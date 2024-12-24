New California Laws 2025: Part 18 includes slavery, octopus, mortgage fraud, property tax, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 18
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 18 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on chattel slavery, octopus, mortgage fraud, property tax, craft distillers, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 18)
|AB-3087
|California Community Colleges Economic and Workforce Development Program.
|AB-3089
|Chattel slavery: formal apology.
|AB-3090
|Drinking water standards: emergency notification plan.
|AB-3092
|Attorney General: law enforcement agencies: reporting requirements: deaths.
|AB-3093
|Land use: housing element.
|AB-3100
|Assumption of mortgage loans: dissolution of marriage.
|AB-3105
|Employment: wages and hours: exemption for faculty at private institutions of higher education.
|AB-3108
|Business: mortgage fraud.
|AB-3116
|Housing development: density bonuses: student housing developments.
|AB-3119
|Physicians and surgeons, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants: continuing medical education: infection-associated chronic conditions.
|AB-3122
|Streamlined housing approvals: objective planning standards and subdivision applications.
|AB-3123
|Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: board code of conduct: lobbying rules.
|AB-3130
|County board of supervisors: disclosure.
|AB-3131
|Strong Workforce Program: applicants receiving equity multiplier funding.
|AB-3134
|Property taxation: refunds.
|AB-3138
|License plates and registration cards: alternative devices.
|AB-3145
|Family preservation services: standards.
|AB-3148
|Deferred deposit transactions: assessments.
|AB-3158
|Community colleges: West Valley-Mission Community College District.
|AB-3161
|Health facilities: patient safety and antidiscrimination.
|AB-3162
|Octopus: aquaculture: prohibition.
|AB-3168
|Department of Motor Vehicles: confidential records.
|AB-3177
|Mitigation Fee Act: land dedications: mitigating vehicular traffic impacts.
|AB-3184
|Elections: signature verification statements, unsigned ballot identification statements, and reports of ballot rejections.
|AB-3190
|Public works.
|AB-3193
|State acquisitions of goods and services: rehabilitation services.
|AB-3197
|Elections.
|AB-3198
|Joint powers agreements: retail electric services.
|AB-3203
|Craft distillers: direct shipping.
|AB-3206
|Alcoholic beverages: hours of sale: arenas in the City of Inglewood.
