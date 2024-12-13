New California Laws 2025: Part 10 includes foreclosures, EV charging, county employees, parole, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 10
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 10 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on foreclosures, EV charging, county employees retirement, parole, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 10)
|AB-2399
|Mobilehome park residences: rental agreements: Mobilehome Residency Law Protection Program.
|AB-2402
|Drink spiking.
|AB-2403
|Community colleges: student equity plan.
|AB-2407
|Public postsecondary educational institutions: sexual harassment complaints: state audits.
|AB-2422
|Department of Financial Protection and Innovation: online resources: financial abuse: domestic violence victims.
|AB-2423
|Developmental services: rates.
|AB-2424
|Mortgages: foreclosure.
|AB-2426
|Consumer protection: false advertising: digital goods.
|AB-2427
|Electric vehicle charging stations: permitting: curbside charging.
|AB-2429
|Pupil instruction: health education courses: fentanyl.
|AB-2430
|Planning and zoning: density bonuses: monitoring fees.
|AB-2432
|California Victims of Crime Act.
|AB-2434
|Health care coverage: multiple employer welfare arrangements.
|AB-2435
|California Health Benefit Exchange.
|AB-2436
|Cattle: inspections: fees.
|AB-2440
|30×30 goal: partnering state agencies: Department of Parks and Recreation.
|AB-2443
|Transactions and use taxes: Cities of Lancaster, Palmdale, and Victorville.
|AB-2453
|Weights and measures: electric vehicle supply equipment.
|AB-2454
|Drinking water: rental property: domestic well testing.
|AB-2455
|Whistleblower protection: state and local government procedures.
|AB-2457
|Sacramento Municipal Utility District: nonstock security.
|AB-2458
|Public postsecondary education: student parents.
|AB-2460
|Common interest developments: association governance: member election.
|AB-2462
|Public Utilities Commission: written reports: energy.
|AB-2469
|Emergency Management Assistance Compact: California Wildfire Mitigation Financial Assistance Program.
|AB-2471
|Professions and vocations: public health nurses.
|AB-2473
|English Language Learner Acquisition and Development Pilot Program repeal: teacher credentialing authorizations: fingerprints and related information: high school coursework and graduation requirements for pupils participating in a newcomer program.
|AB-2474
|Retirement: County Employees Retirement Law of 1937: benefit payments and overpayments.
|AB-2475
|Parole.
|AB-2477
|Foster care: independent living.
