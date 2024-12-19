New California Laws 2025: Part 15 includes firearms, AI, domestic violence, foster care, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 15

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 15 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on firearms, AI, domestic violence, foster care, High-Speed Rail Authority, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 15)

AB-2813 Government Investment Act. AB-2817 State highways: Route 1: relinquishment. AB-2821 Postsecondary education: students with disabilities. AB-2822 Domestic violence. AB-2830 Foster care: relative placement: approval process. AB-2832 Economic development: international trade and investment. AB-2834 Public postsecondary education: part-time faculty. AB-2835 Motels and hotels: publicly funded shelter programs. AB-2837 Civil actions: enforcement of money judgments. AB-2839 Elections: deceptive media in advertisements. AB-2841 Controlled substances: Research Advisory Panel: meetings. AB-2842 Firearms. AB-2843 Health care coverage: rape and sexual assault. AB-2847 Electrical and gas corporations: capital expenditures: request for authorization or recovery. AB-2851 Metal shredding facilities: fence-line air quality monitoring. AB-2854 Bradley-Burns Uniform Local Sales and Use Tax Law. AB-2859 Emergency medical technicians: peer support. AB-2860 Licensed Physicians and Dentists from Mexico programs. AB-2863 Automatic renewal and continuous service offers. AB-2864 Licensed Physicians and Dentists from Mexico Pilot Program: extension of licenses. AB-2865 Pupil instruction: excessive alcohol use. AB-2866 Pool safety: State Department of Social Services regulated facilities. AB-2867 Recovery of artwork and personal property lost due to persecution. AB-2871 Overdose fatality review teams. AB-2873 Breaking Barriers to Employment Initiative: grants. AB-2875 Wetlands: state policy. AB-2876 Pupil instruction: media literacy: artificial intelligence literacy: curriculum frameworks: instructional materials. AB-2879 High-Speed Rail Authority: contracting. AB-2883 California State University: University of California: Lunar New Year holiday. AB-2885 Artificial intelligence.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.