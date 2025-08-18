Subscribe
Thursday, August 21, 2025
SMUD Meet the Buyers event
Sacramento
Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Staff
By Staff
SourceSMUD

SMUD Meet the Buyers event brings direct access to millions in local contracts

Sacramento, Calif. – Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD’s Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts to local small businesses – money that stayed right here in our community.

WHAT: Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo
WHEN: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: SMUD Headquarters, 6201 S Street, Sacramento

SMUD, current SMUD business partners, Department of General Services, Caltrans, Sacramento County, Regional Transit, California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and more than 300 small and large business representatives.

Showcase opportunity

Attendees can showcase their products, services and capability statements to key decision-makers and explore contracting opportunities across construction, materials, professional services and information technology as SMUD advances its 2030 Zero Carbon Plan.

The event offers direct access to SMUD’s procurement staff and other public agencies including Caltrans, Sacramento County, Regional Transit, and the Department of General Services. Businesses can learn the vendor process and participate in expert panels covering contract bidding strategies and opportunities at SMUD.

Businesses can learn more about Meet the Buyers and register at smud.org.

Auburn

Recovery Happens Sept. 6 in Auburn: Free community event

Auburn, Calif. - As Placer County and its partners continue working to address opioid and mental health crises locally, the county's annual Recovery Happens event will once again honor the strength and resilience of community members who have found their way
Car Reviews

Lexus TX 350 has a strong in-house rival

Roseville, Calif. -Introduced a year ago, the 2025 Lexus TX 350 delivers luxury, technology and practicality, making it a solid choice among the class of three-row midsize SUVs.
Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – Gas prices have eased in mid August as crude oil prices have dipped below $65 per barrel.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.41/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento

Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Savor the flavors of the season at Mendocino’s MacCallum House

Mendocino, Calif. - No gastronomic journey to scenic Mendocino is complete without a meal at historic MacCallum House in the center of town. Helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Alan Kantor and Sous Chef Aaron Welge, insiders know they will
Roseville News

Roseville Polish Festival returns for annual celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Local Spotlight

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

