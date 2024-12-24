Subscribe
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
New California Laws 2025
SacramentoNew Laws in California 2025
1 min.Read

New California Laws 2025: Part 18 includes slavery, octopus, mortgage fraud, property tax, and more

Staff
By Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 18

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 18 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on chattel slavery, octopus, mortgage fraud, property tax, craft distillers, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 18)

AB-3087California Community Colleges Economic and Workforce Development Program.
AB-3089Chattel slavery: formal apology.
AB-3090Drinking water standards: emergency notification plan.
AB-3092Attorney General: law enforcement agencies: reporting requirements: deaths.
AB-3093Land use: housing element.
AB-3100Assumption of mortgage loans: dissolution of marriage.
AB-3105Employment: wages and hours: exemption for faculty at private institutions of higher education.
AB-3108Business: mortgage fraud.
AB-3116Housing development: density bonuses: student housing developments.
AB-3119Physicians and surgeons, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants: continuing medical education: infection-associated chronic conditions.
AB-3122Streamlined housing approvals: objective planning standards and subdivision applications.
AB-3123Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: board code of conduct: lobbying rules.
AB-3130County board of supervisors: disclosure.
AB-3131Strong Workforce Program: applicants receiving equity multiplier funding.
AB-3134Property taxation: refunds.
AB-3138License plates and registration cards: alternative devices.
AB-3145Family preservation services: standards.
AB-3148Deferred deposit transactions: assessments.
AB-3158Community colleges: West Valley-Mission Community College District.
AB-3161Health facilities: patient safety and antidiscrimination.
AB-3162Octopus: aquaculture: prohibition.
AB-3168Department of Motor Vehicles: confidential records.
AB-3177Mitigation Fee Act: land dedications: mitigating vehicular traffic impacts.
AB-3184Elections: signature verification statements, unsigned ballot identification statements, and reports of ballot rejections.
AB-3190Public works.
AB-3193State acquisitions of goods and services: rehabilitation services.
AB-3197Elections.
AB-3198Joint powers agreements: retail electric services.
AB-3203Craft distillers: direct shipping.
AB-3206Alcoholic beverages: hours of sale: arenas in the City of Inglewood.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

