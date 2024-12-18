Subscribe
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
New California Laws 2025
SacramentoNew Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 14 includes employment contracts, public employee retirement, transitional housing, and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 14

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 14 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on employment contracts, public employee retirement, transitional housing, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 14)

AB-2723The California Cradle-to-Career Data System Act.
AB-2729Development projects: permits and other entitlements.
AB-2730Sexual assault: medical evidentiary examinations.
AB-2731California Pollution Control Financing Authority: eligible projects.
AB-2738Labor Code: alternative enforcement: occupational safety.
AB-2739Firearms.
AB-2740Incarcerated persons: prenatal and postpartum care.
AB-2741Rental car companies: electronic surveillance technology.
AB-2743Insurance: personal vehicle sharing.
AB-2747Tenancy: credit reporting.
AB-2748Tri-Dam Project: board of directors: meetings.
AB-2749California Health Benefit Exchange: financial assistance.
AB-2750Electricity: procurement: generation from biomass.
AB-2754Employment contracts and agreements: sufficient funds: liability.
AB-2755Claims against the state: appropriation.
AB-2756Pelvic Floor and Core Conditioning Pilot Program.
AB-2759Domestic violence protective orders: possession of a firearm.
AB-2765Public Utilities Commission: reports: telecommunications service: backup electricity.
AB-2767Financial Solvency Standards Board: membership.
AB-2770Public employees’ retirement.
AB-2771Pupil attendance: schoolsite absence intervention teams.
AB-2779Independent System Operator: transmission planning.
AB-2780Carrier of Passengers Act of 2024.
AB-2786Certified mobile farmers’ markets.
AB-2795CalWORKs Indian Health Clinic Program.
AB-2801Tenancy: security deposits.
AB-2802Transitional housing placement providers.
AB-2803Campaign expenditures: criminal convictions: fees and costs.
AB-2807Vehicles: sideshows and street takeovers.
AB-2812Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

