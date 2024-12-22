Subscribe
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
New California Laws 2025
New Laws in California 2025
New California Laws 2025: Part 17 includes human milk, racial mascots, homework policy, courts, and more

Staff
Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 17

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 17 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on human milk, racial mascots, homework policy, county penalties, courts, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 17)

AB-2975Occupational safety and health standards: workplace violence prevention plan: hospitals.
AB-2979Income taxation: exclusion: victim compensation.
AB-2984Fleeing the scene of an accident.
AB-2985Courts: mental health advisement.
AB-2987Public postsecondary education: sex discrimination complaints: status updates and notices.
AB-2988Courts.
AB-2991Alcoholic beverage control: retailer payments: electronic funds transfers.
AB-2992Real Estate Law: buyer-broker representation agreements.
AB-2995Public health: alcohol and drug programs.
AB-2998Opioid overdose reversal medications: pupil administration.
AB-2999Pupil instruction: homework policy.
AB-3007California Environmental Quality Act: record of environmental documents: format.
AB-3010Pupil instruction: mindfulness, distress tolerance, interpersonal effectiveness, and emotional regulation.
AB-3012Development fees: fee schedule template: fee estimate tool.
AB-3013Courts: remote court reporting.
AB-3017State-funded assistance grants and contracts: advance payments.
AB-3024Civil rights.
AB-3025County employees’ retirement: disallowed compensation: benefit adjustments.
AB-3030Health care services: artificial intelligence.
AB-3035Farmworker housing.
AB-3042County penalties.
AB-3057California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: junior accessory dwelling units ordinances.
AB-3059Human milk.
AB-3062Fire protection districts: electrical corporations and local publicly owned electric utilities: prescribed or controlled burns: notice requirements.
AB-3064Firearms.
AB-3069Tied-house restrictions: advertising exceptions: City of Oceanside.
AB-3072Child custody: ex parte orders.
AB-3074School or athletic team names: California Racial Mascots Act.
AB-3083Domestic violence: protective orders: background checks.
AB-3085Vehicles: removal and impoundment.

