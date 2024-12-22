New California Laws 2025: Part 17 includes human milk, racial mascots, homework policy, courts, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 17
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 17 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on human milk, racial mascots, homework policy, county penalties, courts, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 17)
|AB-2975
|Occupational safety and health standards: workplace violence prevention plan: hospitals.
|AB-2979
|Income taxation: exclusion: victim compensation.
|AB-2984
|Fleeing the scene of an accident.
|AB-2985
|Courts: mental health advisement.
|AB-2987
|Public postsecondary education: sex discrimination complaints: status updates and notices.
|AB-2988
|Courts.
|AB-2991
|Alcoholic beverage control: retailer payments: electronic funds transfers.
|AB-2992
|Real Estate Law: buyer-broker representation agreements.
|AB-2995
|Public health: alcohol and drug programs.
|AB-2998
|Opioid overdose reversal medications: pupil administration.
|AB-2999
|Pupil instruction: homework policy.
|AB-3007
|California Environmental Quality Act: record of environmental documents: format.
|AB-3010
|Pupil instruction: mindfulness, distress tolerance, interpersonal effectiveness, and emotional regulation.
|AB-3012
|Development fees: fee schedule template: fee estimate tool.
|AB-3013
|Courts: remote court reporting.
|AB-3017
|State-funded assistance grants and contracts: advance payments.
|AB-3024
|Civil rights.
|AB-3025
|County employees’ retirement: disallowed compensation: benefit adjustments.
|AB-3030
|Health care services: artificial intelligence.
|AB-3035
|Farmworker housing.
|AB-3042
|County penalties.
|AB-3057
|California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: junior accessory dwelling units ordinances.
|AB-3059
|Human milk.
|AB-3062
|Fire protection districts: electrical corporations and local publicly owned electric utilities: prescribed or controlled burns: notice requirements.
|AB-3064
|Firearms.
|AB-3069
|Tied-house restrictions: advertising exceptions: City of Oceanside.
|AB-3072
|Child custody: ex parte orders.
|AB-3074
|School or athletic team names: California Racial Mascots Act.
|AB-3083
|Domestic violence: protective orders: background checks.
|AB-3085
|Vehicles: removal and impoundment.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025
From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.