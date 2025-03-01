Subscribe
Friday, June 6, 2025
69 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Raley's location in West Sacramento
Sacramento
2 min.Read

Chuze Fitness to lease former Raley’s Land Park location in Sacramento

Staff
By Staff
SourceNews Release

Chuze Fitness to occupy the space

West Sacramento, Calif. – Raley’s is proud to announce the sublease of its former store space at 4850 Freeport Boulevard to Chuze Fitness, marking a significant investment in revitalizing the area and bringing new business to nearby neighborhoods. With the upcoming addition of a state-of-the-art fitness and health club, the area continues to transform into a dynamic corridor filled with diverse, community-focused establishments.

“At the same time that we announced our plans to build the new Raley’s flagship store just across the street from our former location, we also committed to finding quality tenants for the prior location and to continue investing in improving Freeport Boulevard,” said Chelsea Carbahal, Vice President, Community Impact & Public Affairs, The Raley’s Companies. “This ongoing collaboration reflects Raley’s commitment to community development and to being good neighbors.”

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

Chuze Fitness is a family-owned and founder-led health club chain whose mission is to build healthier communities through human connections and kindness. For more than 17 years, their clubs have offered an approachable environment that is committed to bringing hospitality and an amazing value proposition to the fitness industry.

“Raley’s has been a fantastic partner in our efforts to revitalize the Freeport Boulevard corridor, and I’m thrilled to see their former storefront transformed into a hub for new local businesses. This is a win for our community, bringing in much-needed services and opportunities that residents have been asking for,” said Caity Maple, Sacramento City Council Member, District 5.

Expected Summer 2026

Chuze Fitness will offer state-of-the-art equipment, a variety of classes, amenities and a welcoming atmosphere designed to make fitness accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The 35,000+ sq foot facility is expected to open to the public in the summer of 2026.

“We are thrilled that our third Sacramento location will be at the intersection of several vibrant neighborhoods,” said Cory Brightwell, CEO, Chuze Fitness. “Our company strives to provide an environment that is welcoming and inclusive to all, and we plan to deliver on that promise – and then some – at our new home on Freeport Blvd.”

The Raley’s flagship store opened in May of 2020 and is located at 4690 Freeport Blvd. More than a dozen tenants have since opened their doors in the bustling shopping center with a significant, additional tenant to be announced in the months ahead.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.
Local Business and Community

Dutch Bros. in Roseville on Baseline

Dutch Bros. Roseville Experience the buzz at Dutch Bros in...
Auburn

PCWA breaks ground on $36M Colfax water treatment plant

Water reliability, resilience, and sustainability for the region Colfax, Calif....

Topics

Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Walgreens in Rocklin on Sunset Blvd

Your go-to for Pharmacy, Health & Wellness and Photo products. Refill prescriptions online, order items for delivery or store pickup, and create Photo Gifts
Local Business and Community

Crunch in Rocklin

Crunch's Rocklin, CA Gym fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, group fitness classes, and memberships starting at just $9.99.
Local Business and Community

Dutch Bros. in Roseville on Baseline

Dutch Bros. Roseville Experience the buzz at Dutch Bros in...
Auburn

PCWA breaks ground on $36M Colfax water treatment plant

Water reliability, resilience, and sustainability for the region Colfax, Calif....
Auburn

Placer County OKs $7M shelter contracts with The Gathering Inn

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved two agreements with The Gathering Inn to continue operating temporary shelter services for the county's unsheltered residents. The contracts, totaling more than $7 million
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 2

Roseville, Calif. - Today in part two of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville's pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas covers three main goals/objectives. For those that missed it, you can catch part 1 of the series here.
Roseville News

CAHIP celebrates Roseville resident’s year of leadership, service, and advocacy

Roseville, Calif. - California Agents & Health Insurance Professionals (CAHIP) are expressing appreciation to Rosamaria Marrujo for her impactful term as State President.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!