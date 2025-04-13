Human Genome Project: Personalize your health

Discover how your genes influence your health – and what you can do about it

Incredibly, years ago, the entire human genome was mapped! You might be thinking, “What is that, and how does it affect me?”

If you were playing poker, wouldn’t it be helpful to know the cards you were dealt? Well, it’s now possible to find out the genes you were dealt – so you can tailor your lifestyle accordingly.

Although more than 99% of the human DNA sequence is the same in all people, there are variations in gene sequences (known as polymorphisms) that can make us more or less likely to develop certain diseases.

Blueprint for life

Genes are the blueprint for life. They instruct your body on how to develop and function. Even certain elements of your personality are strongly influenced by your genes.

Lab tests using cells from a simple blood draw or mouth rinse can measure specific parts of the genetic code called single nucleotide polymorphisms – or SNPs. SNPs are genetic variations that may indicate a risk for certain conditions, though not a certainty, as lifestyle heavily influences outcomes.

In most cases, a gene’s ability to promote disease depends largely on whether it is switched “on” or “off” by environmental factors—like chronic nutritional deficiencies or excessive alcohol consumption. Most genetic polymorphisms only have the potential to cause health issues, and only if they are exposed to the wrong “mix” of harmful agents over time.

Genes & Lifestyle

By considering both genes and lifestyle, individuals can more accurately assess their unique health risks and take proactive steps to help prevent chronic disease.

Once you know your “cards,” you can develop the most effective strategy to play your hand. Generic medicine is becoming outdated. Many people with chronic conditions who do not respond to conventional treatments have learned that each person’s body functions and responds differently.

Personalized, targeted approach

Genetic testing can identify specific genetic factors that may pose potential problems. For example, is your blood pressure highly influenced by your salt intake? Once you know this, you can develop a strategic plan to counteract these tendencies – and reduce the risk of your genetic predispositions becoming reality.

These tests can help you and your healthcare team design a preventive program that works best for your body. Understanding your genetic strengths and weaknesses allows you to create a personalized, targeted approach that increases your chances of staying fit and active as you age.

If you’d like more information about predictive genomic testing, contact a natural healthcare practitioner.

