Friday, June 27, 2025
New California Laws 2025
New Laws in California 2025
New California Laws 2025: Part 10 includes foreclosures, EV charging, county employees, parole, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 10

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 10 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on foreclosures, EV charging, county employees retirement, parole, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 10)

AB-2399Mobilehome park residences: rental agreements: Mobilehome Residency Law Protection Program.
AB-2402Drink spiking.
AB-2403Community colleges: student equity plan.
AB-2407Public postsecondary educational institutions: sexual harassment complaints: state audits.
AB-2422Department of Financial Protection and Innovation: online resources: financial abuse: domestic violence victims.
AB-2423Developmental services: rates.
AB-2424Mortgages: foreclosure.
AB-2426Consumer protection: false advertising: digital goods.
AB-2427Electric vehicle charging stations: permitting: curbside charging.
AB-2429Pupil instruction: health education courses: fentanyl.
AB-2430Planning and zoning: density bonuses: monitoring fees.
AB-2432California Victims of Crime Act.
AB-2434Health care coverage: multiple employer welfare arrangements.
AB-2435California Health Benefit Exchange.
AB-2436Cattle: inspections: fees.
AB-244030×30 goal: partnering state agencies: Department of Parks and Recreation.
AB-2443Transactions and use taxes: Cities of Lancaster, Palmdale, and Victorville.
AB-2453Weights and measures: electric vehicle supply equipment.
AB-2454Drinking water: rental property: domestic well testing.
AB-2455Whistleblower protection: state and local government procedures.
AB-2457Sacramento Municipal Utility District: nonstock security.
AB-2458Public postsecondary education: student parents.
AB-2460Common interest developments: association governance: member election.
AB-2462Public Utilities Commission: written reports: energy.
AB-2469Emergency Management Assistance Compact: California Wildfire Mitigation Financial Assistance Program.
AB-2471Professions and vocations: public health nurses.
AB-2473English Language Learner Acquisition and Development Pilot Program repeal: teacher credentialing authorizations: fingerprints and related information: high school coursework and graduation requirements for pupils participating in a newcomer program.
AB-2474Retirement: County Employees Retirement Law of 1937: benefit payments and overpayments.
AB-2475Parole.
AB-2477Foster care: independent living.

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.

Topics

