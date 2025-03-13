Visit Placer: Tourism and Quality of Life Summit in Loomis March 20th

“The Power of Play”

Auburn, Calif. – Visit Placer, the destination marketing organization for Placer County, is hosting its first Tourism and Quality of Life Summit this month to showcase how tourism is a booming economic engine for the county and what this means for residents, visitors and local businesses.

The March 20 event provides an opportunity for insightful discussions and valuable networking while learning how “The Power of Play” is the centerpiece of why Placer County is one of California’s fastest growing counties.

“Placer County is soaring both as a destination and a place to live and our ability to ‘play at its peak’ is the secret sauce,” said Rob Haswell, CEO, Visit Placer. “This Summit highlights our incredible quality of life and how Placer County fits into the larger state and regional conversation.”

Tourism

Tourism is a major economic driver for Placer County. According to research from Visit California, in 2023 visitors to the county spent $1.4 Billion locally. They also generated more than $127.9M in local tax revenue, while the industry employed more than 17,000 residents. At the Summit, attendees will hear from industry leaders not only on ways to tap into state and regional resources that can be leveraged for their business, but also how the concept of play can drive economic growth.

Speakers

The event will feature speakers from diverse perspectives, including Lynn Carpenter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Visit California, who will showcase how the state’s marketing organization inspires national and international visitation to the state and to the Gold Country Region and how that translates to marketing opportunities for local businesses and organizations. Other speakers include Mr. Haswell; Tony Karwowski, CEO, North Tahoe Community Alliance and Barry Broome, CEO, Greater Sacramento Economic Council.

Rounding out the programming, Cherri Spriggs, Executive Director, Placer Business Alliance will moderate the “Winning at Play” panel with Kim Summers, CEO, Placer Valley Tourism; Matt Lundgren, President and GM, Lincoln Potters Baseball Club; Tyler Freisen, Co-Owner, The Station Public House, Auburn; and Anne Brown, Executive Director, Auburn Symphony.

Flower Farm in Loomis

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 20 at the Flower Farm Event Barn in Loomis. Registration includes a locally sourced PlacerGROWN lunch and a Placer Wine and Beer reception to close the event.

Event location

For more information on the Summit’s speakers, presentations and to register, head to the Visit Placer website.

“Investing in local tourism not only strengthens our regional economy by supporting small businesses and creating jobs, but it also enhances the overall community experience,” Haswell said. “Join us on the 20th to find out how you can be part of the process.”

