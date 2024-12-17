Subscribe
Sunday, June 29, 2025
93.7 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
New California Laws 2025
SacramentoNew Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 13 includes elections, cannabis, criminal stats, Alzheimer’s, and more

Staff
By Staff
- Sponsor Event -

FinAL daY in RoSEVillE!

Placer County Fair

New California Laws 2025: Part 13

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 13 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on elections, cannabis, criminal stats, Alzheimer’s, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 13)

AB-2642Elections: intimidation.
AB-2643Cannabis cultivation: environmental remediation.
AB-2645Electronic toll collection systems: information sharing: law enforcement.
AB-2655Defending Democracy from Deepfake Deception Act of 2024.
AB-2656Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
AB-2661Electricity: Westlands Water District.
AB-2663Inclusionary housing: fees: reports.
AB-2664Foster youth.
AB-2666Public utilities: rate of return.
AB-2667Affirmatively furthering fair housing: housing element: reporting.
AB-2669Toll bridges: tolls.
AB-2672California Alternate Rates for Energy program: public housing authority owned or administered Homekey housing facilities.
AB-2678Vehicles: high-occupancy vehicle lanes.
AB-2680Alzheimer’s disease.
AB-2682Santa Clara Valley Open-Space Authority.
AB-2684Safety element: extreme heat.
AB-2689Personal income taxes: California Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia Research Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
AB-2690Pupil safety: parental notification: synthetic drugs.
AB-2694Density Bonus Law: residential care facilities for the elderly.
AB-2695Law enforcement: criminal statistics.
AB-2696Labor-related liabilities: direct contractor and subcontractor.
AB-2697Transportation electrification: electric vehicle charging stations: network roaming standards.
AB-2698Route 405: Little Saigon Freeway.
AB-2703Federally qualified health centers and rural health clinics: psychological associates.
AB-2705Labor Commissioner.
AB-2711Suspensions and expulsions: voluntary disclosures.
AB-2712Preferential parking privileges: transit-oriented development.
AB-2715Ralph M. Brown Act: closed sessions.
AB-2716Oil and gas: low-production wells: Baldwin Hills Conservancy: Equitable Community Repair and Reinvestment Account.
AB-2721Food and agriculture: omnibus bill.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

- Advertisement -

FINAL DAY in ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

Carnival, Concerts, & Fun!

Fleming's Roseville

New Summer Menu!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Disabilities

Instant voice from thought: AI and brain implants enable real-time speech

Sacramento, Calif. - Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have developed an investigational brain-computer interface that holds promise for restoring the ability to hold real-time conversations to people who have lost the ability to speak due to neurological conditions.
Roseville News

Sunday schedule at the Placer County Fair

Roseville, Calif. - Take advantage of all the fun happening during the final day of the Placer County Fair today! Sunny, clear blue skies await enthusiastic fairgoers. Bring your smiles, bring your friends for one more adventure at the 2025 Placer County Fair.
Roseville News

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville opens Monday

Roseville, Calif. - Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.
Roseville News

Placer SPCA in Roseville celebrates a year of lifesaving progress in 2024

Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting a year of extraordinary impact, community recognition, and major milestones for companion animals across Placer County.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance

Topics

Disabilities

Instant voice from thought: AI and brain implants enable real-time speech

Sacramento, Calif. - Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have developed an investigational brain-computer interface that holds promise for restoring the ability to hold real-time conversations to people who have lost the ability to speak due to neurological conditions.
Roseville News

Sunday schedule at the Placer County Fair

Roseville, Calif. - Take advantage of all the fun happening during the final day of the Placer County Fair today! Sunny, clear blue skies await enthusiastic fairgoers. Bring your smiles, bring your friends for one more adventure at the 2025 Placer County Fair.
Roseville News

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville opens Monday

Roseville, Calif. - Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.
Roseville News

Placer SPCA in Roseville celebrates a year of lifesaving progress in 2024

Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting a year of extraordinary impact, community recognition, and major milestones for companion animals across Placer County.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!