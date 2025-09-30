Connecting our Communities Resource Expo in Sacramento

Easy access to vital programs and resources from over 30 community organizations

Sacramento, Calif. – This Thursday (October 2), SMUD will host its 3rd Annual Connecting our Communities Resource Expo inside the SMUD lobby. The event brings the programs and services offered by more than 30 community organizations together in one location for residents to easily learn about community resources and assistance.

Through face-to-face conversations with SMUD experts and community partners, attendees can find personalized assistance to meet their needs.

Event Info

WHAT: Connecting our Communities Resource Expo

WHEN: Thursday, October 2, from 9 a.m. to noon

WHERE: SMUD Customer Service Center, 6301 S Street, Sacramento

WHO: Community members, 30 community organizations, county and city service and nonprofit groups, SMUD Board Director Rob Kerth

Essential support services

SMUD is collaborating with 30 community organizations, including county and city services and nonprofit groups, to offer information and help with over a dozen essential support services, including healthcare, counseling, affordable housing, utility discounts, legal advice, home repair and weatherization, education, food resources, childcare, veteran services, transportation assistance, job information, library access, financial assistance, bike repair and more.

Attendees will also learn about SMUD’s Energy Assistance Program, Energy Saver Bundles, MED Rate and other resources that help customers save on energy costs and participate in green energy solutions.

The Resource Expo includes family-friendly STEM activities and a reading station for kids.

Anyone interested in attending can register here. Free transportation will be provided by Regional Transit.

related