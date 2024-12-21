Subscribe
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
New California Laws 2025
SacramentoNew Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 16 includes shoplifting, property tax, deputy sheriffs, firearms, and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 16

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 16 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on firearms, shoplifting, property tax, deputy sheriffs, firearms, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 16)

AB-2887School safety plans: medical emergency procedures.
AB-2889Local public employee relations: the City of Los Angeles Employee Relations Board and the Los Angeles County Employee Relations Commission.
AB-2897Property tax: welfare exemption: community land trusts.
AB-2898Unbundled parking: exemptions: Housing Choice Vouchers.
AB-2900Small agricultural truck fleet assistance program.
AB-2902Solid waste: reduction and recycling.
AB-2904Zoning ordinances: notice.
AB-2905Telecommunications: automatic dialing-announcing devices: artificial voices.
AB-2906Foster care payments.
AB-2907Firearms: restrained persons.
AB-2908Shareholders’ meetings: remote communication.
AB-2917Firearms: restraining orders.
AB-2922Economic development: capital investment incentive programs.
AB-2925Postsecondary education: Equity in Higher Education Act: prohibition on discrimination: training.
AB-2926Planning and zoning: assisted housing developments: notice of expiration of affordability restrictions.
AB-2927Pupil instruction: high school graduation requirements: personal finance.
AB-2929Dependents: family finding.
AB-2931Community colleges: classified employees: merit system: part-time student-tutors.
AB-2932Pupil instruction: sextortion prevention.
AB-2935Foster children: consumer credit reports.
AB-2939Parks: counties and cities: interpretive services.
AB-2943Crimes: shoplifting.
AB-2946District discretionary funds: County of Orange.
AB-2948Adoption Assistance Program: tribal court order.
AB-2951Voter registration: cancellation.
AB-2962Wholesale Regional Water System Security and Reliability Act.
AB-2967Teacher Housing Act of 2016: nonprofit organization employees.
AB-2968School safety and fire prevention: fire hazard severity zones: comprehensive school safety plans: communication and evacuation plans.
AB-2971Classified Employee Staffing Ratio Workgroup: community college districts.
AB-2974Peace officers: deputy sheriffs.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

