Citrus Heights brings DarkHeart Brewing to new location with incentive program

Bringing unique brews to bustling Sylvan Corners

Citrus Heights, Calif. – The City of Citrus Heights is proud to welcome DarkHeart Brewing, a new brewery to our community. The City supported bringing this family-run brewery to Citrus Heights through its Business Attraction Incentive Program.

In June of last year, City Council approved the Business Attraction Incentive Program request for DarkHeart Brewing to receive $86,869 in grant funds to relocate their business to Citrus Heights. The Business Attraction Program, which expired on June 30th, 2024, aimed to bring new restaurants, breweries, other craft beverages, and entertainment businesses to the City.

DarkHeart Brewing

“Our residents have long asked for a brewery within our City. Through programs like the Business Attraction Incentive Program, we can bring unique businesses to Citrus Heights for our community to enjoy,” said Meghan Huber, Director of Economic Development and Community Engagement. “We look forward to seeing our community support this local business and others in our city.”

DarkHeart Brewing started in 2019 and originally occupied a space in unincorporated Sacramento County. With this funding, they have moved their unique brews to Sylvan Corners at 708 Auburn Blvd. #100.