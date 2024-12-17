New California Laws 2025: Part 13 includes elections, cannabis, criminal stats, Alzheimer’s, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 13
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 13 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on elections, cannabis, criminal stats, Alzheimer’s, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 13)
|AB-2642
|Elections: intimidation.
|AB-2643
|Cannabis cultivation: environmental remediation.
|AB-2645
|Electronic toll collection systems: information sharing: law enforcement.
|AB-2655
|Defending Democracy from Deepfake Deception Act of 2024.
|AB-2656
|Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
|AB-2661
|Electricity: Westlands Water District.
|AB-2663
|Inclusionary housing: fees: reports.
|AB-2664
|Foster youth.
|AB-2666
|Public utilities: rate of return.
|AB-2667
|Affirmatively furthering fair housing: housing element: reporting.
|AB-2669
|Toll bridges: tolls.
|AB-2672
|California Alternate Rates for Energy program: public housing authority owned or administered Homekey housing facilities.
|AB-2678
|Vehicles: high-occupancy vehicle lanes.
|AB-2680
|Alzheimer’s disease.
|AB-2682
|Santa Clara Valley Open-Space Authority.
|AB-2684
|Safety element: extreme heat.
|AB-2689
|Personal income taxes: California Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia Research Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
|AB-2690
|Pupil safety: parental notification: synthetic drugs.
|AB-2694
|Density Bonus Law: residential care facilities for the elderly.
|AB-2695
|Law enforcement: criminal statistics.
|AB-2696
|Labor-related liabilities: direct contractor and subcontractor.
|AB-2697
|Transportation electrification: electric vehicle charging stations: network roaming standards.
|AB-2698
|Route 405: Little Saigon Freeway.
|AB-2703
|Federally qualified health centers and rural health clinics: psychological associates.
|AB-2705
|Labor Commissioner.
|AB-2711
|Suspensions and expulsions: voluntary disclosures.
|AB-2712
|Preferential parking privileges: transit-oriented development.
|AB-2715
|Ralph M. Brown Act: closed sessions.
|AB-2716
|Oil and gas: low-production wells: Baldwin Hills Conservancy: Equitable Community Repair and Reinvestment Account.
|AB-2721
|Food and agriculture: omnibus bill.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025
