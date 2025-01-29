Male Menopause and the Female Hormone Progesterone

Slippery slope of losing vitality

Sacramento, Calif.- Perhaps you are among the tens of millions of men in this country who are on the slippery slope of losing vitality, will admit, at least to yourself, that you are going downhill, and in the process are losing some of your enthusiasm for life as you age. This is called andropause (the male version of menopause).

Also, perhaps, you would like to turn that ship around…

Progesterone (P) is mistakenly considered a “female hormone.” Dr. John Lee, perhaps the world’s authority on bioidentical hormones, reported that those men who applied progesterone cream to their wives found that their symptoms of prostatism, such as urinary urgency and frequency, decreased considerably. Other men reported drop in PSAs and no progression of their prostate cancer. P works to restore normal size to prostate gland by inhibiting the effects of estrogen, a prostate cell proliferator. P also inhibits 5-alpha reductase, which converts testosterone to a more potent DHT. 5-alpha reductase drugs are often used in BPH, prostate cancer, and baldness, but they have serious side effects, unlike progesterone.

The ABCs of Male Vitality:

Adrenal gland balance (cortisol and DHEA, etc); Alcohol moderation; Antioxidants, i.e. resveratrol); Attitude

Basic blood panel (use optimal levels, not standard reference ranges) Triglycerides, Cholesterol: HDL, LDL and Total Cholesterol, GGT(P), LD(H), Phosphate, Uric Acid, Total iron/TIBC, % Saturation, Glucose, BUN, Creatinine, Sodium, Chloride, Potassium, CO2, Calcium, Total Protein, Albumin, Globulin, Total bilirubin, Alkaline Phosphatase, AST, ALT, Sedimentation Rate (ESR), WBC count, Red Blood Cell Count, Hemoglobin, Hematocrit, MCV, MCH, MCHC, RDW, Platelet Count, Neutrophils, Lymphocytes, Monocytes, Eosinophils, Basophils, Ferritin, T3 Total, T4 Total, TSH

Blood pressure control; Body composition lean

Cardiovascular labs, ie. (Cardio CRP, Fibrinogen, Homocysteine); Community

D, Vitamin 25 OH test (60-80 optimal); DHEA hormone, optimal, to slow aging (these two nutrients are almost always below optimal levels) you may want to check first

Emotional health; Essential fatty acids; Estrogen/progesterone optimal balance; Exercise vigorously

Forgive oneself and others

Glucose control (hemoglobin A1C); Gratitude

Hormone balance (other & bioidentical replacement if necessary)

Insulin (fasting) under 8

Neurotransmitter balance

Nutrition (anti-inflammatory, carbohydrates in proportion to exercise, modified Mediterranean, organic)

Nutritional supplements (properly prescribed, professional strength)

Oral health (prevent gingivitis)

Peace (inner and outer); Preventative lifestyle; Progesterone; Prostate health

Quality of life

Relationships healthy

Sleep well (quantity and quality); Smoking cessation; Spiritual connection; Strength training

Testosterone test (free and total)

Zinc

The above items are intended to provide a checklist of things you should consider and monitor to help you enjoy the highest quality of life and all the days of your life.

This column is in honor of Jack LaLanne, the model of health and fitness, who always brings a smile to the face of those who hear his name, and whose name and accomplishments are known by 100% of my patients over 40, and even to most under 40 years of age.

