Explore EVs at Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights before tax incentives expire

Learn about savings, charging and tax credits at SMUD’s Ride & Drive event

Sacramento, Calif. – The clock is ticking on federal EV tax credits worth up to $7,500. With just weeks left before the program ends Sept. 30, 2025, SMUD is offering our community one more chance to test drive electric vehicles and get expert guidance on tax incentives at Sunrise Mall Farmers Market before these savings disappear.

What: EV Ride & Drive at Sunrise Mall Farmers Market

When: Saturday, Aug. 9, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Sunrise Mall parking lot, 6041 Sunrise Blvd.

Who: SMUD, community members, EV-curious families and Charge Across Town expert available for tax credit questions

Location & Directions

Federal EV tax credits offer up to $7,500 for new vehicles and $4,000 for used ones – but only if you buy and take delivery before Sept. 30.

Beyond the tax savings, going electric delivers ongoing benefits. With Sacramento gas prices continuing to fluctuate, switching to electric saves drivers up to $1,500 annually in fuel costs alone. Plus, SMUD’s midnight-to-6 a.m. EV discount rate is like paying about $1 per gallon for gas.

Along with a chance to get behind the wheel of an EV, participants of the Ride & Drive can also:

Receive a $10 voucher to use at any booth at the Sunrise Mall Farmers Market.

Experience the latest EV technology across multiple models and price points.

Learn surprising EV benefits most drivers don’t know: EVs require virtually no maintenance (no oil changes, brake replacements last three times longer), deliver instant acceleration and run whisper-quiet.

Explore home charging solutions, including SMUD’s Charge@Home program offering rebates for EV charging equipment and installation.

Connect with EV owners who’ll share real-world experiences about cost savings and convenience.

SMUD is proud to lead the charge in transforming our region’s power supply through innovative decarbonization strategies while maintaining some of California’s lowest electricity rates. Learn more about SMUD’s 2030 Zero Carbon Plan at CleanPowerCity.org.

