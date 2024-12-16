Subscribe
Saturday, June 28, 2025
New California Laws 2025
SacramentoNew Laws in California 2025
New California Laws 2025: Part 12 includes school safety, Placer County alcoholic beverages, SAC transit, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 12

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 12 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on school safety, Placer County alcoholic beverages, SAC transit, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 12)

AB-2556Behavioral health and wellness screenings: notice.
AB-2561Local public employees: vacant positions.
AB-2565School facilities: interior locks.
AB-2567Public postsecondary education: student housing: data collection: veterans.
AB-2573Policy fellows: status of services: associations.
AB-2574Alcoholism or drug abuse recovery or treatment programs and facilities: disclosures.
AB-2579Inspections: exterior elevated elements.
AB-2580Historical resources.
AB-2581Healing arts: continuing education: maternal mental health.
AB-2582Elections omnibus bill.
AB-2589Alcoholic beverages: additional licenses: County of El Dorado and County of Placer.
AB-2590San Bernardino County Transportation Authority: contracting.
AB-2597Planning and zoning: revision of housing element: regional housing need allocation appeals: Southern California Association of Governments.
AB-2599Water: public beaches: discontinuation of residential water service.
AB-2602Contracts against public policy: personal or professional services: digital replicas.
AB-2606California Agave Commission.
AB-2608Postsecondary education: sexual violence and sexual harassment: training.
AB-2613Jacqueline Marie Zbur Rare Disease Advisory Council.
AB-2618Surplus funds: investment.
AB-2620California Commission on Aging.
AB-2621Law enforcement training.
AB-2622Contractors: exemptions: work and advertisements.
AB-2624Prisoners: employment: bereavement.
AB-2628California State Auditor: internet website.
AB-2629Firearms: prohibited persons.
AB-2630Pupil health: oral health assessment.
AB-2631Local agencies: ethics training.
AB-2632Planning and zoning: thrift retail stores.
AB-2633California State University: joint degrees: international institutions of higher education.
AB-2634Sacramento Regional Transit District.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

Roseville News

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville opens Monday

Roseville, Calif. - Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.
Roseville News

Saturday at the Placer County Fair: Day 3 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - The weekend is here! Sunny, clear blue skies await enthusiastic fairgoers as the Placer County Fair kicks into high gear with full days and fun on tap! (Tickets here!)
Roseville News

Placer SPCA in Roseville celebrates a year of lifesaving progress in 2024

Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting a year of extraordinary impact, community recognition, and major milestones for companion animals across Placer County.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.

