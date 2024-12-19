Subscribe
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
New California Laws 2025
New Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 15 includes firearms, AI, domestic violence, foster care, and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 15

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 15 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on firearms, AI, domestic violence, foster care, High-Speed Rail Authority, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 15)

AB-2813Government Investment Act.
AB-2817State highways: Route 1: relinquishment.
AB-2821Postsecondary education: students with disabilities.
AB-2822Domestic violence.
AB-2830Foster care: relative placement: approval process.
AB-2832Economic development: international trade and investment.
AB-2834Public postsecondary education: part-time faculty.
AB-2835Motels and hotels: publicly funded shelter programs.
AB-2837Civil actions: enforcement of money judgments.
AB-2839Elections: deceptive media in advertisements.
AB-2841Controlled substances: Research Advisory Panel: meetings.
AB-2842Firearms.
AB-2843Health care coverage: rape and sexual assault.
AB-2847Electrical and gas corporations: capital expenditures: request for authorization or recovery.
AB-2851Metal shredding facilities: fence-line air quality monitoring.
AB-2854Bradley-Burns Uniform Local Sales and Use Tax Law.
AB-2859Emergency medical technicians: peer support.
AB-2860Licensed Physicians and Dentists from Mexico programs.
AB-2863Automatic renewal and continuous service offers.
AB-2864Licensed Physicians and Dentists from Mexico Pilot Program: extension of licenses.
AB-2865Pupil instruction: excessive alcohol use.
AB-2866Pool safety: State Department of Social Services regulated facilities.
AB-2867Recovery of artwork and personal property lost due to persecution.
AB-2871Overdose fatality review teams.
AB-2873Breaking Barriers to Employment Initiative: grants.
AB-2875Wetlands: state policy.
AB-2876Pupil instruction: media literacy: artificial intelligence literacy: curriculum frameworks: instructional materials.
AB-2879High-Speed Rail Authority: contracting.
AB-2883California State University: University of California: Lunar New Year holiday.
AB-2885Artificial intelligence.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

Local Business and Community

Smashburger in Roseville

Get deliciously crafted burgers, milkshakes, & more. Available for delivery, dine-in, and carryout.
Local Business and Community

Forgen in Rocklin

Forgen, Ecosystem Restoration Contractors office in Rocklin. We’re leading the way in geotechnical and specialty civil construction across North America. Experts in slurry wall construction.
Local Business and Community

Porottas South Indian Cuisine in Roseville

Family owned restaurant chain with a goal to provide authentic and delicious south Indian food at an affordable price
Car Reviews

New Subaru WRX includes a sporty version

Roseville, Calif.- Nicknamed the "pocket rocket" when first introduced in 1992, the Subaru WRX has not lived up to that reputation over the years, although it's still regarded as a spirited small sedan.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Where the ocean meets intention: Inside Mendocino’s Stanford Inn

Mendocino, Calif. - Tucked along the scenic and rugged Northern California coast, the Stanford Inn by the Sea in Mendocino is more than just an inn-it’s a soulful retreat where nature, nourishment, and tranquility converge. A quiet and remarkable place designed of travelers of intention.

Disabilities

Instant voice from thought: AI and brain implants enable real-time speech

Sacramento, Calif. - Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have developed an investigational brain-computer interface that holds promise for restoring the ability to hold real-time conversations to people who have lost the ability to speak due to neurological conditions.
Roseville News

Sunday schedule at the Placer County Fair

Roseville, Calif. - Take advantage of all the fun happening during the final day of the Placer County Fair today! Sunny, clear blue skies await enthusiastic fairgoers. Bring your smiles, bring your friends for one more adventure at the 2025 Placer County Fair.
Roseville News

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville opens

Roseville, Calif. - Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.

