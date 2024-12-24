New California Laws 2025: Part 18 includes slavery, octopus, mortgage fraud, property tax, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 18

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 18 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on chattel slavery, octopus, mortgage fraud, property tax, craft distillers, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 18)

AB-3087 California Community Colleges Economic and Workforce Development Program. AB-3089 Chattel slavery: formal apology. AB-3090 Drinking water standards: emergency notification plan. AB-3092 Attorney General: law enforcement agencies: reporting requirements: deaths. AB-3093 Land use: housing element. AB-3100 Assumption of mortgage loans: dissolution of marriage. AB-3105 Employment: wages and hours: exemption for faculty at private institutions of higher education. AB-3108 Business: mortgage fraud. AB-3116 Housing development: density bonuses: student housing developments. AB-3119 Physicians and surgeons, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants: continuing medical education: infection-associated chronic conditions. AB-3122 Streamlined housing approvals: objective planning standards and subdivision applications. AB-3123 Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: board code of conduct: lobbying rules. AB-3130 County board of supervisors: disclosure. AB-3131 Strong Workforce Program: applicants receiving equity multiplier funding. AB-3134 Property taxation: refunds. AB-3138 License plates and registration cards: alternative devices. AB-3145 Family preservation services: standards. AB-3148 Deferred deposit transactions: assessments. AB-3158 Community colleges: West Valley-Mission Community College District. AB-3161 Health facilities: patient safety and antidiscrimination. AB-3162 Octopus: aquaculture: prohibition. AB-3168 Department of Motor Vehicles: confidential records. AB-3177 Mitigation Fee Act: land dedications: mitigating vehicular traffic impacts. AB-3184 Elections: signature verification statements, unsigned ballot identification statements, and reports of ballot rejections. AB-3190 Public works. AB-3193 State acquisitions of goods and services: rehabilitation services. AB-3197 Elections. AB-3198 Joint powers agreements: retail electric services. AB-3203 Craft distillers: direct shipping. AB-3206 Alcoholic beverages: hours of sale: arenas in the City of Inglewood.

Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

