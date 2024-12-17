New California Laws 2025: Part 13 includes elections, cannabis, criminal stats, Alzheimer’s, and more

- Sponsor Event - FinAL daY in RoSEVillE!

New California Laws 2025: Part 13

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 13 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on elections, cannabis, criminal stats, Alzheimer’s, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 13)

AB-2642 Elections: intimidation. AB-2643 Cannabis cultivation: environmental remediation. AB-2645 Electronic toll collection systems: information sharing: law enforcement. AB-2655 Defending Democracy from Deepfake Deception Act of 2024. AB-2656 Tribal gaming: compact ratification. AB-2661 Electricity: Westlands Water District. AB-2663 Inclusionary housing: fees: reports. AB-2664 Foster youth. AB-2666 Public utilities: rate of return. AB-2667 Affirmatively furthering fair housing: housing element: reporting. AB-2669 Toll bridges: tolls. AB-2672 California Alternate Rates for Energy program: public housing authority owned or administered Homekey housing facilities. AB-2678 Vehicles: high-occupancy vehicle lanes. AB-2680 Alzheimer’s disease. AB-2682 Santa Clara Valley Open-Space Authority. AB-2684 Safety element: extreme heat. AB-2689 Personal income taxes: California Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia Research Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund. AB-2690 Pupil safety: parental notification: synthetic drugs. AB-2694 Density Bonus Law: residential care facilities for the elderly. AB-2695 Law enforcement: criminal statistics. AB-2696 Labor-related liabilities: direct contractor and subcontractor. AB-2697 Transportation electrification: electric vehicle charging stations: network roaming standards. AB-2698 Route 405: Little Saigon Freeway. AB-2703 Federally qualified health centers and rural health clinics: psychological associates. AB-2705 Labor Commissioner. AB-2711 Suspensions and expulsions: voluntary disclosures. AB-2712 Preferential parking privileges: transit-oriented development. AB-2715 Ralph M. Brown Act: closed sessions. AB-2716 Oil and gas: low-production wells: Baldwin Hills Conservancy: Equitable Community Repair and Reinvestment Account. AB-2721 Food and agriculture: omnibus bill.

