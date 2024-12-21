New California Laws 2025: Part 16 includes shoplifting, property tax, deputy sheriffs, firearms, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 16

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 16 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on firearms, shoplifting, property tax, deputy sheriffs, firearms, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 16)

AB-2887 School safety plans: medical emergency procedures. AB-2889 Local public employee relations: the City of Los Angeles Employee Relations Board and the Los Angeles County Employee Relations Commission. AB-2897 Property tax: welfare exemption: community land trusts. AB-2898 Unbundled parking: exemptions: Housing Choice Vouchers. AB-2900 Small agricultural truck fleet assistance program. AB-2902 Solid waste: reduction and recycling. AB-2904 Zoning ordinances: notice. AB-2905 Telecommunications: automatic dialing-announcing devices: artificial voices. AB-2906 Foster care payments. AB-2907 Firearms: restrained persons. AB-2908 Shareholders’ meetings: remote communication. AB-2917 Firearms: restraining orders. AB-2922 Economic development: capital investment incentive programs. AB-2925 Postsecondary education: Equity in Higher Education Act: prohibition on discrimination: training. AB-2926 Planning and zoning: assisted housing developments: notice of expiration of affordability restrictions. AB-2927 Pupil instruction: high school graduation requirements: personal finance. AB-2929 Dependents: family finding. AB-2931 Community colleges: classified employees: merit system: part-time student-tutors. AB-2932 Pupil instruction: sextortion prevention. AB-2935 Foster children: consumer credit reports. AB-2939 Parks: counties and cities: interpretive services. AB-2943 Crimes: shoplifting. AB-2946 District discretionary funds: County of Orange. AB-2948 Adoption Assistance Program: tribal court order. AB-2951 Voter registration: cancellation. AB-2962 Wholesale Regional Water System Security and Reliability Act. AB-2967 Teacher Housing Act of 2016: nonprofit organization employees. AB-2968 School safety and fire prevention: fire hazard severity zones: comprehensive school safety plans: communication and evacuation plans. AB-2971 Classified Employee Staffing Ratio Workgroup: community college districts. AB-2974 Peace officers: deputy sheriffs.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.