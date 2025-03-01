Chuze Fitness to lease former Raley’s Land Park location in Sacramento

Chuze Fitness to occupy the space

West Sacramento, Calif. – Raley’s is proud to announce the sublease of its former store space at 4850 Freeport Boulevard to Chuze Fitness, marking a significant investment in revitalizing the area and bringing new business to nearby neighborhoods. With the upcoming addition of a state-of-the-art fitness and health club, the area continues to transform into a dynamic corridor filled with diverse, community-focused establishments.

“At the same time that we announced our plans to build the new Raley’s flagship store just across the street from our former location, we also committed to finding quality tenants for the prior location and to continue investing in improving Freeport Boulevard,” said Chelsea Carbahal, Vice President, Community Impact & Public Affairs, The Raley’s Companies. “This ongoing collaboration reflects Raley’s commitment to community development and to being good neighbors.”

Chuze Fitness is a family-owned and founder-led health club chain whose mission is to build healthier communities through human connections and kindness. For more than 17 years, their clubs have offered an approachable environment that is committed to bringing hospitality and an amazing value proposition to the fitness industry.

“Raley’s has been a fantastic partner in our efforts to revitalize the Freeport Boulevard corridor, and I’m thrilled to see their former storefront transformed into a hub for new local businesses. This is a win for our community, bringing in much-needed services and opportunities that residents have been asking for,” said Caity Maple, Sacramento City Council Member, District 5.

Expected Summer 2026

Chuze Fitness will offer state-of-the-art equipment, a variety of classes, amenities and a welcoming atmosphere designed to make fitness accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The 35,000+ sq foot facility is expected to open to the public in the summer of 2026.

“We are thrilled that our third Sacramento location will be at the intersection of several vibrant neighborhoods,” said Cory Brightwell, CEO, Chuze Fitness. “Our company strives to provide an environment that is welcoming and inclusive to all, and we plan to deliver on that promise – and then some – at our new home on Freeport Blvd.”

The Raley’s flagship store opened in May of 2020 and is located at 4690 Freeport Blvd. More than a dozen tenants have since opened their doors in the bustling shopping center with a significant, additional tenant to be announced in the months ahead.

