New California Laws 2025: Part 11 includes social media threats, peace officer training, vehicle registration and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 11

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 11 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on social media threats, peace officer training, vehicle registration fees and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 11)

AB-2481 Social media-related threats: reporting. AB-2483 Postconviction proceedings. AB-2484 Courts: juveniles: remote proceedings. AB-2488 Downtown revitalization and economic recovery financing districts: City and County of San Francisco. AB-2493 Tenancy: application screening fee. AB-2496 Foster family agencies and noncustodial adoption agencies. AB-2499 Employment: unlawful discrimination and paid sick days: victims of violence. AB-2500 Student financial aid: application deadlines: postponement. AB-2501 Water quality control plans: donations and grants. AB-2503 California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: passenger rail projects. AB-2504 State seashell. AB-2505 Attorneys: pro bono legal services. AB-2508 Student financial aid: California Kids Investment and Development Savings (KIDS) Program: foster youth. AB-2509 Invasive Species Council of California: activities: definitions. AB-2511 Beverage container recycling: market development payments. AB-2515 Menstrual products: perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). AB-2521 Criminal procedure: confidentiality and DNA testing. AB-2522 Air districts: governing boards: compensation. AB-2525 State highways: property leases. AB-2527 Incarceration: pregnant persons. AB-2531 Deaths while in law enforcement custody: reporting. AB-2533 Accessory dwelling units: junior accessory dwelling units: unpermitted developments. AB-2534 Certificated employees: disclosures: egregious misconduct. AB-2536 Vehicles: local registration fees. AB-2541 Peace officer training: wandering. AB-2543 Small Business Procurement and Contract Act: eligibility. AB-2546 Law enforcement and state agencies: military equipment: funding, acquisition, and use. AB-2552 Pesticides: anticoagulant rodenticides. AB-2553 Housing development: major transit stops: vehicular traffic impact fees. AB-2555 Sales and use tax: exemption: medicinal cannabis: donations.

