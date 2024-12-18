New California Laws 2025: Part 14 includes employment contracts, public employee retirement, transitional housing, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 14
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 14 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on employment contracts, public employee retirement, transitional housing, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 14)
|AB-2723
|The California Cradle-to-Career Data System Act.
|AB-2729
|Development projects: permits and other entitlements.
|AB-2730
|Sexual assault: medical evidentiary examinations.
|AB-2731
|California Pollution Control Financing Authority: eligible projects.
|AB-2738
|Labor Code: alternative enforcement: occupational safety.
|AB-2739
|Firearms.
|AB-2740
|Incarcerated persons: prenatal and postpartum care.
|AB-2741
|Rental car companies: electronic surveillance technology.
|AB-2743
|Insurance: personal vehicle sharing.
|AB-2747
|Tenancy: credit reporting.
|AB-2748
|Tri-Dam Project: board of directors: meetings.
|AB-2749
|California Health Benefit Exchange: financial assistance.
|AB-2750
|Electricity: procurement: generation from biomass.
|AB-2754
|Employment contracts and agreements: sufficient funds: liability.
|AB-2755
|Claims against the state: appropriation.
|AB-2756
|Pelvic Floor and Core Conditioning Pilot Program.
|AB-2759
|Domestic violence protective orders: possession of a firearm.
|AB-2765
|Public Utilities Commission: reports: telecommunications service: backup electricity.
|AB-2767
|Financial Solvency Standards Board: membership.
|AB-2770
|Public employees’ retirement.
|AB-2771
|Pupil attendance: schoolsite absence intervention teams.
|AB-2779
|Independent System Operator: transmission planning.
|AB-2780
|Carrier of Passengers Act of 2024.
|AB-2786
|Certified mobile farmers’ markets.
|AB-2795
|CalWORKs Indian Health Clinic Program.
|AB-2801
|Tenancy: security deposits.
|AB-2802
|Transitional housing placement providers.
|AB-2803
|Campaign expenditures: criminal convictions: fees and costs.
|AB-2807
|Vehicles: sideshows and street takeovers.
|AB-2812
|Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025
From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.