New California Laws 2025: Part 11 includes social media threats, peace officer training, vehicle registration and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 11
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 11 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on social media threats, peace officer training, vehicle registration fees and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 11)
|AB-2481
|Social media-related threats: reporting.
|AB-2483
|Postconviction proceedings.
|AB-2484
|Courts: juveniles: remote proceedings.
|AB-2488
|Downtown revitalization and economic recovery financing districts: City and County of San Francisco.
|AB-2493
|Tenancy: application screening fee.
|AB-2496
|Foster family agencies and noncustodial adoption agencies.
|AB-2499
|Employment: unlawful discrimination and paid sick days: victims of violence.
|AB-2500
|Student financial aid: application deadlines: postponement.
|AB-2501
|Water quality control plans: donations and grants.
|AB-2503
|California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: passenger rail projects.
|AB-2504
|State seashell.
|AB-2505
|Attorneys: pro bono legal services.
|AB-2508
|Student financial aid: California Kids Investment and Development Savings (KIDS) Program: foster youth.
|AB-2509
|Invasive Species Council of California: activities: definitions.
|AB-2511
|Beverage container recycling: market development payments.
|AB-2515
|Menstrual products: perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
|AB-2521
|Criminal procedure: confidentiality and DNA testing.
|AB-2522
|Air districts: governing boards: compensation.
|AB-2525
|State highways: property leases.
|AB-2527
|Incarceration: pregnant persons.
|AB-2531
|Deaths while in law enforcement custody: reporting.
|AB-2533
|Accessory dwelling units: junior accessory dwelling units: unpermitted developments.
|AB-2534
|Certificated employees: disclosures: egregious misconduct.
|AB-2536
|Vehicles: local registration fees.
|AB-2541
|Peace officer training: wandering.
|AB-2543
|Small Business Procurement and Contract Act: eligibility.
|AB-2546
|Law enforcement and state agencies: military equipment: funding, acquisition, and use.
|AB-2552
|Pesticides: anticoagulant rodenticides.
|AB-2553
|Housing development: major transit stops: vehicular traffic impact fees.
|AB-2555
|Sales and use tax: exemption: medicinal cannabis: donations.
