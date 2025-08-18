Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

SMUD Meet the Buyers event brings direct access to millions in local contracts

Sacramento, Calif. – Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD’s Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts to local small businesses – money that stayed right here in our community.

WHAT: Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo

WHEN: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: SMUD Headquarters, 6201 S Street, Sacramento

SMUD, current SMUD business partners, Department of General Services, Caltrans, Sacramento County, Regional Transit, California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and more than 300 small and large business representatives.

Showcase opportunity

Attendees can showcase their products, services and capability statements to key decision-makers and explore contracting opportunities across construction, materials, professional services and information technology as SMUD advances its 2030 Zero Carbon Plan.

The event offers direct access to SMUD’s procurement staff and other public agencies including Caltrans, Sacramento County, Regional Transit, and the Department of General Services. Businesses can learn the vendor process and participate in expert panels covering contract bidding strategies and opportunities at SMUD.

Businesses can learn more about Meet the Buyers and register at smud.org.

SMUD related