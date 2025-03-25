National Model Train Show in Sacramento this June

SAFE Credit Union Convention Center

Sacramento, Calif. – The 40th National Garden Railway Convention is sponsoring a spectacular model train show, by featuring operating model train layouts, displays, merchandise, and free kids make and take workshops.

The Sacramento Valley Garden Railway Society, the local member of NGRC, will be hosting this model train show at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, 1400 J Street, Sacramento, California for two public days, June 20, Friday 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM and June 21, Saturday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, so everyone can partake in a special model train event, and experience all the exciting and rewarding aspects model railroading has to offer.

Tickets at the door: Individual, $15 and Whole Family, $35.

About SVGRS

Sacramento Valley Garden Railway Society, SVGRS, was established in 1989, to help promote and share the outdoor/indoor hobby of G-Scale, Garden Railroading. With over 100 member families and growing, the Society is reaching model railroaders living in 7 counties in the greater Sacramento Valley Area.