Wednesday, April 2, 2025
New California Laws 2025
New Laws in California 2025
New California Laws 2025: Part 19 includes retail theft student smartphone use, tribal gaming, and more

Staff
Staff

New California Laws 2025: Part 19

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 19 in New California Laws for 2025 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on retail theft student smartphone use, tribal gaming, horse racing, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2025 (part 19)

AB-3209Crimes: theft: retail theft restraining orders.
AB-3216Pupils: use of smartphones.
AB-3218Unflavored Tobacco List.
AB-3221Department of Managed Health Care: review of records.
AB-3223Foster Youth Services Coordinating Program.
AB-3227California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: stormwater facilities: routine maintenance.
AB-3229California Fruit and Vegetable EBT Pilot Project: report.
AB-3233Oil and gas: operations: restrictions: local authority.
AB-3234Employers: social compliance audit.
AB-3235Fingerprint rollers and custodians of records.
AB-3240California Ban on Scholarship Displacement Act of 2021: Cal Grant awards.
AB-3251Accountancy.
AB-3252Shorthand court reporters: sunset: certification.
AB-3253Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists: licensees: professional land surveyors: surveying practices: monuments and corner accessories.
AB-3254Endowment care cemeteries: reporting.
AB-3255Vocational nursing and psychiatric technicians: sunset: licensure.
AB-3258Refinery and chemical plants.
AB-3259Transactions and use taxes: City of Campbell: City of Pinole: County of Solano.
AB-3261Horse racing: out-of-state thoroughbred races.
AB-3262Automated external defibrillators.
AB-3264Energy: cost framework: residential rates: demand-side management programs report: electrical transmission grid study.
AB-3265California Environmental Quality Act: environmental leadership media campus projects: judicial streamlining.
AB-3275Health care coverage: claim reimbursement.
AB-3276Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
AB-3277Local agency formation commission: districts: property tax.
AB-3278Transportation: omnibus bill.
AB-3279State Bar of California.
AB-3280Superior court: lactation rooms: Judicial Council report.
AB-3281Judiciary omnibus.
AB-3283Enforcement of judgments: claims of exemption.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2025

From the sane to the superfluous. Follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2025 series.

