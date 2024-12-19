New California Laws 2025: Part 15 includes firearms, AI, domestic violence, foster care, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 15
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 15 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on firearms, AI, domestic violence, foster care, High-Speed Rail Authority, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 15)
|AB-2813
|Government Investment Act.
|AB-2817
|State highways: Route 1: relinquishment.
|AB-2821
|Postsecondary education: students with disabilities.
|AB-2822
|Domestic violence.
|AB-2830
|Foster care: relative placement: approval process.
|AB-2832
|Economic development: international trade and investment.
|AB-2834
|Public postsecondary education: part-time faculty.
|AB-2835
|Motels and hotels: publicly funded shelter programs.
|AB-2837
|Civil actions: enforcement of money judgments.
|AB-2839
|Elections: deceptive media in advertisements.
|AB-2841
|Controlled substances: Research Advisory Panel: meetings.
|AB-2842
|Firearms.
|AB-2843
|Health care coverage: rape and sexual assault.
|AB-2847
|Electrical and gas corporations: capital expenditures: request for authorization or recovery.
|AB-2851
|Metal shredding facilities: fence-line air quality monitoring.
|AB-2854
|Bradley-Burns Uniform Local Sales and Use Tax Law.
|AB-2859
|Emergency medical technicians: peer support.
|AB-2860
|Licensed Physicians and Dentists from Mexico programs.
|AB-2863
|Automatic renewal and continuous service offers.
|AB-2864
|Licensed Physicians and Dentists from Mexico Pilot Program: extension of licenses.
|AB-2865
|Pupil instruction: excessive alcohol use.
|AB-2866
|Pool safety: State Department of Social Services regulated facilities.
|AB-2867
|Recovery of artwork and personal property lost due to persecution.
|AB-2871
|Overdose fatality review teams.
|AB-2873
|Breaking Barriers to Employment Initiative: grants.
|AB-2875
|Wetlands: state policy.
|AB-2876
|Pupil instruction: media literacy: artificial intelligence literacy: curriculum frameworks: instructional materials.
|AB-2879
|High-Speed Rail Authority: contracting.
|AB-2883
|California State University: University of California: Lunar New Year holiday.
|AB-2885
|Artificial intelligence.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025
From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.