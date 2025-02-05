Elk Grove PD autonomous drones with FAA BVLOS Waiver

“Used exclusively in response to calls for service” says PD

Elk Grove, Calif.- The Elk Grove Police Department is proud to announce a significant milestone in the evolution of our Drone as a First Responder (DFR) Program. As of Friday, January 24, 2025, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved our request for a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver, enabling us to conduct drone operations across the city without the need for human visual observers (VO).

Our advanced Detect and Avoid (DAA) airspace observation technology can now replace our traditional VOs. Our BVLOS waiver represents the largest square miles of approval for law enforcement drone operations in the nation and allows us to operate at an altitude up to 400′.

DFR program

Since its initial launch in May 2024, the DFR program has safely flown over 1000 flights and proven to be a transformative tool in enhancing public safety and operational efficiency. Originally operating with human VOs stationed on rooftops, the program seamlessly integrates with the cutting-edge technology in our Real-Time Information Center (RTIC) to deliver real-time video intelligence on calls for service.

This capability allows staff to:

Quickly locate, report, and track suspects and vehicles involved in ongoing crimes.

Guide ground resources effectively at the scene and beyond.

Enhance decision-making through immediate, actionable intelligence.

Autonomous

With the newly granted FAA waiver, the Elk Grove Police Department can now operate drones autonomously across our 42-square-mile jurisdiction. This advancement enables autonomous operations remove the need for rooftop observers, streamlining the program and maximizing its effectiveness citywide.

It is important to emphasize that the DFR program is used exclusively in response to calls for service, ensuring that drone operations are focused on enhancing safety and efficiency in Elk Grove.

“The approval of our BVLOS waiver is a monumental step forward for our DFR Program,” said Bobby Davis, Chief of Police. “This advancement reflects our commitment to leveraging innovative technology to enhance public safety while maintaining accountability and transparency in our operations.”

The Elk Grove Police Department is excited to continue pioneering advancements in public safety technology and looks forward to the positive impact this program will have on the community.