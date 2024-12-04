New California Laws 2025: Part 1 includes electric bicycles and organized theft to autonomous vehicles

New California Laws 2025: Part 1

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 1 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on electric bicycles, organized theft, autonomous vehicles, hair style discrimination, public records, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 1)

AB-1768 Horse racing. AB-1770 Emergency services: Alfred E. Alquist Seismic Safety Commission: seismic mitigation and earthquake early warning technology. AB-1774 Vehicles: electric bicycles. AB-1775 Cannabis: retail preparation, sale, and consumption of noncannabis food and beverage products. AB-1777 Autonomous vehicles. AB-1778 Vehicles: electric bicycles. AB-1779 Theft: jurisdiction. AB-1780 Independent institutions of higher education: legacy and donor preference in admissions: prohibition. AB-1782 Redevelopment: successor agencies: Low and Moderate Income Housing Asset Fund. AB-1784 Primary elections: candidate withdrawals. AB-1785 California Public Records Act. AB-1790 California State University: sexual harassment: implementing California State Auditor recommendations. AB-1796 Pupil instruction: course offerings: parental notification. AB-1797 State crustacean. AB-1801 Supportive housing: administrative office space. AB-1802 Crimes: organized theft. AB-1805 Instructional materials: history-social science: Mendez v. Westminster School District of Orange County. AB-1807 County of Riverside Citizens Redistricting Commission. AB-1808 Childcare and development services: eligibility. AB-1810 Incarcerated persons: menstrual products. AB-1815 Discrimination: race: hairstyles. AB-1819 Enhanced infrastructure financing districts: public capital facilities: wildfires. AB-1820 Housing development projects: applications: fees and exactions. AB-1821 Pupil instruction: course of study: social sciences: treatment of Native Americans. AB-1824 California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018: opt out right: mergers. AB-1825 California Freedom to Read Act. AB-1827 Local government: fees and charges: water: higher consumptive water parcels. AB-1828 Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: Endangered and Rare Fish, Wildlife, and Plant Species Conservation and Enhancement Account: Native California Wildlife Rehabilitation Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund: covered grants. AB-1830 Corn masa flour and wet corn masa products: folic acid fortification.

