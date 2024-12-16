New California Laws 2025: Part 12 includes school safety, Placer County alcoholic beverages, SAC transit, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 12
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 12 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on school safety, Placer County alcoholic beverages, SAC transit, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 12)
|AB-2556
|Behavioral health and wellness screenings: notice.
|AB-2561
|Local public employees: vacant positions.
|AB-2565
|School facilities: interior locks.
|AB-2567
|Public postsecondary education: student housing: data collection: veterans.
|AB-2573
|Policy fellows: status of services: associations.
|AB-2574
|Alcoholism or drug abuse recovery or treatment programs and facilities: disclosures.
|AB-2579
|Inspections: exterior elevated elements.
|AB-2580
|Historical resources.
|AB-2581
|Healing arts: continuing education: maternal mental health.
|AB-2582
|Elections omnibus bill.
|AB-2589
|Alcoholic beverages: additional licenses: County of El Dorado and County of Placer.
|AB-2590
|San Bernardino County Transportation Authority: contracting.
|AB-2597
|Planning and zoning: revision of housing element: regional housing need allocation appeals: Southern California Association of Governments.
|AB-2599
|Water: public beaches: discontinuation of residential water service.
|AB-2602
|Contracts against public policy: personal or professional services: digital replicas.
|AB-2606
|California Agave Commission.
|AB-2608
|Postsecondary education: sexual violence and sexual harassment: training.
|AB-2613
|Jacqueline Marie Zbur Rare Disease Advisory Council.
|AB-2618
|Surplus funds: investment.
|AB-2620
|California Commission on Aging.
|AB-2621
|Law enforcement training.
|AB-2622
|Contractors: exemptions: work and advertisements.
|AB-2624
|Prisoners: employment: bereavement.
|AB-2628
|California State Auditor: internet website.
|AB-2629
|Firearms: prohibited persons.
|AB-2630
|Pupil health: oral health assessment.
|AB-2631
|Local agencies: ethics training.
|AB-2632
|Planning and zoning: thrift retail stores.
|AB-2633
|California State University: joint degrees: international institutions of higher education.
|AB-2634
|Sacramento Regional Transit District.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025
From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.