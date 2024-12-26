New California Laws 2025: Part 19 includes retail theft student smartphone use, tribal gaming, and more

New California Laws 2025: Part 19
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 19 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on retail theft student smartphone use, tribal gaming, horse racing, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2025 (part 19)
|AB-3209
|Crimes: theft: retail theft restraining orders.
|AB-3216
|Pupils: use of smartphones.
|AB-3218
|Unflavored Tobacco List.
|AB-3221
|Department of Managed Health Care: review of records.
|AB-3223
|Foster Youth Services Coordinating Program.
|AB-3227
|California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: stormwater facilities: routine maintenance.
|AB-3229
|California Fruit and Vegetable EBT Pilot Project: report.
|AB-3233
|Oil and gas: operations: restrictions: local authority.
|AB-3234
|Employers: social compliance audit.
|AB-3235
|Fingerprint rollers and custodians of records.
|AB-3240
|California Ban on Scholarship Displacement Act of 2021: Cal Grant awards.
|AB-3251
|Accountancy.
|AB-3252
|Shorthand court reporters: sunset: certification.
|AB-3253
|Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists: licensees: professional land surveyors: surveying practices: monuments and corner accessories.
|AB-3254
|Endowment care cemeteries: reporting.
|AB-3255
|Vocational nursing and psychiatric technicians: sunset: licensure.
|AB-3258
|Refinery and chemical plants.
|AB-3259
|Transactions and use taxes: City of Campbell: City of Pinole: County of Solano.
|AB-3261
|Horse racing: out-of-state thoroughbred races.
|AB-3262
|Automated external defibrillators.
|AB-3264
|Energy: cost framework: residential rates: demand-side management programs report: electrical transmission grid study.
|AB-3265
|California Environmental Quality Act: environmental leadership media campus projects: judicial streamlining.
|AB-3275
|Health care coverage: claim reimbursement.
|AB-3276
|Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
|AB-3277
|Local agency formation commission: districts: property tax.
|AB-3278
|Transportation: omnibus bill.
|AB-3279
|State Bar of California.
|AB-3280
|Superior court: lactation rooms: Judicial Council report.
|AB-3281
|Judiciary omnibus.
|AB-3283
|Enforcement of judgments: claims of exemption.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025
From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.