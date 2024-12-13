New California Laws 2025: Part 10 includes foreclosures, EV charging, county employees, parole, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 10

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 10 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on foreclosures, EV charging, county employees retirement, parole, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

- Advertisement - THIS WEEKEND in ROSEVILLE!

New California Laws 2025 (part 10)

AB-2399 Mobilehome park residences: rental agreements: Mobilehome Residency Law Protection Program. AB-2402 Drink spiking. AB-2403 Community colleges: student equity plan. AB-2407 Public postsecondary educational institutions: sexual harassment complaints: state audits. AB-2422 Department of Financial Protection and Innovation: online resources: financial abuse: domestic violence victims. AB-2423 Developmental services: rates. AB-2424 Mortgages: foreclosure. AB-2426 Consumer protection: false advertising: digital goods. AB-2427 Electric vehicle charging stations: permitting: curbside charging. AB-2429 Pupil instruction: health education courses: fentanyl. AB-2430 Planning and zoning: density bonuses: monitoring fees. AB-2432 California Victims of Crime Act. AB-2434 Health care coverage: multiple employer welfare arrangements. AB-2435 California Health Benefit Exchange. AB-2436 Cattle: inspections: fees. AB-2440 30×30 goal: partnering state agencies: Department of Parks and Recreation. AB-2443 Transactions and use taxes: Cities of Lancaster, Palmdale, and Victorville. AB-2453 Weights and measures: electric vehicle supply equipment. AB-2454 Drinking water: rental property: domestic well testing. AB-2455 Whistleblower protection: state and local government procedures. AB-2457 Sacramento Municipal Utility District: nonstock security. AB-2458 Public postsecondary education: student parents. AB-2460 Common interest developments: association governance: member election. AB-2462 Public Utilities Commission: written reports: energy. AB-2469 Emergency Management Assistance Compact: California Wildfire Mitigation Financial Assistance Program. AB-2471 Professions and vocations: public health nurses. AB-2473 English Language Learner Acquisition and Development Pilot Program repeal: teacher credentialing authorizations: fingerprints and related information: high school coursework and graduation requirements for pupils participating in a newcomer program. AB-2474 Retirement: County Employees Retirement Law of 1937: benefit payments and overpayments. AB-2475 Parole. AB-2477 Foster care: independent living.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.