Friday, June 27, 2025
New California Laws 2025
SacramentoNew Laws in California 2025
New California Laws 2025: Part 11 includes social media threats, peace officer training, vehicle registration and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 11

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 11 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on social media threats, peace officer training, vehicle registration fees and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 11)

AB-2481Social media-related threats: reporting.
AB-2483Postconviction proceedings.
AB-2484Courts: juveniles: remote proceedings.
AB-2488Downtown revitalization and economic recovery financing districts: City and County of San Francisco.
AB-2493Tenancy: application screening fee.
AB-2496Foster family agencies and noncustodial adoption agencies.
AB-2499Employment: unlawful discrimination and paid sick days: victims of violence.
AB-2500Student financial aid: application deadlines: postponement.
AB-2501Water quality control plans: donations and grants.
AB-2503California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: passenger rail projects.
AB-2504State seashell.
AB-2505Attorneys: pro bono legal services.
AB-2508Student financial aid: California Kids Investment and Development Savings (KIDS) Program: foster youth.
AB-2509Invasive Species Council of California: activities: definitions.
AB-2511Beverage container recycling: market development payments.
AB-2515Menstrual products: perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
AB-2521Criminal procedure: confidentiality and DNA testing.
AB-2522Air districts: governing boards: compensation.
AB-2525State highways: property leases.
AB-2527Incarceration: pregnant persons.
AB-2531Deaths while in law enforcement custody: reporting.
AB-2533Accessory dwelling units: junior accessory dwelling units: unpermitted developments.
AB-2534Certificated employees: disclosures: egregious misconduct.
AB-2536Vehicles: local registration fees.
AB-2541Peace officer training: wandering.
AB-2543Small Business Procurement and Contract Act: eligibility.
AB-2546Law enforcement and state agencies: military equipment: funding, acquisition, and use.
AB-2552Pesticides: anticoagulant rodenticides.
AB-2553Housing development: major transit stops: vehicular traffic impact fees.
AB-2555Sales and use tax: exemption: medicinal cannabis: donations.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover

Roseville News

Diabetes is not destiny: Take control today

Sacramento, Calif. - Type 2 diabetes (T2D), now epidemic in the United States, is a national tragedy. One in three Americans born in the 21st century is expected to develop diabetes-including young children.
Roseville News

87th Annual Placer County Fair this weekend in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. - More and new heart-racing carnival rides and games, a better-than-ever entertainment lineup, deep-fried food favorites, the popular livestock area and auction, Blue Ribbon-winning exhibits, the return of the adorable All-Alaskan racing pigs, and wine tasting are all part of the 87th annual Placer County Fair.
Sacramento

Big Batteries, Clean Future: SMUD and DESRI Unveil Dry Creek Storage Deal

Sacramento, Calif. - DESRI and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District today announced that they have executed a long-term power purchase agreement for the Dry Creek Energy Storage project. Dry Creek is a 160 megawatt/640 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system

