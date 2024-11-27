Subscribe
Monday, June 9, 2025
1 min.Read

Suicide prevention trainings for Placer County in Auburn, Rocklin, and online

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County Office of Education and Placer County HHS

Supporting suicide awareness and resource connection

Roseville, Calif.- PCOE offers three suicide prevention trainings that are open to anyone in the Placer community. Each workshop provides a unique skillset to support suicide awareness and resource connection. No matter your current skill level, we have a workshop that is right for you.

Please see the training descriptions below to find the one that best meets your needs. If you have never attended a suicide prevention training before, we recommend starting with Be Sensitive, Be Brave.
(Available dates and registration links included below in PCOE PDF file)

BE SENSITIVE, BE BRAVE – An introductory workshop to suicide prevention

A 2-hour interactive workshop that provides a foundational understanding of suicide and suicide awareness that is appropriate for those who are just beginning to learn about suicide. This workshop may take place in-person or virtually via Zoom.

SAFETALK – Suicide alertness for everyone

A 4-hour in-person suicide alertness training that prepares participants to identify those who may be having thoughts of suicide and help connect that person to life-saving resources. Participants will learn suicide first-aid intervention skills and will spend time practicing those skills during the training.

ASIST – Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training

A 2-day in-person, immersive training where participants learn how to intervene and help prevent the immediate risk of suicide. This interactive workshop will ask participants to share their personal experiences with suicide and engage in intensive role play situations.

Registration and more info

Questions? Please contact Stephanie Kaiser, [email protected]

In a unique collaboration, The Placer County Office of Education and Placer County Health and Human Services work to improve mental health outcomes for individuals, families, and our community. These trainings are facilitated by a collaborative training team with funding, in part, by the County of Placer Mental Health Services Act

PCOE (pdf)

Suicide-Prevention-Training-ScheduleDownload
Local Business and Community

Taste of Izumi Sushi in Rocklin

Taste of Izumi Sushi in Rocklin
Local Business and Community

Ruhkala Monument Co in Rocklin

Ruhkala Monument Company in Rocklin, Calif. Contact us today at 916-441-2846 or 916-624-1176 in Sacramento, CA and Rocklin CA for more information about our monuments
Local Business and Community

Johnson Pool in Roseville to reopen

Johnson Pool in Roseville. Reopening with June 14, 2025 celebration following a year of major upgrades.
Car Reviews

Sporty Subaru BRZ an old-school sports car

Exciting ride and affordable Roseville, Calif.- Looking for an entry-level...
Concert Venues

Folsom Concerts at City Lions Park

Folsom, Calif.- FREE open-air concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Folsom City Lions Park at the corner of Natoma and Stafford streets.

Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.

