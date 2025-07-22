Softball fever hits Roseville: Western Nationals bring talent, fans, and impact

Best-of-the-West tournament brings fans and an expected $1 million for Placer Valley

Roseville, Calif. – Clutch hits, defensive gems and must-win games will highlight USA Softball’s Western “B” National Championship 10-under girls’ tournament that starts Tuesday (July 22) and continues through Sunday (July 27) in Roseville, bringing about 2,500 athletes, coaches and fans and generating more than $1 million for Placer Valley.

Almost 40 teams, including about a dozen from the Sacramento region, swing into action with opening ceremonies 9 a.m. Tuesday at Maidu Regional Park, 1550 Maidu Drive in Roseville.

Where to watch?

The first games start 9 a.m. Wednesday at Maidu Regional Park and Mahany Park, 1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd. in Roseville, and continue into the evening. The championship games are Sunday at Maidu Regional Park.

About 500 players – between the ages of 9 and 11 years old – will compete in the World Series-like tournament that draws teams throughout California and the western states.

Fans can enjoy the games for free. Drinks and snacks are available for purchase at the parks.

“You’re going to see some very good softball,” said Corey Chatman, manager of the Pocket Aces 10-under team. The team, located in southwest Sacramento, has been practicing since December and has compiled a record of 27-17 this season. “The teams that are seeded at Nationals are very sound. It’s top tier.”

Teams are comprised of all-star players or are select teams, where girls try out for squads and practice and play together for several months.

“They’ve worked so hard for this,” said Fabi Michel, manager of Woodland Elite. The 13-player team has been practicing since January and started playing games in February. “They’ve learned to communicate with each other on the field and have grown as a team. They go on the field and play their hearts out.”

HUSTLE ON – AND OFF – THE FIELD

Placer Valley Tourism has hosted the Western Softball “B” Nationals Championship for various age groups more than a dozen times since 2010, according to organizers.

“It’s a long-standing relationship that helps make the tournament go very smooth,” said Karla Burket, Tournament Director for USA Softball of Sacramento. “Roseville has great fields and all of the leagues in our association have such amazing volunteers.”

Placer Valley Tourism, which competes with other communities for the high-profile Western National tournaments, has made significant improvements to local softball fields the past few years. The effort has made Placer Valley a top destination for softball tournaments.

“The Western Nationals is always a big hit with the community, from the athletes and their families to area businesses that enjoy the boost in revenue,” said Kim Summers, CEO of Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds, home of the Roebbelen Center. “Placer Valley’s good quality fields combined with the area’s amenities make it a great destination for the athletes and their families.”

More than 25 teams will be traveling and staying in hotels during the tournament. Local teams appreciate the ability to stay close to home – saving time and money – while playing against some of the best teams in the West.

“It’s a luxury to be so close to home,” said Chatman, whose team will come home every night. The close-to home tournament “is an easy sell to parents.”

Winning a championship is the goal, but building camaraderie and meeting new girls, especially during the opening ceremonies Tuesday morning, are also a huge part of the six-day tournament. Players will exchange pins and wear costumes – the outfits are a surprise until the event – as part of a long-standing opening ceremonies tradition.

“They are super excited about Nationals,” Michel said. “Winning is obviously great, but having more time to bond and playing together is special. They are so proud to represent Woodland.”

A BIG HIT WITH GIRLS AND FANS

Softball has been generating more interest among girls — and fans – in recent years.

Almost 30,000 girls played for their high school softball teams last year in California, an 11.4% increase compared to five years earlier, according to the California Interscholastic Federation. Several thousand girls play the sport in Sacramento region.

The NCAA Women’s College World Series had a record 1.3 million viewers on average per game for the 15 games this spring on ESPN, including a record 2.4 million viewers for the third and deciding game between the eventual national champion University of Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

In June, the Major League Baseball-sponsored Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) started with four teams that will play a 24-game season this summer. The league has already announced plans to expand to six teams in 2026.

So, some of the girls competing in the tournament could continue playing the sport in high school, college or even in a pro league.

“It could be a groundbreaking moment, where they fall in love with the sport,” Chatman said. “Western Nationals is going to be something they will remember forever.”