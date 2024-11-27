Suicide prevention trainings for Placer County in Auburn, Rocklin, and online

Supporting suicide awareness and resource connection

Roseville, Calif.- PCOE offers three suicide prevention trainings that are open to anyone in the Placer community. Each workshop provides a unique skillset to support suicide awareness and resource connection. No matter your current skill level, we have a workshop that is right for you.

Please see the training descriptions below to find the one that best meets your needs. If you have never attended a suicide prevention training before, we recommend starting with Be Sensitive, Be Brave.

(Available dates and registration links included below in PCOE PDF file)

BE SENSITIVE, BE BRAVE – An introductory workshop to suicide prevention

A 2-hour interactive workshop that provides a foundational understanding of suicide and suicide awareness that is appropriate for those who are just beginning to learn about suicide. This workshop may take place in-person or virtually via Zoom.

SAFETALK – Suicide alertness for everyone

A 4-hour in-person suicide alertness training that prepares participants to identify those who may be having thoughts of suicide and help connect that person to life-saving resources. Participants will learn suicide first-aid intervention skills and will spend time practicing those skills during the training.

ASIST – Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training

A 2-day in-person, immersive training where participants learn how to intervene and help prevent the immediate risk of suicide. This interactive workshop will ask participants to share their personal experiences with suicide and engage in intensive role play situations.

Registration and more info

Questions? Please contact Stephanie Kaiser, [email protected]

In a unique collaboration, The Placer County Office of Education and Placer County Health and Human Services work to improve mental health outcomes for individuals, families, and our community. These trainings are facilitated by a collaborative training team with funding, in part, by the County of Placer Mental Health Services Act

