New California Laws 2025: Part 16 includes shoplifting, property tax, deputy sheriffs, firearms, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 16
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 16 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on firearms, shoplifting, property tax, deputy sheriffs, firearms, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
|AB-2887
|School safety plans: medical emergency procedures.
|AB-2889
|Local public employee relations: the City of Los Angeles Employee Relations Board and the Los Angeles County Employee Relations Commission.
|AB-2897
|Property tax: welfare exemption: community land trusts.
|AB-2898
|Unbundled parking: exemptions: Housing Choice Vouchers.
|AB-2900
|Small agricultural truck fleet assistance program.
|AB-2902
|Solid waste: reduction and recycling.
|AB-2904
|Zoning ordinances: notice.
|AB-2905
|Telecommunications: automatic dialing-announcing devices: artificial voices.
|AB-2906
|Foster care payments.
|AB-2907
|Firearms: restrained persons.
|AB-2908
|Shareholders’ meetings: remote communication.
|AB-2917
|Firearms: restraining orders.
|AB-2922
|Economic development: capital investment incentive programs.
|AB-2925
|Postsecondary education: Equity in Higher Education Act: prohibition on discrimination: training.
|AB-2926
|Planning and zoning: assisted housing developments: notice of expiration of affordability restrictions.
|AB-2927
|Pupil instruction: high school graduation requirements: personal finance.
|AB-2929
|Dependents: family finding.
|AB-2931
|Community colleges: classified employees: merit system: part-time student-tutors.
|AB-2932
|Pupil instruction: sextortion prevention.
|AB-2935
|Foster children: consumer credit reports.
|AB-2939
|Parks: counties and cities: interpretive services.
|AB-2943
|Crimes: shoplifting.
|AB-2946
|District discretionary funds: County of Orange.
|AB-2948
|Adoption Assistance Program: tribal court order.
|AB-2951
|Voter registration: cancellation.
|AB-2962
|Wholesale Regional Water System Security and Reliability Act.
|AB-2967
|Teacher Housing Act of 2016: nonprofit organization employees.
|AB-2968
|School safety and fire prevention: fire hazard severity zones: comprehensive school safety plans: communication and evacuation plans.
|AB-2971
|Classified Employee Staffing Ratio Workgroup: community college districts.
|AB-2974
|Peace officers: deputy sheriffs.
