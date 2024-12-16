New California Laws 2025: Part 12 includes school safety, Placer County alcoholic beverages, SAC transit, and more

- Sponsor Event - Saturday and Sunday in ROSEVILLE!

New California Laws 2025: Part 12

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 12 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on school safety, Placer County alcoholic beverages, SAC transit, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 12)

AB-2556 Behavioral health and wellness screenings: notice. AB-2561 Local public employees: vacant positions. AB-2565 School facilities: interior locks. AB-2567 Public postsecondary education: student housing: data collection: veterans. AB-2573 Policy fellows: status of services: associations. AB-2574 Alcoholism or drug abuse recovery or treatment programs and facilities: disclosures. AB-2579 Inspections: exterior elevated elements. AB-2580 Historical resources. AB-2581 Healing arts: continuing education: maternal mental health. AB-2582 Elections omnibus bill. AB-2589 Alcoholic beverages: additional licenses: County of El Dorado and County of Placer. AB-2590 San Bernardino County Transportation Authority: contracting. AB-2597 Planning and zoning: revision of housing element: regional housing need allocation appeals: Southern California Association of Governments. AB-2599 Water: public beaches: discontinuation of residential water service. AB-2602 Contracts against public policy: personal or professional services: digital replicas. AB-2606 California Agave Commission. AB-2608 Postsecondary education: sexual violence and sexual harassment: training. AB-2613 Jacqueline Marie Zbur Rare Disease Advisory Council. AB-2618 Surplus funds: investment. AB-2620 California Commission on Aging. AB-2621 Law enforcement training. AB-2622 Contractors: exemptions: work and advertisements. AB-2624 Prisoners: employment: bereavement. AB-2628 California State Auditor: internet website. AB-2629 Firearms: prohibited persons. AB-2630 Pupil health: oral health assessment. AB-2631 Local agencies: ethics training. AB-2632 Planning and zoning: thrift retail stores. AB-2633 California State University: joint degrees: international institutions of higher education. AB-2634 Sacramento Regional Transit District.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

