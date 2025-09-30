Subscribe
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Community Resource Expo in Sacramento
Sacramento
1 min.Read

Connecting our Communities Resource Expo in Sacramento

Staff
By Staff
SourceSMUD

Easy access to vital programs and resources from over 30 community organizations

Sacramento, Calif. – This Thursday (October 2), SMUD will host its 3rd Annual Connecting our Communities Resource Expo inside the SMUD lobby. The event brings the programs and services offered by more than 30 community organizations together in one location for residents to easily learn about community resources and assistance.

Through face-to-face conversations with SMUD experts and community partners, attendees can find personalized assistance to meet their needs.

Event Info

WHAT: Connecting our Communities Resource Expo
WHEN: Thursday, October 2, from 9 a.m. to noon
WHERE: SMUD Customer Service Center, 6301 S Street, Sacramento
WHO: Community members, 30 community organizations, county and city service and nonprofit groups, SMUD Board Director Rob Kerth

Essential support services

SMUD is collaborating with 30 community organizations, including county and city services and nonprofit groups, to offer information and help with over a dozen essential support services, including healthcare, counseling, affordable housing, utility discounts, legal advice, home repair and weatherization, education, food resources, childcare, veteran services, transportation assistance, job information, library access, financial assistance, bike repair and more.

Attendees will also learn about SMUD’s Energy Assistance Program, Energy Saver Bundles, MED Rate and other resources that help customers save on energy costs and participate in green energy solutions.

The Resource Expo includes family-friendly STEM activities and a reading station for kids.

Anyone interested in attending can register here. Free transportation will be provided by Regional Transit.

Car Reviews

New Lexus LX 700h worth a look

Roseville, Calif.- Lexus has the distinction of being the first luxury brand to manufacture a hybrid, introducing the RX 400h in 2004. The company seemingly hasn't slowed down ever since. Both Toyota and
Roseville News

Roseville Library Hosts Major Fall Book Sale on October 25

Roseville, Calif. - Book lovers, mark your calendars! The Downtown Roseville Library will host its next BIG book sale on Saturday, October 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 225 Taylor Street.
Natural Wellness

Raising Healthier, Happier Kids in a Modern World

Sacramento, Calif.- Despite all our material abundance and technological progress-or maybe even because of it-statistics show that today's children are part of one of the unhealthiest generations in history.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.50/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento.
Auburn

Coastal & Culinary Delights: SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge & Terra Mar Kitchen

Albion, Calif. — Mornings on California’s Mendocino coast begin with the rhythmic crash of waves and a veil of cool fog drifting effortlessly along the bluffs. As the sun breaks through, golden rays illuminate

Roseville News

Draining Your Pool Properly

For those who plan to drain or remove water from your swimming pool or spa, Sacramento County Water Resources wants to provide tips on how to properly dispose of the water through GREEN practices. We recommend disposing the water
Folsom

Folsom City Council Approves $3M Cost-Cutting Plan Amid Budget Shortfall

Folsom, Calif. - At its September 23 meeting, the Folsom City Council unanimously approved the first phase of cost-saving measures to address the city's $3 million General Fund shortfall for Fiscal Year 2025-26.
California News Updates

Placer County unemployment and inflation continue upward trend

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County's unemployment rate continues to tick up slightly in the latest report from the California Economic Development Department, bringing the total to 4.7%.

