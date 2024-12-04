New California Laws 2025: Part 1 includes electric bicycles and organized theft to autonomous vehicles

New California Laws 2025: Part 1
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 1 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on electric bicycles, organized theft, autonomous vehicles, hair style discrimination, public records, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 1)
|AB-1768
|Horse racing.
|AB-1770
|Emergency services: Alfred E. Alquist Seismic Safety Commission: seismic mitigation and earthquake early warning technology.
|AB-1774
|Vehicles: electric bicycles.
|AB-1775
|Cannabis: retail preparation, sale, and consumption of noncannabis food and beverage products.
|AB-1777
|Autonomous vehicles.
|AB-1778
|Vehicles: electric bicycles.
|AB-1779
|Theft: jurisdiction.
|AB-1780
|Independent institutions of higher education: legacy and donor preference in admissions: prohibition.
|AB-1782
|Redevelopment: successor agencies: Low and Moderate Income Housing Asset Fund.
|AB-1784
|Primary elections: candidate withdrawals.
|AB-1785
|California Public Records Act.
|AB-1790
|California State University: sexual harassment: implementing California State Auditor recommendations.
|AB-1796
|Pupil instruction: course offerings: parental notification.
|AB-1797
|State crustacean.
|AB-1801
|Supportive housing: administrative office space.
|AB-1802
|Crimes: organized theft.
|AB-1805
|Instructional materials: history-social science: Mendez v. Westminster School District of Orange County.
|AB-1807
|County of Riverside Citizens Redistricting Commission.
|AB-1808
|Childcare and development services: eligibility.
|AB-1810
|Incarcerated persons: menstrual products.
|AB-1815
|Discrimination: race: hairstyles.
|AB-1819
|Enhanced infrastructure financing districts: public capital facilities: wildfires.
|AB-1820
|Housing development projects: applications: fees and exactions.
|AB-1821
|Pupil instruction: course of study: social sciences: treatment of Native Americans.
|AB-1824
|California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018: opt out right: mergers.
|AB-1825
|California Freedom to Read Act.
|AB-1827
|Local government: fees and charges: water: higher consumptive water parcels.
|AB-1828
|Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: Endangered and Rare Fish, Wildlife, and Plant Species Conservation and Enhancement Account: Native California Wildlife Rehabilitation Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund: covered grants.
|AB-1830
|Corn masa flour and wet corn masa products: folic acid fortification.
From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.