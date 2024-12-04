Subscribe
Monday, September 22, 2025
New California Laws 2025
SacramentoNew Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 1 includes electric bicycles and organized theft to autonomous vehicles

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 1

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 1 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on electric bicycles, organized theft, autonomous vehicles, hair style discrimination, public records, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 1)

AB-1768Horse racing.
AB-1770Emergency services: Alfred E. Alquist Seismic Safety Commission: seismic mitigation and earthquake early warning technology.
AB-1774Vehicles: electric bicycles.
AB-1775Cannabis: retail preparation, sale, and consumption of noncannabis food and beverage products.
AB-1777Autonomous vehicles.
AB-1778Vehicles: electric bicycles.
AB-1779Theft: jurisdiction.
AB-1780Independent institutions of higher education: legacy and donor preference in admissions: prohibition.
AB-1782Redevelopment: successor agencies: Low and Moderate Income Housing Asset Fund.
AB-1784Primary elections: candidate withdrawals.
AB-1785California Public Records Act.
AB-1790California State University: sexual harassment: implementing California State Auditor recommendations.
AB-1796Pupil instruction: course offerings: parental notification.
AB-1797State crustacean.
AB-1801Supportive housing: administrative office space.
AB-1802Crimes: organized theft.
AB-1805Instructional materials: history-social science: Mendez v. Westminster School District of Orange County.
AB-1807County of Riverside Citizens Redistricting Commission.
AB-1808Childcare and development services: eligibility.
AB-1810Incarcerated persons: menstrual products.
AB-1815Discrimination: race: hairstyles.
AB-1819Enhanced infrastructure financing districts: public capital facilities: wildfires.
AB-1820Housing development projects: applications: fees and exactions.
AB-1821Pupil instruction: course of study: social sciences: treatment of Native Americans.
AB-1824California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018: opt out right: mergers.
AB-1825California Freedom to Read Act.
AB-1827Local government: fees and charges: water: higher consumptive water parcels.
AB-1828Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: Endangered and Rare Fish, Wildlife, and Plant Species Conservation and Enhancement Account: Native California Wildlife Rehabilitation Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund: covered grants.
AB-1830Corn masa flour and wet corn masa products: folic acid fortification.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

