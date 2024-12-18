New California Laws 2025: Part 14 includes employment contracts, public employee retirement, transitional housing, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 14

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 14 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on employment contracts, public employee retirement, transitional housing, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 14)

AB-2723 The California Cradle-to-Career Data System Act. AB-2729 Development projects: permits and other entitlements. AB-2730 Sexual assault: medical evidentiary examinations. AB-2731 California Pollution Control Financing Authority: eligible projects. AB-2738 Labor Code: alternative enforcement: occupational safety. AB-2739 Firearms. AB-2740 Incarcerated persons: prenatal and postpartum care. AB-2741 Rental car companies: electronic surveillance technology. AB-2743 Insurance: personal vehicle sharing. AB-2747 Tenancy: credit reporting. AB-2748 Tri-Dam Project: board of directors: meetings. AB-2749 California Health Benefit Exchange: financial assistance. AB-2750 Electricity: procurement: generation from biomass. AB-2754 Employment contracts and agreements: sufficient funds: liability. AB-2755 Claims against the state: appropriation. AB-2756 Pelvic Floor and Core Conditioning Pilot Program. AB-2759 Domestic violence protective orders: possession of a firearm. AB-2765 Public Utilities Commission: reports: telecommunications service: backup electricity. AB-2767 Financial Solvency Standards Board: membership. AB-2770 Public employees’ retirement. AB-2771 Pupil attendance: schoolsite absence intervention teams. AB-2779 Independent System Operator: transmission planning. AB-2780 Carrier of Passengers Act of 2024. AB-2786 Certified mobile farmers’ markets. AB-2795 CalWORKs Indian Health Clinic Program. AB-2801 Tenancy: security deposits. AB-2802 Transitional housing placement providers. AB-2803 Campaign expenditures: criminal convictions: fees and costs. AB-2807 Vehicles: sideshows and street takeovers. AB-2812 Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

