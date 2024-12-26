New California Laws 2025: Part 19 includes retail theft student smartphone use, tribal gaming, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 19

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 19 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on retail theft student smartphone use, tribal gaming, horse racing, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 19)

AB-3209 Crimes: theft: retail theft restraining orders. AB-3216 Pupils: use of smartphones. AB-3218 Unflavored Tobacco List. AB-3221 Department of Managed Health Care: review of records. AB-3223 Foster Youth Services Coordinating Program. AB-3227 California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: stormwater facilities: routine maintenance. AB-3229 California Fruit and Vegetable EBT Pilot Project: report. AB-3233 Oil and gas: operations: restrictions: local authority. AB-3234 Employers: social compliance audit. AB-3235 Fingerprint rollers and custodians of records. AB-3240 California Ban on Scholarship Displacement Act of 2021: Cal Grant awards. AB-3251 Accountancy. AB-3252 Shorthand court reporters: sunset: certification. AB-3253 Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists: licensees: professional land surveyors: surveying practices: monuments and corner accessories. AB-3254 Endowment care cemeteries: reporting. AB-3255 Vocational nursing and psychiatric technicians: sunset: licensure. AB-3258 Refinery and chemical plants. AB-3259 Transactions and use taxes: City of Campbell: City of Pinole: County of Solano. AB-3261 Horse racing: out-of-state thoroughbred races. AB-3262 Automated external defibrillators. AB-3264 Energy: cost framework: residential rates: demand-side management programs report: electrical transmission grid study. AB-3265 California Environmental Quality Act: environmental leadership media campus projects: judicial streamlining. AB-3275 Health care coverage: claim reimbursement. AB-3276 Tribal gaming: compact ratification. AB-3277 Local agency formation commission: districts: property tax. AB-3278 Transportation: omnibus bill. AB-3279 State Bar of California. AB-3280 Superior court: lactation rooms: Judicial Council report. AB-3281 Judiciary omnibus. AB-3283 Enforcement of judgments: claims of exemption.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.