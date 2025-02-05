Subscribe
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
66.9 F
Roseville
drone hovering
Sacramento
1 min.Read

Elk Grove PD autonomous drones with FAA BVLOS Waiver

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Elk Grove

“Used exclusively in response to calls for service” says PD

Elk Grove, Calif.- The Elk Grove Police Department is proud to announce a significant milestone in the evolution of our Drone as a First Responder (DFR) Program. As of Friday, January 24, 2025, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved our request for a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver, enabling us to conduct drone operations across the city without the need for human visual observers (VO).

Our advanced Detect and Avoid (DAA) airspace observation technology can now replace our traditional VOs. Our BVLOS waiver represents the largest square miles of approval for law enforcement drone operations in the nation and allows us to operate at an altitude up to 400′.

DFR program

Since its initial launch in May 2024, the DFR program has safely flown over 1000 flights and proven to be a transformative tool in enhancing public safety and operational efficiency. Originally operating with human VOs stationed on rooftops, the program seamlessly integrates with the cutting-edge technology in our Real-Time Information Center (RTIC) to deliver real-time video intelligence on calls for service.

This capability allows staff to:

  • Quickly locate, report, and track suspects and vehicles involved in ongoing crimes.
  • Guide ground resources effectively at the scene and beyond.
  • Enhance decision-making through immediate, actionable intelligence.

Autonomous

With the newly granted FAA waiver, the Elk Grove Police Department can now operate drones autonomously across our 42-square-mile jurisdiction. This advancement enables autonomous operations remove the need for rooftop observers, streamlining the program and maximizing its effectiveness citywide.

It is important to emphasize that the DFR program is used exclusively in response to calls for service, ensuring that drone operations are focused on enhancing safety and efficiency in Elk Grove.

“The approval of our BVLOS waiver is a monumental step forward for our DFR Program,” said Bobby Davis, Chief of Police. “This advancement reflects our commitment to leveraging innovative technology to enhance public safety while maintaining accountability and transparency in our operations.”

The Elk Grove Police Department is excited to continue pioneering advancements in public safety technology and looks forward to the positive impact this program will have on the community.

Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Sacramento

Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Sacramento, Calif. - Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD's Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – Gas prices have eased in mid August as crude oil prices have dipped below $65 per barrel.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.41/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento
Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

