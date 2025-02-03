Wild Bill’s annual Tattoo-a-Thon in Roseville on February 22

Raising funds for Pediatric & Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at UC Davis Children’s Hospital

Roseville, Calif.- Wild Bill’s annual Tattoo-a-Thon will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to midnight at Wild Bill’s in Roseville. Thirty tattoo artists have volunteered to work 16 hours during this year’s event. All proceeds – including tips – will be donated to UC Davis Pediatric and Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (PICU/PCICU).

“Wild Bill and all the tattoo artists that come from near and far every year to support our children’s hospital are amazing,” said Michelle Tafoya, senior director of development at UC Davis Children’s Hospital. “The funds raised have supported research, programs and equipment in our PICU/PCICU and we are grateful for every dollar.”

Annual fundraiser

Wild Bill’s has raised $318,500 for the children’s hospital over the past 23 years. Wild Bill and his artists are recognized for their contributions on the donor wall at the entrance of the UC Davis PICU/PCICU. Part of this unit was also named after Wild Bill for his generous contributions.

Wild Bill’s is located at 115 Lincoln St. in Roseville. Those interested in getting a tattoo should bring their tattoo ideas on paper to save time. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 916-783-9090 or visit the Wild Bill’s website.

Map & Directions

related