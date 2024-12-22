New California Laws 2025: Part 17 includes human milk, racial mascots, homework policy, courts, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 17

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 17 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on human milk, racial mascots, homework policy, county penalties, courts, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 17)

AB-2975 Occupational safety and health standards: workplace violence prevention plan: hospitals. AB-2979 Income taxation: exclusion: victim compensation. AB-2984 Fleeing the scene of an accident. AB-2985 Courts: mental health advisement. AB-2987 Public postsecondary education: sex discrimination complaints: status updates and notices. AB-2988 Courts. AB-2991 Alcoholic beverage control: retailer payments: electronic funds transfers. AB-2992 Real Estate Law: buyer-broker representation agreements. AB-2995 Public health: alcohol and drug programs. AB-2998 Opioid overdose reversal medications: pupil administration. AB-2999 Pupil instruction: homework policy. AB-3007 California Environmental Quality Act: record of environmental documents: format. AB-3010 Pupil instruction: mindfulness, distress tolerance, interpersonal effectiveness, and emotional regulation. AB-3012 Development fees: fee schedule template: fee estimate tool. AB-3013 Courts: remote court reporting. AB-3017 State-funded assistance grants and contracts: advance payments. AB-3024 Civil rights. AB-3025 County employees’ retirement: disallowed compensation: benefit adjustments. AB-3030 Health care services: artificial intelligence. AB-3035 Farmworker housing. AB-3042 County penalties. AB-3057 California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: junior accessory dwelling units ordinances. AB-3059 Human milk. AB-3062 Fire protection districts: electrical corporations and local publicly owned electric utilities: prescribed or controlled burns: notice requirements. AB-3064 Firearms. AB-3069 Tied-house restrictions: advertising exceptions: City of Oceanside. AB-3072 Child custody: ex parte orders. AB-3074 School or athletic team names: California Racial Mascots Act. AB-3083 Domestic violence: protective orders: background checks. AB-3085 Vehicles: removal and impoundment.

