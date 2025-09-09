Subscribe
Friday, September 12, 2025
Roseville
Placer Resource Fair
Roseville News
Senior Resource Fair comes to Roseville

Staff
By Staff

Complimentary lunch to the first 500 seniors

Roseville, Calif.- Seniors are invited to a special Resource Fair on Thursday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maidu Community Center, 1550 Maidu Drive.

The event will feature more than 60 local organizations sharing information on vital topics such as community programs, emergency readiness, health and wellness, and elder abuse prevention.

Maidu Community Center

Free services

Attendees can take advantage of free services including a legal clinic, hands-on technology assistance from Best Buy representatives, and the chance to enjoy coffee and conversation with local leaders. The Salvation Army will also serve a complimentary lunch to the first 500 seniors who attend.

For those unable to be there in person, educational seminars will be streamed live on the Placer County Public Meetings YouTube channel.

Mendocino - North-Coast

Mendocino’s Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa Now Offers a Bespoke Epicurean Journey

Mendocino, Calif. - Affectionately referred to as "the world's most exquisite treehouse," Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa, a part of the Enthusiast Hotel Collection, is now offering a private, one-of-a-kind dining experience
Folsom

Free Concerts in Folsom return for Fall Series at the Palladio

Folsom, Calif. – As the sun sets earlier and autumn leaves begin to turn, a new season of free music drops into the Palladio at Broadstone. The fall series kicks off in Folsom on September 19t
Rocklin News

Rocklin water main upgrade: PCWA completes Phase 1

At its recent September meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors approved the Notice of Completion for Phase 1 of the Rocklin Main Replacements project.
Loomis

Loomis Soroptimist Education Award Applications deadline

Loomis, Calif. - High school and college students as well as elementary school teachers are invited to apply by November 15 for Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin grants. Applications are available
Auburn

Saturday: Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.

Roseville News

Bender Insurance Solutions and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society awarded $10,000

Roseville, Calif. - Bender Insurance Solutions has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), a nonprofit dedicated to curing blood cancers and improving the quality of life for patients and their families.
Car Reviews

Lots in question regarding new Volvo EX30 electric SUV

Roseville, Calif. - If you're a car owner who loves a minimalist approach, the new 2025 Volvo EX30 will suit those needs.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race to expand in 2026

RENO, Nev. - The Great Reno Balloon Race (GRBR), the world's largest, free hot air balloon event, announced Sunday prior to its Mass Ascension ceremonies that, starting in 2026, the beloved event will officially expand from three days to four.

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

