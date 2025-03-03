Season of Growth: RJUHSD March 2025 Update

Recognizing and applauding contributions

Roseville, Calif. – Spring is a season of growth, and with that spirit in mind, I’m thrilled to share exciting updates that highlight the incredible people shaping our schools.

From the dedicated leaders on our Board of Trustees to the outstanding educators and counselors making a lasting impact, this month is full of reasons to celebrate. Whether through leadership, teaching, or student support, these individuals embody our district’s commitment to excellence and opportunity for all.

Let’s take a moment to recognize and applaud their contributions!

We are proud to introduce the dedicated leaders serving on our Board of Trustees, each bringing valuable experience and a deep commitment to our students and schools. Heidi J. Hall, our Board President, provides strong leadership in Trustee Area 5. Marla Franz, as Vice President, continues to advocate for excellence in Trustee Area 4. Tiffany Coleman, appointed in January 2024 as Clerk, brings a passion for education and community service to Trustee Area 3. Pete Constant, representing Trustee Area 2, remains a steadfast champion for student success. Bill Schuetz, newly elected in November 2024, adds fresh perspectives to Trustee Area 1.

Together, this team works tirelessly to shape the future of our schools, ensuring every student has the opportunities and support they need to thrive. We are grateful for their service and dedication to our educational community.

School Site Teachers of the Year

I would also like to commend and applaud the honorees of this year’s School Site Teachers of the Year. These outstanding educators are leaving a lasting impact on their students and school community:

Hayden Olhiser from Antelope High School

Janette Snyder from Oakmont High School

Erin Cook from Pathways High School

Patty Leong from Roseville High School

Patrick Neff from West Park High School

Hayden Olhiser

Janette Snyder

Erin Cook

Patty Leong

Patrick Neff

RJUHSD Teachers of the Year

I would also like to recognize the two RJUHSD Teachers of the Year who will now move forward to the Placer County Teacher of the Year process:

Heidi Rounds from Granite Bay High School

Krista Meyers from Woodcreek High School

Heidi Rounds

Krista Meyers

RJUHSD School Counselor of The Year

Lastly, I’d like to recognize Erica Joseph-Bradley as the RJUHSD School Counselor of The Year. With her compassionate guidance, Erica has been a beacon of support for students, helping them navigate challenges and achieve their goals. Erica will be the RJUHSD nominee for the Placer County School Counselor of The Year process.

Through their hard work, dedication and passion for students, lives have been inspired and paths carved. We thank all of our educators and staff for making a difference in the lives of our students!

John Becker, RJUHSD Superintendent