snyder from Oakmont High School
  • Erin Cook from Pathways High School
  • Patty Leong from Roseville High School
  • Patrick Neff from West Park High School
Hayden
Hayden Olhiser
Janette
Janette Snyder
Erin Cook
Erin Cook
Patty Leong
Patty Leong
Patrick Neff
Patrick Neff

RJUHSD Teachers of the Year

I would also like to recognize the two RJUHSD Teachers of the Year who will now move forward to the Placer County Teacher of the Year process:

  • Heidi Rounds from Granite Bay High School
  • Krista Meyers from Woodcreek High School
Heidi Rounds
Krista
Krista Meyers

RJUHSD School Counselor of The Year

Erica Joseph-Bradley

Lastly, I’d like to recognize Erica Joseph-Bradley as the RJUHSD School Counselor of The Year. With her compassionate guidance, Erica has been a beacon of support for students, helping them navigate challenges and achieve their goals. Erica will be the RJUHSD nominee for the Placer County School Counselor of The Year process.

Through their hard work, dedication and passion for students, lives have been inspired and paths carved. We thank all of our educators and staff for making a difference in the lives of our students!

John Becker, RJUHSD Superintendent

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Car Reviews

Sporty Subaru BRZ an old-school sports car

Exciting ride and affordable Roseville, Calif.- Looking for an entry-level...
Concert Venues

Folsom Concerts at City Lions Park

Folsom, Calif.- FREE open-air concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Folsom City Lions Park at the corner of Natoma and Stafford streets.
Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.

Topics

Car Reviews

Sporty Subaru BRZ an old-school sports car

Exciting ride and affordable Roseville, Calif.- Looking for an entry-level...
Concert Venues

Folsom Concerts at City Lions Park

Folsom, Calif.- FREE open-air concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Folsom City Lions Park at the corner of Natoma and Stafford streets.
Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.
Local Business and Community

Dutch Bros. in Roseville on Baseline

Dutch Bros. Roseville Experience the buzz at Dutch Bros in...
Auburn

PCWA breaks ground on $36M Colfax water treatment plant

Water reliability, resilience, and sustainability for the region Colfax, Calif....
Auburn

Placer County OKs $7M shelter contracts with The Gathering Inn

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved two agreements with The Gathering Inn to continue operating temporary shelter services for the county's unsheltered residents. The contracts, totaling more than $7 million

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!