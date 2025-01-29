Subscribe
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
86.5 F
Roseville
man and a woman resting in the grass
Natural WellnessSacramento
2 min.Read

Male Menopause and the Female Hormone Progesterone

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center
By Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center

Slippery slope of losing vitality

Sacramento, Calif.- Perhaps you are among the tens of millions of men in this country who are on the slippery slope of losing vitality, will admit, at least to yourself, that you are going downhill, and in the process are losing some of your enthusiasm for life as you age. This is called andropause (the male version of menopause).

Also, perhaps, you would like to turn that ship around…

Progesterone (P) is mistakenly considered a “female hormone.”  Dr. John Lee, perhaps the world’s authority on bioidentical hormones, reported that those men who applied progesterone cream to their wives found that their symptoms of prostatism, such as urinary urgency and frequency, decreased considerably. Other men reported drop in PSAs and no progression of their prostate cancer. P works to restore normal size to prostate gland by inhibiting the effects of estrogen, a prostate cell proliferator. P also inhibits 5-alpha reductase, which converts testosterone to a more potent DHT. 5-alpha reductase drugs are often used in BPH, prostate cancer, and baldness, but they have serious side effects, unlike progesterone.

The ABCs of Male Vitality:

  • Adrenal gland balance (cortisol and DHEA, etc); Alcohol moderation; Antioxidants, i.e. resveratrol); Attitude
  • Basic blood panel (use optimal levels, not standard reference ranges) Triglycerides, Cholesterol: HDL, LDL and Total Cholesterol, GGT(P), LD(H), Phosphate, Uric Acid, Total iron/TIBC, % Saturation, Glucose, BUN, Creatinine, Sodium, Chloride, Potassium, CO2, Calcium, Total Protein, Albumin, Globulin, Total bilirubin, Alkaline Phosphatase, AST, ALT, Sedimentation Rate (ESR), WBC count, Red Blood Cell Count, Hemoglobin, Hematocrit, MCV, MCH, MCHC, RDW, Platelet Count, Neutrophils, Lymphocytes, Monocytes, Eosinophils, Basophils, Ferritin, T3 Total, T4 Total, TSH
  • Blood pressure control; Body composition lean
  • Cardiovascular labs, ie. (Cardio CRP, Fibrinogen, Homocysteine); Community
  • D, Vitamin 25 OH test (60-80 optimal); DHEA hormone, optimal, to slow aging (these two nutrients are almost always below optimal levels) you may want to check first
  • Emotional health; Essential fatty acids; Estrogen/progesterone optimal balance; Exercise vigorously
  • Forgive oneself and others
  • Glucose control (hemoglobin A1C); Gratitude
  • Hormone balance (other & bioidentical replacement if necessary)
  • Insulin (fasting) under 8
  • Neurotransmitter balance
  • Nutrition (anti-inflammatory, carbohydrates in proportion to exercise, modified Mediterranean, organic)
  • Nutritional supplements (properly prescribed, professional strength)
  • Oral health (prevent gingivitis)
  • Peace (inner and outer); Preventative lifestyle; Progesterone; Prostate health
  • Quality of life
  • Relationships healthy
  • Sleep well (quantity and quality); Smoking cessation; Spiritual connection; Strength training
  • Testosterone test (free and total)
  • Zinc

The above items are intended to provide a checklist of things you should consider and monitor to help you enjoy the highest quality of life and all the days of your life.

This column is in honor of Jack LaLanne, the model of health and fitness, who always brings a smile to the face of those who hear his name, and whose name and accomplishments are known by 100% of my patients over 40, and even to most under 40 years of age.

Explore additional topics from Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center with Dr. Godby, ND, MA and his team at Natural Wellness.

As a naturopathic doctor for the last 20 years, I have witnessed the power of a preventative lifestyle and naturopathic medicine to transform the health and lives of thousands of patients.

Sacramento Naturopathic
2530 J Street, Suite 100
Sacramento, CA 95816
Phone: (916) 446-2591
sac-nd.com/dr-dennis-godby-nd-ma

Roseville News

Find the lowest gas prices in Roseville, Rocklin, & Lincoln

Roseville, Calif. - Gas prices remain volatile higher this week as oil prices moved below the $60 a barrel mark as recession concerns mount due to tariffs.
Local Travel

Hiking Avery’s Pond Trail in Placer County among best spring hikes

Newcastle, Calif.-  On a Tuesday morning, with a balmy, sunny 70+ degrees in the forecast and a few hours of early morning work already completed, the outdoors beckoned. We decided to take the call.
Roseville News

Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for May

Roseville, Calif. - Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).
Local Business and Community

Final Gravity in Roseville

Final Gravity. We have 26 craft beers on tap and 300+ bottles to choose from (or purchase to go!)
Local Business and Community

Petco in Roseville on Douglas Blvd

Visit your local Petco at 1917 Douglas Blvd in Roseville, CA for all of your animal nutrition, grooming, and health needs

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

