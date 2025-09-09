Senior Resource Fair comes to Roseville

Complimentary lunch to the first 500 seniors

Roseville, Calif.- Seniors are invited to a special Resource Fair on Thursday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maidu Community Center, 1550 Maidu Drive.

The event will feature more than 60 local organizations sharing information on vital topics such as community programs, emergency readiness, health and wellness, and elder abuse prevention.

Free services

Attendees can take advantage of free services including a legal clinic, hands-on technology assistance from Best Buy representatives, and the chance to enjoy coffee and conversation with local leaders. The Salvation Army will also serve a complimentary lunch to the first 500 seniors who attend.

For those unable to be there in person, educational seminars will be streamed live on the Placer County Public Meetings YouTube channel.