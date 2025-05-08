Sorento Plug-In Hybrid offers considerable upside

Popular three-row crossover midsize SUV

Roseville, Calif.- Having the ability to identify subtle differences to arrive at an informed decision gets put to the test when shopping for a Kia Sorento.

The popular three-row crossover midsize SUV comes with three choices – standard gas-powered model, a hybrid version, and a plug-in hybrid. There’s not a bad choice among the three. The Sorento brand remains popular with combined sales of 95,154 in 2024, an increase of 6,509 from the previous year.

Plug-in hybrid

We’ve driven all three, but this review will focus entirely on the 2025 Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid. It arrived this year with several changes, most notably updated exterior styling, new center touchscreen displays and instrument panel. It remains part of the fourth Sorento generation that was introduced for 2021.

The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) debuted in 2022, providing a third option for Sorento shoppers. Some might consider it undersized, since it comes equipped with captain’s chairs only in the second row and the third row seats just two people. The overall seating capacity of six is less than most three-row SUVs that offer seating for seven or eight.

Pricing & Performance

Despite being a slighter people hauler, it remains the most expensive Sorento, starting at approximately $47,900. It has all-wheel drive and is fully loaded with standard features that many other SUVs offer as options. And of course, it can travel a long way before a fill-up is needed. The electric-only range is 32 miles and the fuel economy of 33-35 mpg outperforms most SUVs.

While the acceleration is far from overwhelming, the plug-in hybrid can deliver better than average performance, especially when in Sport mode instead of Eco. A couple of PHEV rivals – Mazda CX-90 and Toyota RAV4 Prime – are more powerful.

The Sorento has an electric motor that combines with a turbocharged 1.6-liter, four-cylinder gas engine to produce 227 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 7.6 seconds. Towing capacity is 1,654 pounds, way less than the gas-powered Sorento that tows up to 4,000 pounds.

Like many three-row SUVs, the Sorento is a hauler that doesn’t deliver any wow moments in any driving situation. Yet it has a smooth and comfortable ride, even on uneven roads, giving the driver a strong confidence factor that’s also aided by the responsive regenerative braking.

2025 KIA SORENTO PLUG-IN HYBRID

Performance: electric motor, turbocharged 1.6-liter, four-cylinder, 227 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 79 MPGe combined; 33-35 mpg

Price: $47,900 to $53,100

Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; drivetrain 10 years/100,000 miles; roadside assistance 5 years/60,000; corrosion 5 years/100,000; battery/10 years or 100,000 miles

Safety & Interior

Driver safety features for the PHEV include forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind spot collision avoidance, rear cross traffic collision avoidance, smart cruise control, and highway driving assist.

Seating is one of the major strong points of the Sorento. The cabin has a practical, spacious layout that is suitable for taller adults who require more leg and head room.

Up front, the SUV provides a 10-way power driver seat and eight-way power passenger seat. The second row captain’s chairs (standard on all Sorento plug-in hybrids) are more comfortable and supportive than the bench seats in many SUVs. The third row is roomy for kids, but not a place most adults would want to reside, especially on long trips.

Storage is minimal behind the third row – 12.6 cubic feet. That space greatly improves with the third row down, affording 45 cubes. With both rows folded to the floor, the cargo area increases to 75.5 cubic feet.

We liked the standard 12.3-inch touchscreen that is quick to master and responsive as well. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also standard. The SUV has USB-C ports and a wireless phone charger available in all three rows.

The 2025 Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid has considerable upside, offering a roomy interior, comfortable seating, suitable performance, and standard all-wheel drive.

